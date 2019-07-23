Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes
Items are key in auto-battlers like Teamfight Tactics, but TFT’s items are unique. They can be combined together give you perks for your champions, with some combinations being utterly ridiculous. There’s also whole slew of item combinations that just give the champion another class. They’re not all bad, but it’s not obvious which ones are better than others.
TFT item recipes guide
Our item recipes guide has all of the item recipes in a handy cheat sheet, as well as the stats for every single one and some reasons why you should consider making these items in your game.
Items in TFT work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself. To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions.
As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.
- Teamfight Tactics item recipe cheat sheet
- Teamfight Tactics basic items
- Teamfight Tactics combined items
TFT item recipe cheat sheet 9.14
Since the latest update, some items have had some rather significant changes to how they work. Most still have similar effectiveness to before, but there have been a couple of items that have seen more active play in the best compositions.
As such, the above cheat sheet has been updated to reflect the new rankings for the items themselves and what they do, Most notably, Locket of the Iron Solari and Cursed Blade have seen more frequent use, while Dragon’s Claw has taken a small hit.
Click the image above for the full cheat sheet to use alongside your games of TFT.
TFT item tips
You might be wondering why we’ve recommended some items over others and why previously low items have suddenly jumped in the rankings. Here are some reasons as to why these items are recommended:
- Force of Nature instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated.
- Even though Guinsoo’s Rageblade has seen a bit of a nerf, it’s still incredibly powerful on the right champions. It increases your attack speed which is particularly great for those champions who have abilities tied to mana.
- Spear of Shojin also increases mana as your equipped champion regains 15% of their maximum mana per attack. Stick this on any champion you wish to spam their skills as much as possible.
- On that same champion the Spear of Shojin is equipped to, Rabadon’s Deathcap also increases the power of their abilities so is a natural combination.
- Phantom Dancer is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to the equipped champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance.
- For long-range attackers, such as Vayne or Tristana, the Rapid Firecannon and Titanic Hydra can make them a formidable threat from a distance.
- Radobaan’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace are decent items for amplifying those champions that deal a lot of damage with their skills. Varus is a viable candidate for this.
- Void/Assassin builds should stick a Spear of Shojin and Infinity Edge on Rengar, while Akali excels with Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo.
- Cursed Blade‘s ability to reduce the current star level of an enemy champion by one is incredibly strong when it comes to the late game. It is random, but it can do some work against troublesome and highly levelled teams.
- Locket of the Iron Solari can help protect many champions at once, making them all a little more durable against enemy teams that specialise in burst damage.
But maybe you would like to know what each item does? The two tables below have all the basic items and the items they can be combined into. We’ll begin with the basic items:
TFT basic items
Basic items are randomly distributed to you as you defeat enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase.
Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. My recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.
|Item name
|Item bonus
|Item tier
|Recipe piece for Combined items
|B.F. Sword
|+20 Attack Damage
|A
|Bloodthirster
Guardian Angel
Hextech Gunblade
Infinity Edge
Spear of Shojin
Sword of the Divine
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Zeke's Herald
|Chain Vest
|+20 Armor
|B
|Frozen Heart
Locket of the Iron Solari
Phantom Dancer
Red Buff
Thornmail
Guardian Angel
Knight's Vow
Sword Breaker
|Giant's Belt
|+200 Health
|B
|Frozen Mallet
Morellonomicon
Redemption
Warmog's Armor
Zephyr
Red Buff
Titanic Hydra
Zeke's Herald
|Needlessly Large Rod
|+20 Spell Damage
|A
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
Ionic Spark
Rabadon's Deathcap
Hextech Gunblade
Locket of the Iron Solari
Luden's Echo
Morellonomicon
Yuumi
|Negatron Cloak
|+20 Magic Resist
|B
|Cursed Blade
Dragon's Claw
Hush
Runaan's Hurricane
Sword Breaker
Bloodthirster
Ionic Spark
Zephyr
|Recurve Bow
|+20% Attack Speed
|S
|Rapid Firecannon
Statikk Shiv
Titanic Hydra
Blade of the Ruined King
Cursed Blade
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Phantom Dancer
Sword of the Divine
|Spatula
|"It must do something..."
|S
|Blade of the Ruined King
Darkin
Force of Nature
Knight's Vow
Yuumi
Frozen Mallet
Runaan's Hurricane
Youmuu's Ghostblade
|Tear of the Goddess
|+20 Mana
|A
|Luden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
Darkin
Frozen Heart
Hush
Redemption
Spear of Shojin
Statikk Shiv
TFT combined items
The basic items aren’t all that special, but mixing multiple items together by equipping onto a champion can turn it into something a little more game-changing.
You’ll retain both item’s main stats and gain an additional benefit, so it’s worth investing in them when you can. Below is a table with all of the combined items.
I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.
|Item name
|Item stats
|Item bonus
|Recipe
|Blade of the Ruined King
|+40% Attack Speed
|Wearer is also a Blademaster
|Spatula + Recurve Bow
|Bloodthirster
|+20 Attack
+20 Spell Resistance
|Attacks heal for 50% of damage
|B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak
|Cursed Blade
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20% Attack Speed
|Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduces enemy's rank by 1)
|Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow
|Darkin
|+40 Mana
|Wearer is also a Demon
|Spatula + Tear of the Goddess
|Dragon's Claw
|+40 Spell Resistance
|Gain 83% resistance to magic damage
|Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak
|Force of Nature
|N/A
|Gain +1 team size
|Spatula + Spatula
|Frozen Heart
|+20 Armor
+20 Mana
|Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speed
|Chain Vest + Tear of the Goddess
|Frozen Mallet
|+400 Health
|Wearer is also a Glacial
|Giant's Belt + Spatula
|Guardian Angel
|+20 Attack
+20 Armor
|Wearer revives with 300 health
|B.F. Sword + Chain Vest
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
|+20% Attack Speed
+20 % Spell Damage
|Attacks grant 4% attack speed (stacks indefinitely)
|Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow
|Hextech Gunblade
|+20 Attack
+20 % Spell Damage
|Heal for 25% of all damage dealt
|B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod
|Hush
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Mana
|Attacks have a high chance to silence
|Negatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess
|Infinity Edge
|+40 Attack
|Critical strikes deal +100% damage
|B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
|Ionic Spark
|+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Spell Resistance
|Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 200 damage
|Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak
|Knight's Vow
|+40 Armor
|Wearer is also a Knight
|Spatula + Chain Vest
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|+20 Armor
+20 % Spell Damage
|On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200
|Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod
|Luden's Echo
|+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Mana
|Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit
|Needlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess
|Morellonomicon
|+200 Health
+20 % Spell Damage
|Spells deal burn damage equal to 3% of the enemy's maximum health per second
|Giant's Belt + Needlessly Large Rod
|Phantom Dancer
|+20 Armor
+20% Attack Speed
|Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes
|Chain Vest + Recurve Bow
|Rabadon's Deathcap
|+40 % Spell Damage
|+50% Ability Power
|Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod
|Rapid Firecannon
|+40% Attack Speed
|Wearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubled
|Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow
|Red Buff
|+20 Armor
+200 Health
|Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage
|Chain Vest + Giant's Belt
|Redemption
|+200 Health
+20 Mana
|At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1000 health
|Giant's Belt + Tear of the Goddess
|Runaan's Hurricane
|+40 Spell Resistance
|Attacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 25% damage
|Negatron Cloak + Spatula
|Seraph's Embrace
|+40 Mana
|Regain 20% mana each time a spell is cast
|Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess
|Spear of Shojin
|+20 Attack
+20 Mana
|After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack
|B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess
|Statikk Shiv
|+20% Attack Speed
+20 Mana
|Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage
|Recurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess
|Sword Breaker
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Armor
|Attacks have a chance to disarm
|Negatron Cloak + Chain Vest
|Sword of the Divine
|+20 Attack
+20% Attack Speed
|Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike
|B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
|Thornmail
|+40 Armor
|Reflect 100% of damage mitigated as true damage
|Chain Vest + Chain Vest
|Titanic Hydra
|+20% Attack Speed
+200 Health
|Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage
|Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt
|Warmog's Armor
|+400 Health
|Wearer regenerates 3% max health per second
|Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt
|Youmuu's Ghostblade
|+40 Attack
|Wearer is also an Assassin
|B.F. Sword + Spatula
|Yuumi
|+40 % Spell Damage
|Wearer is also a Sorcerer
|Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod
|Zeke's Herald
|+20 Attack
+200 Health
|Adjacent allies gain +15% attack speed
|B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt
|Zephyr
|+200 Health
+20 Spell Resistance
|On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds
|Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak
