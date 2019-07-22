Teamfight Tactics best teams - TFT team comps

Teamfight Tactics has you buying champions and combining items to assemble the team to win games. But some TFT team comps are just better than others. We’ve found a small selection of team compositions you might be interested in trying out to win games.

Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide

This guide will go over all of the best team compositions in TFT, complete with team makeup and items recommended to equip onto certain champions of each team.

TFT best team comps

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together.

I’ve created the above cheat sheet that includes four builds that you may wish to try. Wild/Sorcerer and Glacial/Ranger were the most successful ones out of the four, but Yordle/Gunslingers can be incredibly fun to use against unsuspecting foes, while Void/Assassins punishes those not defending deep with positioning.

In the latest patch for TFT, details of which are found in our TFT patch 9.14 notes guide, there are some significant updates to how items work and some items have seen improvements as a result.

One new team comp that has seen some popularity is the Ninja/Elementalists comp that uses the huge buff that Ninjas get when four are on the battlefield, while at the same time using Elementalists to give you an elemental tank to protect your ninjas. It’s a tough one to get working fully, but should the stars align in the correct way, this can be a devastating combination.

As for the items, the most frequent combinations are Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Spear of Shojin, and Rapid Firecannon for those champions that focus on DPS. The likes of Aurelion Sol, Tristana, and Vayne all do well out of using these items to increase their mana, damage per second (DPS), and attack speed.

There are more niche cases as well that are hard to ignore, such as Varus with Rabadon’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace, or Akali with the Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo, but essentially the champions with the items are the ones who will be doing the heavy lifting in your team.