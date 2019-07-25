Tag-team Nazi-blaster Wolfenstein: Youngblood is out now

It’s twenty years after Blaskowicz’s last big bash. When a night-out goes wrong on a foreign business trip, BJ’s gone and done a runner in Paris (it’s lovely this time of year). This summer, Twin kids Jess and Soph are on the case in Wolfenstein: Youngblood. The Blazkowicz sisters are about to take on a Nazi-slashing road trip from hell across the city of lights. C’est la vie!

We’ll have a full review up on the site tomorrow, once our reviewer’s worked out how many dead Nazis is enough dead Nazis.

Youngblood isn’t the trilogy ending climax to Machine Games’ singleplayer saga. It’s a co-operative romp, ditching the more dramatic story plotting for a daft rampage with your mate. Two hatchets are better than one, after all.

Rather than rollicking across the world and beyond the stars, Youngblood zooms into a more open-ended Paris. You’ll be setting up shop in the heart of the city, dismantling the Nazi-occupied city piece by piece to find your old man. It’s a bit more RPG, with side missions to take on, experience bars to fill and items to unlock.

Bethesda Softworks stablemates Arkane are along for the ride, chipping in with the level design to provide some Dishonoured flair.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is out now on Steam for £25/€30/$30.