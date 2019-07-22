The first big update to Teamfight Tactics was released almost a week ago and it does introduce some rather drastic changes: A new champion, the introduction of ranked mode, UI updates, and the overhaul of how attack speed item buffs work. We’ve even seen a couple of hotfixes in-between patches, so there’s a lot to cover. Below are the full patch notes complete with navigation links.

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14 guide

Our Teamfight Tactics patch guide will go over the latest updates as of the current patch (patch 9.14). This includes the new champion, new features, balance changes, and bug fixes.

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14 update

Riot Games have put out patch notes specifically for Teamfight Tactics, which includes the new champion and the introduction of Ranked play, among a lot of smaller changes that drastically change the game. Most notably, the main new features you’ll notice straight away are Ranked mode and the introduction of Twisted Fate.

Twisted Fate

On 1st July, a teaser from Twitter user “Wittrock” showed part of an image that was quickly deciphered and confirmed by Richard Henkel – the product lead for Teamfight Tactics. In it, he calls the character by his initials, “Tf”, referring to Twisted Fate.

Those familiar with him in League of Legends know he’s a ranged fighter that uses dice to randomly gain gold for every enemy he kills, while at the same time using cards to perform skills. True to form, his cards are a massive part of his skill in TFT and below is exactly what his skill does:

Pick a Card – Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies. Damage – 100/150/200 Stun duration – 2/3/4 seconds Mana restore – 20/35/50

Twisted Fate is a Pirate Sorcerer, so will blend in nicely with any Pirates and Sorcerers, and his ability to occasionally restore mana to other champions on your team makes him an invaluable if a somewhat random option. You’ll want to get him using his ability often, so any items that affect mana generation are decent for this task. Have a look at our TFT items guide for a cheat sheet and all the item descriptions.

TFT 19/07/2019 Mid-Patch update – Locket

It seems that both the additions to the Locket of Iron Solari were just too powerful. As such, Riot has put the amount of shield gained from this item back down to the level they were at pre-patch.

Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200

TFT 17/07/2019 Imperial update & Health Bugfix

Items no longer benefit from the Imperial trait bonus

Fixed a bug that was causing health items to give too much health to all 2 star units

Fixed a bug that caused 2 and 3 star shapeshifters to receive too much health on transformation from all sources

TFT Patch 9.14 system changes

Added Ranked mode.

Changed the attack speed ratios so that attack speed bonuses are now based on a percentage of the champion’s base attack speed, rather than a fixed number.

Altered attack speed items and champions to reflect the above change.

In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.

Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice.

The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat.

XP needed to get from level 8 to level 9: 70 ⇒ 64

Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP

When you reroll your shop after levelling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level

Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths

Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.

Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right click

TFT Patch 9.14 trait changes

Demon Mana burn chance: 40/60/80% ⇒ 25/50/85%

Elementalist Golem health: 3000 ⇒ 2500 Golem Attack damage: 200 ⇒ 100

Guardian Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times ⇒ Stacks any number of times

Gunslinger Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds Extra Units Hit: 1/all ⇒ 1/2

Pirate Average gold per chest: 2 ⇒ 1.6

Shapeshifter Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level. Transform health gain: 100% ⇒ 60%

Wild Attack speed per stack: 7% ⇒ 8%



You can find out more about the individual champion traits in our TFT champions guide.

TFT Patch 9.14 champion changes

Below are all the champion changes on an individual level. We’ve updated our TFT tier list guide accordingly, including the new cost for Elise and the full list of stats which are now available to us.

Tier 1 champions

Darius No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast

Elise Cost: 2 ⇒ 1 Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100 Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4 Health: 500 ⇒ 450 Armor: 25 ⇒ 20

Fiora Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0 Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400

Graves Health: 500 ⇒ 450

Vayne Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65

Warwick Ability now applies on-hit effects



Tier 2 champions

Ahri Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target

Blitzcrank Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls

Braum Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90% Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50 Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy

Lucian Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350

Pyke Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125 Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75

Rek’Sai Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75 Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350

Shen Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100



Tier 3 champions

Aatrox Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75 Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000

Evelynn Health: 550 ⇒ 600 Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700% Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.

Gangplank Ability now applies on-hit effects Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65 Health: 650 ⇒ 700

Katarina Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing

Kennen Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900 Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70

Morgana No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450

Poppy Armor: 30 ⇒ 40 Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4 Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3

Rengar Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio)

Shyvana Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7 Health: 550 ⇒ 650 Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200

Veigar Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999 Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75

Volibear Health: 650 ⇒ 700 Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65 Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75 Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%



Tier 4 champions

Akali Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast

Brand Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125

Cho’Gath Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000 Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5

Draven Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75

Gnar Health: 850 ⇒ 750 Armor: 35 ⇒ 30

Leona Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100

Sejuani Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5



Tier 5 champions

Anivia Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies

Miss Fortune Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100

Yasuo Ability now applies on-hit effects Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5 Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550



TFT Patch 9.14 item changes

Items have seen a big change when it comes to attack speed and how the Spatula works when combined with other items. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items guide.

Items no longer benefit from Ability Power

Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage

Cursed Blade Can now reduce targets to 0 stars. Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time.

Frozen Heart – Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer

– Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer Guardian Angel Revive delay: 4 sec ⇒ 2 sec Health restored: 500 ⇒ 1000 Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds

Guinsoo’s Rageblade – Attack Speed per stack: 3% ⇒ 4%

– Attack Speed per stack: 3% ⇒ 4% Hextech Gunblade Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted No longer benefits from item effects (looking at you Shyvana with Thornmail)

Ionic Spark Now deals true damage instead of magic damage Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200

Locket of the Iron Solari Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round Shield value: 200 ⇒ 300

Luden’s Echo Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits Primary target damage: 100 ⇒ 200 AoE Damage: 0 + 1.0 AP ⇒ 200

Morellonomicon – Max HP damage per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3%

– Max HP damage per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3% Rapidfire Cannon – Now updates in response to range changes (RIP RFC Nidalee)

Now updates in response to range changes (RIP RFC Nidalee) Recurve Bow – Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%

Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20% Redemption Now triggers at 25% health No longer damages enemies

Runaan’s Hurricane Bolts: 2 ⇒ 1 Bolt Damage: 50% ⇒ 25% Now applies on-hit effects

Seraph’s Embrace – Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack

– Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack Statikk Shiv Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack

Thornmail Reflect damage: 35% of physical damage taken ⇒ 100% of physical damage mitigated Damage type: Magic damage ⇒ True damage

Warmog’s – Regen: 3% max HP ⇒ 6% missing HP

– Regen: 3% max HP ⇒ 6% HP Zeke’s Herald Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer Attack Speed Aura: 10% ⇒ 15%



TFT Patch 9.14 bugfixes