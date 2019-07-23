The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Elsinore is Hamlet from the perspective of a time-travelling Ophelia, out now

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

23rd July 2019 / 11:08AM

We are reaching peak Groundhogbut. We’ve already had Groundhog ‘but it’s a murder party’ in The Sexy Brutale, and Groundhog ‘but you’re his son, in VR’ with Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son. We’ve got Groundhog ‘but the sun keeps exploding’ in The Outer Wilds, Groundhog ‘but it’s 12 Minutes of arguing with your wife’ is due in 2020, and Arkane Studios’ Groundhog ‘but assassins’ is in the pipes with Deathloop. To tide you over, here’s Groundhog ‘but you’re Ophelia off of Hamlet’.

Elsinore launched yesterday. You poke around Shakespearean Denmark, spreading rumours and changing the (recurring) fates of the cast. I can’t speak to the payoff, yet, but it’s certainly an intriguing set-up. Spoilers for, er, Hamlet are below.

All of the characters have their own routines and beliefs, but that you can alter both by sharing information with them. So you might learn about Hamlet’s plan to trick Claudius into outing himself as a dad-killer, then outright tell Claudius and see what goes down.

Interestingly, your knowledge carries over between time loops. Does that mean you can tell people about Hamlet’s plan before he’s even come up with it? If so, and the simulation is as intricate as the marketing blurb suggests, Elsinor could be delightful. Just ‘Hamlet from the perspective of Ophelia’ is an interesting hook, even sans time-shenanigans. You get to exert agency as someone whose only role in the original play is to get rejected and commit suicide.

Elsinore is available on Itch for $16.99. It will launch on Steam when a problem with Steam’s backend is resolved, say the devs.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sekiro's new Boss Rush mod lets you scrap with any boss, any time

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch a day early on PC, this Thursday

The Deep End: a Zero Context Final Fantasy Diary - Part I: Prologue

Bet u I can eat this whole newspaper

2

Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sekiro's new Boss Rush mod lets you scrap with any boss, any time

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch a day early on PC, this Thursday

The Deep End: a Zero Context Final Fantasy Diary - Part I: Prologue

Bet u I can eat this whole newspaper

2

Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes