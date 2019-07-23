The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch a day early on PC, this Thursday

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd July 2019 / 1:24PM

Because reasons, compunauts will get to play Wolfenstein: Youngblood one day earlier than our console brethren. The cooperative Nazi-smashing shooter was slated to launch on Friday the 26th, Bethesda have shouted across millions of dollars of marketing, but now they’ve quietly mentioned it’ll be out on PC from Thursday the 25th. Alright. Sure. Thanks. Inform your co-op partner that plans have changed. Or if you’re playing solo, well, you already know so we’re done here.

“PC launches globally a day earlier on July 25!” Bethesda tweeted last night in reply to a random tweet, which Wolfenstein’s Twitter picked then up.

Whether this was a new decision or was the plan all along because global rollouts are a lot more fiddly to do on PC than consoles, I do not know. Steam still says July 26th, so apparently it’s a surprise for them too. But Thursday is the way, Bethesda say. They have not yet specified a time.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is coming via Steam and the Bethesda.net doodad, priced at £25/€30/$30. If you’ve pre-ordered (which you shouldn’t have, obvs, because you should never pre-order), you can preload from 6pm (10am Pacific) today. It’s made by MachineGames with Arkane Studios, and published by Bethesda Softworks.

This week’s other Youngblood launch surprise news is both more disappointing and more niche, that Nvidia RTX ratrace-o-shininess won’t be in at launch.

Our videographic man Matthew played a preview lump of Youngblood earlier this year and wasn’t mad keen on some of the changes in this latest bit of new Wolfenstein, bullet sponge enemies in particular. Fingers crossed for the full game.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

