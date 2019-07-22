The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Ride sheep and build sheds at Ollie & Bollie's Outdoor Estate

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

22nd July 2019 / 10:00PM

Gosh, who knew intense outdoor labour could be so cute?

Ollie & Bollie’s Outdoor Estate popped out of Dutch collective Sokpop last October. You’d be forgiven for missing it, however, unless you’re up to date on your Humble Monthly bundles. The pair have since broken free of those shackles, and you can now pick up Ollie & Bollie for a meagre $3 on Itch.io.

Renovating an estate is hard work, with four intense tasks to complete. You (Ollie) and a pal (Bollie) will test your friendship with exhaustive trials.

Cutting down trees? Building sheds? Precarious sheep-balancing? Tough, if whimsical stuff. You can bring a mate along on gamepad or keyboard to help out. If you haven’t any, mind, don’t worry – Sokpop claims Bollie’s AI is “really good”.

Ollie & Bollie is also headlining Sokpop’s Patreon this month. For three quid a month they’ll throw you too games, which right now are this and the open-world sneak ’em up Pilfer.

Toss Sokpop an extra tenner in a Berlin club and you’ll get a lovely little hat with a sock on it. You’ll cherish the hat. You’ll lose the hat within the hour, staggering back to the AirBnB in a haze of trams and streetlights. A hatless fool.

Three months later, you still won’t let it go.

I’m saying you’re probably better off with the cute game.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

