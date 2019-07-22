Teamfight Tactics beta pass - TFT beta end times, weekly missions

With Teamfight Tactics’s first beta period coming to an end and a second one looming, it’s time to cash in and unlock some unique items. These extras are unlocked through the beta pass and if you’re playing now, you have it already. We’ll go over all of the ways to get more experience, as well as the rewards you can obtain per rank.

Teamfight Tactics Battle Pass guide

Our Teamfight Tactics Battle Pass guide will go over the current beta pass’s rank rewards and the ways you gain experience.

Teamfight Tactics beta pass end times

Riot have recently confirmed that the current beta will be ending soon. You won’t be able to complete missions or claim rewards once the pass is turned off, even mid-game, so make sure you activate your rewards as soon as you can to guarantee that you’ll get them. The current beta period for Teamfight Tactics ends at the following times (in your time zone):

West Coast America: 12:59 PT (29th July 2019)

East Coast America: 15:59 ET (29th July 2019)

UK: 20:59 BST (29th July 2019)

Europe: 21:59 CEST (29th July 2019)

There will be a “second chapter” of the beta pass beginning when the League of Legends client is updated to the 9.16 patch. This will contain similar missions and prizes to the “first chapter”. There is an indication that this will remain free for the beta period, but after that, there will likely be a battle pass.

By simply playing the game in the client, you can unlock the beta pass rewards once you reach certain experience thresholds. You can earn experience by doing three things: Playing games, completing weekly missions, and using the Orb of Enlightenment in the menu screen.

You can only use the Orb of Enlightenment once every 24 hours, but it rewards you with 80 XP towards your next level. Below are all of the rewards for every Rank in the Beta Pass:

Rank 1 – Choice between three Little Legend Eggs

Rank 2 – TFT Arenas (Runic & Arrowhead)

Rank 3 – Tier 1 TFT Launch icon

Rank 4 – Mystery Emote

Rank 5 – Tier 2 TFT Launch icon

Rank 6 – Mystery Emote

Rank 7 – Rift Arena

Rank 8 – Tier 3 TFT Launch icon

Rank 9 – Tier 4 TFT Launch icon

Teamfight Tactics weekly missions

There are also weekly missions that you can complete in order to bolster your Beta Pass experience. These challenges scale up as you complete them, so while you may be starting the week by needing to complete 5 games, you’ll be able to complete 8 of them afterwards to reap more points.

Once you’ve completed one tier of challenges, another set will appear. These are worth more points, usually involving a more difficult task required to be completed in order to earn the points. You still have the same length of time to complete them as the previous set, which is a week.

The ones for this week (ends Monday 22nd July 2019) are:

30 points

Play 5 games of TFT to Round 20

Play 20 Brawlers or Play 20 Sorcerers

Win a PVP round with 6 or more champions alive

50 points

Play 8 games of TFT to Round 20

Play 20 Shapeshifters or Play 20 Elementalists

Land the killing blow on 5 players.

Teamfight Tactics Season 1 Battle Pass

With Teamfight Tactics still in beta, with the second chapter coming soon, there’s no current indication as to when there will be an official Season 1 Battle Pass.

We will, of course, bring you more information as soon as Riot announce details regarding how the Battle Pass will work, how much it’ll cost to access it, and eventually the rewards you’ll obtain for progressing through Season 1 – so watch this space!