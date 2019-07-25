Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes

With the most recent update to Teamfight Tactics, some items have seen a significant change. In TFT, basic items can be combined together to give perks for your champions. There are some combinations that are absolutely ridiculous, while others only giving you nominal benefits. None of the items are “bad”, but from a new player’s perspective, it’s not obvious which ones are better than others.

TFT item recipes guide

Our TFT item recipes guide has an item recipes cheat sheet for your use at any time when playing the game. There is also the stats for every single one and some reasons why you should consider making these items in your game.

How to use items in TFT

Items in TFT work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself.

To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions. There are certain chances of how often items drop in the minion stages, which you can find in our TFT gold guide. As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

TFT item recipe cheat sheet 9.14B

You can save the image above – the cheat sheet – to use alongside your games of TFT.

While the 9.14B update hasn’t changed too much in terms of items, it has upgraded a few underperforming items such as the Morellonomicon and Infinity Edge, while at the same time slightly reducing the rate at which Cursed Blade triggers. Aside from those and the hotfix to the Locket of the Iron Solari, everything else has the same effectiveness to before.

The above cheat sheet shows how useful the new items are and their rankings as of the latest patch. Even with their nerfs, Locket of the Iron Solari and Cursed Blade have still seen frequent use, and the current meta favours Rapid Firecannon and Phantom Dancer

TFT item tips

There are the items that are just good no matter where you use them. Force of Nature increases your deployable roster size by one. It’s difficult to get two spatulas to create it, but extra numbers are usually advantageous, particularly if your roster is full of two-star rank champions.

Cursed Blade is another one that can turn games around as it reduces a single enemy champion down a star rank. If there are team comps that rely on one particular champion to carry the team, such as Volibear, this is a great counter should it target that champion.

There’s also Rapid Firecannon which is generally made for long-range champions but can be combined with certain melee champions like Volibear for devastating effect.

Some items are good for increasing attack speed, either of the wearer or the champions around them. Guinsoo’s Rageblade grants attack speed to the wearer that stacks as long as they’re attacking the same target, while Zeke’s Herald gives a flat attack speed bonuses to adjacent allies. Increased attack speed means that skills using mana can be used more frequently.

Spear of Shojin is also useful for mana recovery as the equipped champion recovers 15% of their maximum mana per attack, while Rabadon’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace also help when it comes to ability power. Luden’s Echo and Titanic Hydra are both capable of splash damage.

As for defensive items, Phantom Dancer ensures that assassins can’t deal as much critical strike damage as it negates that entirely. Another breakout item has been Locket of the Iron Solari. It grants adjacent champions on the same row some shields, which in certain team comps can make all the difference. The Ninja/Elementalist combination benefits from multiple Lockets. Dragon’s Claw is a great counter for those pesky sorcerers as well.

But maybe you would like to know what each item does? The two tables below have all the basic items and the items they can be combined into. We’ll begin with the basic items:

TFT basic items

To make the better items in the game, you’ll need to obtain basic items from enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase. Once you’ve equipped one, it’ll grant the bonus assigned to it, but equipping another will turn it into a combined item. You can’t unequip these items unless you sell the champion you’ve equipped it to, so be careful and plan ahead.

Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. Click the “Plus” next to the title to reveal the table. As for navigating the table, my recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.

TFT combined items

The real meat of TFT lies in the combined items. These are not only granting you the bonuses applied as if you already equipped the two basic items, but they give you a special effect that is unique to that item. These items can turn a champion that isn’t pulling his/her weight, into a champion that destroys the opposition.

Below is a table with all of the combined items. Click the “Plus” next to the title to reveal the table. As for navigating the table, I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.