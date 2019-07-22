Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14
The first big update to Teamfight Tactics was released almost a week ago and it does introduce some rather drastic changes: A new champion, the introduction of ranked mode, UI updates, and the overhaul of how attack speed item buffs work. We’ve even seen a couple of hotfixes in-between patches, so there’s a lot to cover. Below are the full patch notes complete with navigation links.
Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14 guide
Our Teamfight Tactics patch guide will go over the latest updates as of the current patch (patch 9.14). This includes the new champion, new features, balance changes, and bug fixes.
- TFT Patch 9.14 update
- Twisted Fate
- TFT 19/07/2019 Mid-Patch update – Locket
- TFT 17/07/2019 Imperial update & Health Bugfix
- TFT Patch 9.14 system changes
- TFT Patch 9.14 trait changes
- TFT Patch 9.14 champion changes
- TFT Patch 9.14 item changes
- TFT Patch 9.14 bugfixes
Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14 update
Riot Games have put out patch notes specifically for Teamfight Tactics, which includes the new champion and the introduction of Ranked play, among a lot of smaller changes that drastically change the game. Most notably, the main new features you’ll notice straight away are Ranked mode and the introduction of Twisted Fate.
Twisted Fate
On 1st July, a teaser from Twitter user “Wittrock” showed part of an image that was quickly deciphered and confirmed by Richard Henkel – the product lead for Teamfight Tactics. In it, he calls the character by his initials, “Tf”, referring to Twisted Fate.
Those familiar with him in League of Legends know he’s a ranged fighter that uses dice to randomly gain gold for every enemy he kills, while at the same time using cards to perform skills. True to form, his cards are a massive part of his skill in TFT and below is exactly what his skill does:
- Pick a Card – Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.
- Damage – 100/150/200
- Stun duration – 2/3/4 seconds
- Mana restore – 20/35/50
Twisted Fate is a Pirate Sorcerer, so will blend in nicely with any Pirates and Sorcerers, and his ability to occasionally restore mana to other champions on your team makes him an invaluable if a somewhat random option. You’ll want to get him using his ability often, so any items that affect mana generation are decent for this task. Have a look at our TFT items guide for a cheat sheet and all the item descriptions.
TFT 19/07/2019 Mid-Patch update – Locket
It seems that both the additions to the Locket of Iron Solari were just too powerful. As such, Riot has put the amount of shield gained from this item back down to the level they were at pre-patch.
- Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200
TFT 17/07/2019 Imperial update & Health Bugfix
- Items no longer benefit from the Imperial trait bonus
- Fixed a bug that was causing health items to give too much health to all 2 star units
- Fixed a bug that caused 2 and 3 star shapeshifters to receive too much health on transformation from all sources
TFT Patch 9.14 system changes
- Added Ranked mode.
- Changed the attack speed ratios so that attack speed bonuses are now based on a percentage of the champion’s base attack speed, rather than a fixed number.
- Altered attack speed items and champions to reflect the above change.
- In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.
- Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice.
- The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat.
- XP needed to get from level 8 to level 9: 70 ⇒ 64
- Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP
- When you reroll your shop after levelling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level
- Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths
- Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.
- Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right click
TFT Patch 9.14 trait changes
- Demon
- Mana burn chance: 40/60/80% ⇒ 25/50/85%
- Elementalist
- Golem health: 3000 ⇒ 2500
- Golem Attack damage: 200 ⇒ 100
- Guardian
- Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times ⇒ Stacks any number of times
- Gunslinger
- Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks
- Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds
- Extra Units Hit: 1/all ⇒ 1/2
- Pirate
- Average gold per chest: 2 ⇒ 1.6
- Shapeshifter
- Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level.
- Transform health gain: 100% ⇒ 60%
- Wild
- Attack speed per stack: 7% ⇒ 8%
You can find out more about the individual champion traits in our TFT champions guide.
TFT Patch 9.14 champion changes
Below are all the champion changes on an individual level. We’ve updated our TFT tier list guide accordingly, including the new cost for Elise and the full list of stats which are now available to us.
Tier 1 champions
- Darius
- No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Elise
- Cost: 2 ⇒ 1
- Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Armor: 25 ⇒ 20
- Fiora
- Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0
- Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400
- Graves
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Vayne
- Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Warwick
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
Tier 2 champions
- Ahri
- Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time
- Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target
- Blitzcrank
- Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting
- Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls
- Braum
- Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage
- Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90%
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50
- Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy
- Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350
- Pyke
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75
- Rek’Sai
- Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75
- Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350
- Shen
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100
Tier 3 champions
- Aatrox
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000
- Evelynn
- Health: 550 ⇒ 600
- Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP
- Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700%
- Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.
- Gangplank
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains
- Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Katarina
- Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing
- Kennen
- Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900
- Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70
- Morgana
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450
- Poppy
- Armor: 30 ⇒ 40
- Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4
- Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3
- Rengar
- Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio)
- Shyvana
- Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
- Health: 550 ⇒ 650
- Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200
- Veigar
- Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999
- Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75
- Volibear
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%
Tier 4 champions
- Akali
- Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Brand
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Cho’Gath
- Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000
- Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5
- Draven
- Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75
- Gnar
- Health: 850 ⇒ 750
- Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
- Leona
- Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100
- Sejuani
- Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5
Tier 5 champions
- Anivia
- Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies
- Miss Fortune
- Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup
- Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Yasuo
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5
- Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550
TFT Patch 9.14 item changes
Items have seen a big change when it comes to attack speed and how the Spatula works when combined with other items. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items guide.
- Items no longer benefit from Ability Power
- Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage
- Cursed Blade
- Can now reduce targets to 0 stars.
- Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time.
- Frozen Heart – Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer
- Guardian Angel
- Revive delay: 4 sec ⇒ 2 sec
- Health restored: 500 ⇒ 1000
- Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade – Attack Speed per stack: 3% ⇒ 4%
- Hextech Gunblade
- Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted
- No longer benefits from item effects (looking at you Shyvana with Thornmail)
- Ionic Spark
- Now deals true damage instead of magic damage
- Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round
- Shield value: 200 ⇒ 300
- Luden’s Echo
- Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage
- Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits
- Primary target damage: 100 ⇒ 200
- AoE Damage: 0 + 1.0 AP ⇒ 200
- Morellonomicon – Max HP damage per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3%
- Rapidfire Cannon – Now updates in response to range changes (RIP RFC Nidalee)
- Recurve Bow – Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Redemption
- Now triggers at 25% health
- No longer damages enemies
- Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bolts: 2 ⇒ 1
- Bolt Damage: 50% ⇒ 25%
- Now applies on-hit effects
- Seraph’s Embrace – Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack
- Statikk Shiv
- Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone
- Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack
- Thornmail
- Reflect damage: 35% of physical damage taken ⇒ 100% of physical damage mitigated
- Damage type: Magic damage ⇒ True damage
- Warmog’s – Regen: 3% max HP ⇒ 6% missing HP
- Zeke’s Herald
- Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer
- Attack Speed Aura: 10% ⇒ 15%
TFT Patch 9.14 bugfixes
- Updated missile VFX on Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Enchanted Crystal Arrow now plays sounds
- Fixed a bug where champions levelling upon combining from a shared draft selection sometimes duplicated the champion
- Reconnecting to a TFT game will no longer prevent end of game stats from being displayed
- Fixed a number of bugs that would cause melee champions to AFK and stop moving
- A billion other bugfixes listed in the sections above
