Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

25th July 2019 / 4:17PM

With the most recent update to Teamfight Tactics, some items have seen a significant change. In TFT, basic items can be combined together to give perks for your champions. There are some combinations that are absolutely ridiculous, while others only giving you nominal benefits. None of the items are “bad”, but from a new player’s perspective, it’s not obvious which ones are better than others.

TFT item recipes guide

Our TFT item recipes guide has an item recipes cheat sheet for your use at any time when playing the game. There is also the stats for every single one and some reasons why you should consider making these items in your game.

How to use items in TFT

Items in TFT work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself.

To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions. There are certain chances of how often items drop in the minion stages, which you can find in our TFT gold guide. As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

Item recipe cheat sheet with rankings for each item.

TFT item recipe cheat sheet 9.14B

You can save the image above – the cheat sheet – to use alongside your games of TFT.

While the 9.14B update hasn’t changed too much in terms of items, it has upgraded a few underperforming items such as the Morellonomicon and Infinity Edge, while at the same time slightly reducing the rate at which Cursed Blade triggers. Aside from those and the hotfix to the Locket of the Iron Solari, everything else has the same effectiveness to before.

The above cheat sheet shows how useful the new items are and their rankings as of the latest patch. Even with their nerfs, Locket of the Iron Solari and Cursed Blade have still seen frequent use, and the current meta favours Rapid Firecannon and Phantom Dancer

TFT item tips

There are the items that are just good no matter where you use them. Force of Nature increases your deployable roster size by one. It’s difficult to get two spatulas to create it, but extra numbers are usually advantageous, particularly if your roster is full of two-star rank champions.

Cursed Blade is another one that can turn games around as it reduces a single enemy champion down a star rank. If there are team comps that rely on one particular champion to carry the team, such as Volibear, this is a great counter should it target that champion.

There’s also Rapid Firecannon which is generally made for long-range champions but can be combined with certain melee champions like Volibear for devastating effect.

Some items are good for increasing attack speed, either of the wearer or the champions around them. Guinsoo’s Rageblade grants attack speed to the wearer that stacks as long as they’re attacking the same target, while Zeke’s Herald gives a flat attack speed bonuses to adjacent allies. Increased attack speed means that skills using mana can be used more frequently.

Spear of Shojin is also useful for mana recovery as the equipped champion recovers 15% of their maximum mana per attack, while Rabadon’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace also help when it comes to ability power. Luden’s Echo and Titanic Hydra are both capable of splash damage.

As for defensive items, Phantom Dancer ensures that assassins can’t deal as much critical strike damage as it negates that entirely. Another breakout item has been Locket of the Iron Solari. It grants adjacent champions on the same row some shields, which in certain team comps can make all the difference. The Ninja/Elementalist combination benefits from multiple Lockets. Dragon’s Claw is a great counter for those pesky sorcerers as well.

But maybe you would like to know what each item does? The two tables below have all the basic items and the items they can be combined into. We’ll begin with the basic items:

Dragging a basic item onto a champion.

TFT basic items

To make the better items in the game, you’ll need to obtain basic items from enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase. Once you’ve equipped one, it’ll grant the bonus assigned to it, but equipping another will turn it into a combined item. You can’t unequip these items unless you sell the champion you’ve equipped it to, so be careful and plan ahead.

Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. Click the “Plus” next to the title to reveal the table. As for navigating the table, my recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.

TFT basic items
Item name Item bonus Item tier Recipe piece for Combined items
B.F. Sword +20 Attack Damage A Bloodthirster
Guardian Angel
Hextech Gunblade
Infinity Edge
Spear of Shojin
Sword of the Divine
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Zeke's Herald
Chain Vest +20 Armor B Frozen Heart
Locket of the Iron Solari
Phantom Dancer
Red Buff
Thornmail
Guardian Angel
Knight's Vow
Sword Breaker
Giant's Belt +200 Health B Frozen Mallet
Morellonomicon
Redemption
Warmog's Armor
Zephyr
Red Buff
Titanic Hydra
Zeke's Herald
Needlessly Large Rod +20 Spell Damage A Guinsoo's Rageblade
Ionic Spark
Rabadon's Deathcap
Hextech Gunblade
Locket of the Iron Solari
Luden's Echo
Morellonomicon
Yuumi
Negatron Cloak +20 Magic Resist B Cursed Blade
Dragon's Claw
Hush
Runaan's Hurricane
Sword Breaker
Bloodthirster
Ionic Spark
Zephyr
Recurve Bow +20% Attack Speed S Rapid Firecannon
Statikk Shiv
Titanic Hydra
Blade of the Ruined King
Cursed Blade
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Phantom Dancer
Sword of the Divine
Spatula "It must do something..." S Blade of the Ruined King
Darkin
Force of Nature
Knight's Vow
Yuumi
Frozen Mallet
Runaan's Hurricane
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Tear of the Goddess +20 Mana A Luden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
Darkin
Frozen Heart
Hush
Redemption
Spear of Shojin
Statikk Shiv

[collapse]

Dragging a second basic item over a champion with the first one will show you the item that both items will turn into.

TFT combined items

The real meat of TFT lies in the combined items. These are not only granting you the bonuses applied as if you already equipped the two basic items, but they give you a special effect that is unique to that item. These items can turn a champion that isn’t pulling his/her weight, into a champion that destroys the opposition.

Below is a table with all of the combined items. Click the “Plus” next to the title to reveal the table. As for navigating the table, I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.

TFT combined items
Item name Item stats Item bonus Recipe
Blade of the Ruined King +40% Attack Speed Wearer is also a Blademaster Spatula + Recurve Bow
Bloodthirster +20 Attack
+20 Spell Resistance		 Attacks heal for 50% of damage B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak
Cursed Blade +20 Spell Resistance
+20% Attack Speed		 Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduces enemy's rank by 1) (20%) Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow
Darkin +40 Mana Wearer is also a Demon Spatula + Tear of the Goddess
Dragon's Claw +40 Spell Resistance Gain 83% resistance to magic damage Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak
Force of Nature N/A Gain +1 team size Spatula + Spatula
Frozen Heart +20 Armor
+20 Mana		 Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speed Chain Vest + Tear of the Goddess
Frozen Mallet +400 Health Wearer is also a Glacial Giant's Belt + Spatula
Guardian Angel +20 Attack
+20 Armor		 Wearer revives with 300 health B.F. Sword + Chain Vest
Guinsoo's Rageblade +20% Attack Speed
+20 % Spell Damage		 Attacks grant 4% attack speed (stacks indefinitely) Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow
Hextech Gunblade +20 Attack
+20 % Spell Damage		 Heal for 25% of all damage dealt B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod
Hush +20 Spell Resistance
+20 Mana		 Attacks have a high chance to silence Negatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess
Infinity Edge +40 Attack Critical strikes deal +150% damage B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
Ionic Spark +20 % Spell Damage
+20 Spell Resistance		 Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 200 damage Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak
Knight's Vow +40 Armor Wearer is also a Knight Spatula + Chain Vest
Locket of the Iron Solari +20 Armor
+20 % Spell Damage		 On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200 Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod
Luden's Echo +20 % Spell Damage
+20 Mana		 Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit Needlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess
Morellonomicon +200 Health
+20 % Spell Damage		 Spells deal burn damage equal to 5% of the enemy's maximum health per second Giant's Belt + Needlessly Large Rod
Phantom Dancer +20 Armor
+20% Attack Speed		 Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes Chain Vest + Recurve Bow
Rabadon's Deathcap +40 % Spell Damage +50% Ability Power Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod
Rapid Firecannon +40% Attack Speed Wearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubled Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow
Red Buff +20 Armor
+200 Health		 Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage Chain Vest + Giant's Belt
Redemption +200 Health
+20 Mana		 At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1000 health Giant's Belt + Tear of the Goddess
Runaan's Hurricane +40 Spell Resistance Attacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 25% damage Negatron Cloak + Spatula
Seraph's Embrace +40 Mana Regain 20% mana each time a spell is cast Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess
Spear of Shojin +20 Attack
+20 Mana		 After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess
Statikk Shiv +20% Attack Speed
+20 Mana		 Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage Recurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess
Sword Breaker +20 Spell Resistance
+20 Armor		 Attacks have a chance to disarm Negatron Cloak + Chain Vest
Sword of the Divine +20 Attack
+20% Attack Speed		 Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
Thornmail +40 Armor Reflect 100% of damage mitigated as true damage Chain Vest + Chain Vest
Titanic Hydra +20% Attack Speed
+200 Health		 Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt
Warmog's Armor +400 Health Wearer regenerates 3% max health per second Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt
Youmuu's Ghostblade +40 Attack Wearer is also an Assassin B.F. Sword + Spatula
Yuumi +40 % Spell Damage Wearer is also a Sorcerer Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod
Zeke's Herald +20 Attack
+200 Health		 Adjacent allies gain +15% attack speed B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt
Zephyr +200 Health
+20 Spell Resistance		 On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak

[collapse]

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

