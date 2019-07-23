Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes

Items are key in auto-battlers like Teamfight Tactics, but TFT’s items are unique. They can be combined together give you perks for your champions, with some combinations being utterly ridiculous. There’s also whole slew of item combinations that just give the champion another class. They’re not all bad, but it’s not obvious which ones are better than others.

TFT item recipes guide

Our item recipes guide has all of the item recipes in a handy cheat sheet, as well as the stats for every single one and some reasons why you should consider making these items in your game.

Items in TFT work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself. To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions.

As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

TFT item recipe cheat sheet 9.14

Since the latest update, some items have had some rather significant changes to how they work. Most still have similar effectiveness to before, but there have been a couple of items that have seen more active play in the best compositions.

As such, the above cheat sheet has been updated to reflect the new rankings for the items themselves and what they do, Most notably, Locket of the Iron Solari and Cursed Blade have seen more frequent use, while Dragon’s Claw has taken a small hit.

Click the image above for the full cheat sheet to use alongside your games of TFT.

TFT item tips

You might be wondering why we’ve recommended some items over others and why previously low items have suddenly jumped in the rankings. Here are some reasons as to why these items are recommended:

Force of Nature instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated.

instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated. Even though Guinsoo’s Rageblade has seen a bit of a nerf, it’s still incredibly powerful on the right champions. It increases your attack speed which is particularly great for those champions who have abilities tied to mana.

has seen a bit of a nerf, it’s still incredibly powerful on the right champions. It increases your attack speed which is particularly great for those champions who have abilities tied to mana. Spear of Shojin also increases mana as your equipped champion regains 15% of their maximum mana per attack. Stick this on any champion you wish to spam their skills as much as possible.

also increases mana as your equipped champion regains 15% of their maximum mana per attack. Stick this on any champion you wish to spam their skills as much as possible. On that same champion the Spear of Shojin is equipped to, Rabadon’s Deathcap also increases the power of their abilities so is a natural combination.

is equipped to, also increases the power of their abilities so is a natural combination. Phantom Dancer is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to the equipped champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance.

is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to the equipped champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance. For long-range attackers, such as Vayne or Tristana, the Rapid Firecannon and Titanic Hydra can make them a formidable threat from a distance.

and can make them a formidable threat from a distance. Radobaan’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace are decent items for amplifying those champions that deal a lot of damage with their skills. Varus is a viable candidate for this.

and are decent items for amplifying those champions that deal a lot of damage with their skills. Varus is a viable candidate for this. Void/Assassin builds should stick a Spear of Shojin and Infinity Edge on Rengar, while Akali excels with Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo .

and on Rengar, while Akali excels with and . Cursed Blade ‘s ability to reduce the current star level of an enemy champion by one is incredibly strong when it comes to the late game. It is random, but it can do some work against troublesome and highly levelled teams.

ability to reduce the current star level of an enemy champion by one is incredibly strong when it comes to the late game. It is random, but it can do some work against troublesome and highly levelled teams. Locket of the Iron Solari can help protect many champions at once, making them all a little more durable against enemy teams that specialise in burst damage.

But maybe you would like to know what each item does? The two tables below have all the basic items and the items they can be combined into. We’ll begin with the basic items:

TFT basic items

Basic items are randomly distributed to you as you defeat enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase.

Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. My recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.

Item name Item bonus Item tier Recipe piece for Combined items B.F. Sword +20 Attack Damage A Bloodthirster

Guardian Angel

Hextech Gunblade

Infinity Edge

Spear of Shojin

Sword of the Divine

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Zeke's Herald Chain Vest +20 Armor B Frozen Heart

Locket of the Iron Solari

Phantom Dancer

Red Buff

Thornmail

Guardian Angel

Knight's Vow

Sword Breaker Giant's Belt +200 Health B Frozen Mallet

Morellonomicon

Redemption

Warmog's Armor

Zephyr

Red Buff

Titanic Hydra

Zeke's Herald Needlessly Large Rod +20 Spell Damage A Guinsoo's Rageblade

Ionic Spark

Rabadon's Deathcap

Hextech Gunblade

Locket of the Iron Solari

Luden's Echo

Morellonomicon

Yuumi Negatron Cloak +20 Magic Resist B Cursed Blade

Dragon's Claw

Hush

Runaan's Hurricane

Sword Breaker

Bloodthirster

Ionic Spark

Zephyr Recurve Bow +20% Attack Speed S Rapid Firecannon

Statikk Shiv

Titanic Hydra

Blade of the Ruined King

Cursed Blade

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Phantom Dancer

Sword of the Divine Spatula "It must do something..." S Blade of the Ruined King

Darkin

Force of Nature

Knight's Vow

Yuumi

Frozen Mallet

Runaan's Hurricane

Youmuu's Ghostblade Tear of the Goddess +20 Mana A Luden's Echo

Seraph's Embrace

Darkin

Frozen Heart

Hush

Redemption

Spear of Shojin

Statikk Shiv

TFT combined items

The basic items aren’t all that special, but mixing multiple items together by equipping onto a champion can turn it into something a little more game-changing.

You’ll retain both item’s main stats and gain an additional benefit, so it’s worth investing in them when you can. Below is a table with all of the combined items.

I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.