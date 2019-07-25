Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes
With the most recent update to Teamfight Tactics, some items have seen a significant change. In TFT, basic items can be combined together to give perks for your champions. There are some combinations that are absolutely ridiculous, while others only giving you nominal benefits. None of the items are “bad”, but from a new player’s perspective, it’s not obvious which ones are better than others.
TFT item recipes guide
Our TFT item recipes guide has an item recipes cheat sheet for your use at any time when playing the game. There is also the stats for every single one and some reasons why you should consider making these items in your game.
- How to use items in TFT
- TFT item recipe cheat sheet 9.14B
- TFT item tips
- TFT basic items
- TFT combined items
How to use items in TFT
Items in TFT work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself.
To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions. There are certain chances of how often items drop in the minion stages, which you can find in our TFT gold guide. As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.
TFT item recipe cheat sheet 9.14B
You can save the image above – the cheat sheet – to use alongside your games of TFT.
While the 9.14B update hasn’t changed too much in terms of items, it has upgraded a few underperforming items such as the Morellonomicon and Infinity Edge, while at the same time slightly reducing the rate at which Cursed Blade triggers. Aside from those and the hotfix to the Locket of the Iron Solari, everything else has the same effectiveness to before.
The above cheat sheet shows how useful the new items are and their rankings as of the latest patch. Even with their nerfs, Locket of the Iron Solari and Cursed Blade have still seen frequent use, and the current meta favours Rapid Firecannon and Phantom Dancer
TFT item tips
There are the items that are just good no matter where you use them. Force of Nature increases your deployable roster size by one. It’s difficult to get two spatulas to create it, but extra numbers are usually advantageous, particularly if your roster is full of two-star rank champions.
Cursed Blade is another one that can turn games around as it reduces a single enemy champion down a star rank. If there are team comps that rely on one particular champion to carry the team, such as Volibear, this is a great counter should it target that champion.
There’s also Rapid Firecannon which is generally made for long-range champions but can be combined with certain melee champions like Volibear for devastating effect.
Some items are good for increasing attack speed, either of the wearer or the champions around them. Guinsoo’s Rageblade grants attack speed to the wearer that stacks as long as they’re attacking the same target, while Zeke’s Herald gives a flat attack speed bonuses to adjacent allies. Increased attack speed means that skills using mana can be used more frequently.
Spear of Shojin is also useful for mana recovery as the equipped champion recovers 15% of their maximum mana per attack, while Rabadon’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace also help when it comes to ability power. Luden’s Echo and Titanic Hydra are both capable of splash damage.
As for defensive items, Phantom Dancer ensures that assassins can’t deal as much critical strike damage as it negates that entirely. Another breakout item has been Locket of the Iron Solari. It grants adjacent champions on the same row some shields, which in certain team comps can make all the difference. The Ninja/Elementalist combination benefits from multiple Lockets. Dragon’s Claw is a great counter for those pesky sorcerers as well.
But maybe you would like to know what each item does? The two tables below have all the basic items and the items they can be combined into. We’ll begin with the basic items:
TFT basic items
To make the better items in the game, you’ll need to obtain basic items from enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase. Once you’ve equipped one, it’ll grant the bonus assigned to it, but equipping another will turn it into a combined item. You can’t unequip these items unless you sell the champion you’ve equipped it to, so be careful and plan ahead.
Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. Click the “Plus” next to the title to reveal the table. As for navigating the table, my recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.
|Item name
|Item bonus
|Item tier
|Recipe piece for Combined items
|B.F. Sword
|+20 Attack Damage
|A
|Bloodthirster
Guardian Angel
Hextech Gunblade
Infinity Edge
Spear of Shojin
Sword of the Divine
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Zeke's Herald
|Chain Vest
|+20 Armor
|B
|Frozen Heart
Locket of the Iron Solari
Phantom Dancer
Red Buff
Thornmail
Guardian Angel
Knight's Vow
Sword Breaker
|Giant's Belt
|+200 Health
|B
|Frozen Mallet
Morellonomicon
Redemption
Warmog's Armor
Zephyr
Red Buff
Titanic Hydra
Zeke's Herald
|Needlessly Large Rod
|+20 Spell Damage
|A
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
Ionic Spark
Rabadon's Deathcap
Hextech Gunblade
Locket of the Iron Solari
Luden's Echo
Morellonomicon
Yuumi
|Negatron Cloak
|+20 Magic Resist
|B
|Cursed Blade
Dragon's Claw
Hush
Runaan's Hurricane
Sword Breaker
Bloodthirster
Ionic Spark
Zephyr
|Recurve Bow
|+20% Attack Speed
|S
|Rapid Firecannon
Statikk Shiv
Titanic Hydra
Blade of the Ruined King
Cursed Blade
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Phantom Dancer
Sword of the Divine
|Spatula
|"It must do something..."
|S
|Blade of the Ruined King
Darkin
Force of Nature
Knight's Vow
Yuumi
Frozen Mallet
Runaan's Hurricane
Youmuu's Ghostblade
|Tear of the Goddess
|+20 Mana
|A
|Luden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
Darkin
Frozen Heart
Hush
Redemption
Spear of Shojin
Statikk Shiv
TFT combined items
The real meat of TFT lies in the combined items. These are not only granting you the bonuses applied as if you already equipped the two basic items, but they give you a special effect that is unique to that item. These items can turn a champion that isn’t pulling his/her weight, into a champion that destroys the opposition.
Below is a table with all of the combined items. Click the “Plus” next to the title to reveal the table. As for navigating the table, I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.
|Item name
|Item stats
|Item bonus
|Recipe
|Blade of the Ruined King
|+40% Attack Speed
|Wearer is also a Blademaster
|Spatula + Recurve Bow
|Bloodthirster
|+20 Attack
+20 Spell Resistance
|Attacks heal for 50% of damage
|B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak
|Cursed Blade
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20% Attack Speed
|Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduces enemy's rank by 1) (20%)
|Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow
|Darkin
|+40 Mana
|Wearer is also a Demon
|Spatula + Tear of the Goddess
|Dragon's Claw
|+40 Spell Resistance
|Gain 83% resistance to magic damage
|Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak
|Force of Nature
|N/A
|Gain +1 team size
|Spatula + Spatula
|Frozen Heart
|+20 Armor
+20 Mana
|Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speed
|Chain Vest + Tear of the Goddess
|Frozen Mallet
|+400 Health
|Wearer is also a Glacial
|Giant's Belt + Spatula
|Guardian Angel
|+20 Attack
+20 Armor
|Wearer revives with 300 health
|B.F. Sword + Chain Vest
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
|+20% Attack Speed
+20 % Spell Damage
|Attacks grant 4% attack speed (stacks indefinitely)
|Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow
|Hextech Gunblade
|+20 Attack
+20 % Spell Damage
|Heal for 25% of all damage dealt
|B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod
|Hush
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Mana
|Attacks have a high chance to silence
|Negatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess
|Infinity Edge
|+40 Attack
|Critical strikes deal +150% damage
|B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
|Ionic Spark
|+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Spell Resistance
|Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 200 damage
|Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak
|Knight's Vow
|+40 Armor
|Wearer is also a Knight
|Spatula + Chain Vest
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|+20 Armor
+20 % Spell Damage
|On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200
|Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod
|Luden's Echo
|+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Mana
|Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit
|Needlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess
|Morellonomicon
|+200 Health
+20 % Spell Damage
|Spells deal burn damage equal to 5% of the enemy's maximum health per second
|Giant's Belt + Needlessly Large Rod
|Phantom Dancer
|+20 Armor
+20% Attack Speed
|Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes
|Chain Vest + Recurve Bow
|Rabadon's Deathcap
|+40 % Spell Damage
|+50% Ability Power
|Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod
|Rapid Firecannon
|+40% Attack Speed
|Wearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubled
|Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow
|Red Buff
|+20 Armor
+200 Health
|Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage
|Chain Vest + Giant's Belt
|Redemption
|+200 Health
+20 Mana
|At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1000 health
|Giant's Belt + Tear of the Goddess
|Runaan's Hurricane
|+40 Spell Resistance
|Attacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 25% damage
|Negatron Cloak + Spatula
|Seraph's Embrace
|+40 Mana
|Regain 20% mana each time a spell is cast
|Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess
|Spear of Shojin
|+20 Attack
+20 Mana
|After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack
|B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess
|Statikk Shiv
|+20% Attack Speed
+20 Mana
|Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage
|Recurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess
|Sword Breaker
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Armor
|Attacks have a chance to disarm
|Negatron Cloak + Chain Vest
|Sword of the Divine
|+20 Attack
+20% Attack Speed
|Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike
|B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
|Thornmail
|+40 Armor
|Reflect 100% of damage mitigated as true damage
|Chain Vest + Chain Vest
|Titanic Hydra
|+20% Attack Speed
+200 Health
|Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage
|Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt
|Warmog's Armor
|+400 Health
|Wearer regenerates 3% max health per second
|Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt
|Youmuu's Ghostblade
|+40 Attack
|Wearer is also an Assassin
|B.F. Sword + Spatula
|Yuumi
|+40 % Spell Damage
|Wearer is also a Sorcerer
|Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod
|Zeke's Herald
|+20 Attack
+200 Health
|Adjacent allies gain +15% attack speed
|B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt
|Zephyr
|+200 Health
+20 Spell Resistance
|On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds
|Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak
