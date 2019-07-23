The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

23rd July 2019 / 12:14PM

Items are key in auto-battlers like Teamfight Tactics, but TFT’s items are unique. They can be combined together give you perks for your champions, with some combinations being utterly ridiculous. There’s also whole slew of item combinations that just give the champion another class. They’re not all bad, but it’s not obvious which ones are better than others.

TFT item recipes guide

Our item recipes guide has all of the item recipes in a handy cheat sheet, as well as the stats for every single one and some reasons why you should consider making these items in your game.

Items in TFT work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself. To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions.

As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

Item recipe cheat sheet with rankings for each item.

TFT item recipe cheat sheet 9.14

Since the latest update, some items have had some rather significant changes to how they work. Most still have similar effectiveness to before, but there have been a couple of items that have seen more active play in the best compositions.

As such, the above cheat sheet has been updated to reflect the new rankings for the items themselves and what they do, Most notably, Locket of the Iron Solari and Cursed Blade have seen more frequent use, while Dragon’s Claw has taken a small hit.

Click the image above for the full cheat sheet to use alongside your games of TFT.

TFT item tips

You might be wondering why we’ve recommended some items over others and why previously low items have suddenly jumped in the rankings. Here are some reasons as to why these items are recommended:

  • Force of Nature instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated.
  • Even though Guinsoo’s Rageblade has seen a bit of a nerf, it’s still incredibly powerful on the right champions. It increases your attack speed which is particularly great for those champions who have abilities tied to mana.
  • Spear of Shojin also increases mana as your equipped champion regains 15% of their maximum mana per attack. Stick this on any champion you wish to spam their skills as much as possible.
  • On that same champion the Spear of Shojin is equipped to, Rabadon’s Deathcap also increases the power of their abilities so is a natural combination.
  • Phantom Dancer is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to the equipped champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance.
  • For long-range attackers, such as Vayne or Tristana, the Rapid Firecannon and Titanic Hydra can make them a formidable threat from a distance.
  • Radobaan’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace are decent items for amplifying those champions that deal a lot of damage with their skills. Varus is a viable candidate for this.
  • Void/Assassin builds should stick a Spear of Shojin and Infinity Edge on Rengar, while Akali excels with Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo.
  • Cursed Blade‘s ability to reduce the current star level of an enemy champion by one is incredibly strong when it comes to the late game. It is random, but it can do some work against troublesome and highly levelled teams.
  • Locket of the Iron Solari can help protect many champions at once, making them all a little more durable against enemy teams that specialise in burst damage.

But maybe you would like to know what each item does? The two tables below have all the basic items and the items they can be combined into. We’ll begin with the basic items:

Dragging a basic item onto a champion.

TFT basic items

Basic items are randomly distributed to you as you defeat enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase.

Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. My recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.

Item nameItem bonusItem tierRecipe piece for Combined items
B.F. Sword+20 Attack DamageABloodthirster
Guardian Angel
Hextech Gunblade
Infinity Edge
Spear of Shojin
Sword of the Divine
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Zeke's Herald
Chain Vest+20 ArmorBFrozen Heart
Locket of the Iron Solari
Phantom Dancer
Red Buff
Thornmail
Guardian Angel
Knight's Vow
Sword Breaker
Giant's Belt+200 HealthBFrozen Mallet
Morellonomicon
Redemption
Warmog's Armor
Zephyr
Red Buff
Titanic Hydra
Zeke's Herald
Needlessly Large Rod+20 Spell DamageAGuinsoo's Rageblade
Ionic Spark
Rabadon's Deathcap
Hextech Gunblade
Locket of the Iron Solari
Luden's Echo
Morellonomicon
Yuumi
Negatron Cloak+20 Magic ResistBCursed Blade
Dragon's Claw
Hush
Runaan's Hurricane
Sword Breaker
Bloodthirster
Ionic Spark
Zephyr
Recurve Bow+20% Attack SpeedSRapid Firecannon
Statikk Shiv
Titanic Hydra
Blade of the Ruined King
Cursed Blade
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Phantom Dancer
Sword of the Divine
Spatula"It must do something..."SBlade of the Ruined King
Darkin
Force of Nature
Knight's Vow
Yuumi
Frozen Mallet
Runaan's Hurricane
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Tear of the Goddess+20 ManaALuden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
Darkin
Frozen Heart
Hush
Redemption
Spear of Shojin
Statikk Shiv

Dragging a second basic item over a champion with the first one will show you the item that both items will turn into.

TFT combined items

The basic items aren’t all that special, but mixing multiple items together by equipping onto a champion can turn it into something a little more game-changing.

You’ll retain both item’s main stats and gain an additional benefit, so it’s worth investing in them when you can. Below is a table with all of the combined items.

I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.

Item nameItem statsItem bonusRecipe
Blade of the Ruined King+40% Attack SpeedWearer is also a BlademasterSpatula + Recurve Bow
Bloodthirster+20 Attack
+20 Spell Resistance		Attacks heal for 50% of damageB.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak
Cursed Blade+20 Spell Resistance
+20% Attack Speed		Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduces enemy's rank by 1)Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow
Darkin+40 ManaWearer is also a DemonSpatula + Tear of the Goddess
Dragon's Claw+40 Spell ResistanceGain 83% resistance to magic damageNegatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak
Force of NatureN/AGain +1 team sizeSpatula + Spatula
Frozen Heart+20 Armor
+20 Mana		Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speedChain Vest + Tear of the Goddess
Frozen Mallet+400 HealthWearer is also a GlacialGiant's Belt + Spatula
Guardian Angel+20 Attack
+20 Armor		Wearer revives with 300 healthB.F. Sword + Chain Vest
Guinsoo's Rageblade+20% Attack Speed
+20 % Spell Damage		Attacks grant 4% attack speed (stacks indefinitely)Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow
Hextech Gunblade+20 Attack
+20 % Spell Damage		Heal for 25% of all damage dealtB.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod
Hush+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Mana		Attacks have a high chance to silenceNegatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess
Infinity Edge+40 AttackCritical strikes deal +100% damageB.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
Ionic Spark+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Spell Resistance		Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 200 damageNeedlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak
Knight's Vow+40 ArmorWearer is also a KnightSpatula + Chain Vest
Locket of the Iron Solari+20 Armor
+20 % Spell Damage		On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod
Luden's Echo+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Mana		Spells deal 200 splash damage on hitNeedlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess
Morellonomicon+200 Health
+20 % Spell Damage		Spells deal burn damage equal to 3% of the enemy's maximum health per secondGiant's Belt + Needlessly Large Rod
Phantom Dancer+20 Armor
+20% Attack Speed		Wearer dodges all Critical StrikesChain Vest + Recurve Bow
Rabadon's Deathcap+40 % Spell Damage+50% Ability PowerNeedlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod
Rapid Firecannon+40% Attack SpeedWearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubledRecurve Bow + Recurve Bow
Red Buff+20 Armor
+200 Health		Attacks deal 2.5% burn damageChain Vest + Giant's Belt
Redemption+200 Health
+20 Mana		At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1000 healthGiant's Belt + Tear of the Goddess
Runaan's Hurricane+40 Spell ResistanceAttacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 25% damageNegatron Cloak + Spatula
Seraph's Embrace+40 ManaRegain 20% mana each time a spell is castTear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess
Spear of Shojin+20 Attack
+20 Mana		After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attackB.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess
Statikk Shiv+20% Attack Speed
+20 Mana		Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damageRecurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess
Sword Breaker+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Armor		Attacks have a chance to disarmNegatron Cloak + Chain Vest
Sword of the Divine+20 Attack
+20% Attack Speed		Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical StrikeB.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
Thornmail+40 ArmorReflect 100% of damage mitigated as true damageChain Vest + Chain Vest
Titanic Hydra+20% Attack Speed
+200 Health		Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damageRecurve Bow + Giant's Belt
Warmog's Armor+400 HealthWearer regenerates 3% max health per secondGiant's Belt + Giant's Belt
Youmuu's Ghostblade+40 AttackWearer is also an AssassinB.F. Sword + Spatula
Yuumi+40 % Spell DamageWearer is also a SorcererSpatula + Needlessly Large Rod
Zeke's Herald+20 Attack
+200 Health		Adjacent allies gain +15% attack speedB.F. Sword + Giant's Belt
Zephyr+200 Health
+20 Spell Resistance		On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 secondsGiant's Belt + Negatron Cloak

