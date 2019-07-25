Teamfight Tactics tier list patch 9.14b

With the latest update to Teamfight Tactics, some of the champions have seen improvements and others some minor nerfs. We’ve compiled an image with all of the champion rankings, as well as a list of all the champions with their respective tiers, skills, and stats.

Teamfight Tactics tier list guide

This guide has the current rankings for all champions in TFT as of patch 9.14B. It also has updated champion stats and skills.

TFT champion tier list

Above there is a handy little cheat sheet which has all the character portraits, along with how they fare against each other. There are champions that are only really used as part of your corresponding synergies (Origins and Classes), but there are dedicated teams that you might wish to use. For that, here is our TFT best team comps guide to help you out.

Of the top picks is Aurelion Sol. In any sorcerer team, he can do tons of damage, especially if you slap a Spear of Shojin and a Guinsoo’s Rageblade. Cho’Gath and Gnar are very good tanks for their respective synergies, while Swain and Yasuo have incredible abilities for that late-game push – even if they’ll rarely ever see rank 2. Volibear has also been an absolute monster the past couple of weeks, making up the bread and butter of a Glacial/Brawler comp.

Other champions are a little more situational. For example, we’ve put Morgana as “Average”, but with the right items and team configuration (we have one in our Team Comps guide), you are able to win games with both. The main thing about the champion rankings is that individually, these are the ones that have better damage output and stats.

In fact, the only ones I would say are ones to avoid, aside from completing synergies, are the bottom five. Poppy is probably the best out of the lot as she completes the Yordle synergy and acts as a wall for the rest of the Yordle squad, but individually is not that great.

Fiora and Elise are just that little bit too vulnerable post-early game, even with Elise’s recent cost reduction. Rek’Sai also doesn’t deal a great amount of damage, while Mordekaiser just doesn’t do a great deal with his skill to compensate for his mediocre stats and synergies.

Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate was released in Patch 9.14 and we’ve currently stuck him in the “Decent” tier. Note that his position will move around based on team compositions and how much he is picked as part of the optimal teams, though it has to be said that he does have both Pirate and Sorcerer synergies. You can see the other notes in our TFT patch 9.14B guide.

Sorcerers got a little better and he slots in well in any of the team comps that use Sorcerers, but his skill just doesn’t make a significant enough contribution and with the rise of Glacial/Brawler/Elementalist builds lately, Twisted Fate just isn’t making enough of an impact.

TFT champion stats and skills

But perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? I hear you loud and clear. Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold.

In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank.

Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Miss Fortune has 650/1170/2340 HP. All other stats increase as well, though the recent update (patch 9.14) only just confirms what these values are. We will be updating the tier lists in due course.

TFT tier 1 champions

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Darius Imperial

Knight Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Decimate

Darius swings his axe, damaging nearby enemies and healing himself based off his missing health. Elise Demon

Shapeshifter Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Spider Form

Elise fires a cocoon stunning the nearest enemy and transforms, summoning 2 Spiderlings. Fiora Noble

Blademaster Health: 400/720/1440

DPS: 28/50/101

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Riposte

Fiora becomes immune to damage and spells. After a short delay, she stuns and damages the closest enemy. Garen Noble

Knight Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 30/54/109

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Judgement

Garen rapidly spins his sword around his body, becoming immune to magic damage and dealing damage to nearby enemies. Graves Pirate

Gunslinger Health: 500/990/1980

DPS: 28/50/99

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Buckshot

Graves' attacks deal splash damage to nearby enemies. Kassadin Void

Sorcerer Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 29/53/105

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Nether Blade

Kassadin's attacks steal mana from enemies, converting it into a shield. Kha'Zix Void

Assassin Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Taste their Fear

Kha'Zix slashes the closest enemy, dealing bonus damage to enemies that are alone. Mordekaiser Phantom

Knight Health: 550/900/1800

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Obliterate

Mordekaiser slams his mace in front him, dealing damage in a line. Nidalee Wild

Shapeshifter Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 33/59/117

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Primal Surge/b>

Nidalee heals herself and the weakest ally, then transforms. Tristana

Yordle

Gunslinger Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Explosive Charge

Tristana places a bomb on her current target that detonates after 4 attacks, damaging nearby enemies. Vayne Noble

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 27/49/97

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Silver Bolts

Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health. Warwick Wild

Brawler Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Infinite Duress

Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning and damaging them.

TFT tier 2 champions

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Ahri Wild

Sorcerer Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 28/50/99

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Spirit Orb

Ahri fires an orb in a line that returns to her, damaging enemies it passes through. Blitzcrank Robot

Brawler Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Rocket Grab

Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him. Braum Glacial

Guardian Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Unbreakable

Braum creates a barrier that blocks all incoming damage. LIssandra Glacial

Elementalist Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Frozen Tomb

Lissandra encases the target in ice, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Below half HP, Lissandra instead encases herself, becoming untargetable. Lucian Noble

Gunslinger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Relentless Pursuit

Lucian dashes away to safety and attacks an enemy twice, once with Attack Damage and once with Spell Damage. Lulu Yordle

Sorcerer Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Wild Growth

Lulu grants an ally bonus Health, knocking up enemies near them. Pyke Pirate

Assassin Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 36/65/130

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Phantom Undertow

Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that stuns enemies it passes through. Rek'Sai

Void

Brawler Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 26/47/94

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Burrow

Rek'Sai burrows for a short duration becoming untargetable and healing. When Rek'Sai unburrows she deals damage and knocks up the closest enemy. Shen Ninja

Blademaster Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 39/70/140

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Spirit's Refuge

Shen creates a zone around himself, allowing allies to dodge all attacks. Varus Demon

Ranger Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Piercing Arrow

Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line. Zed Ninja

Assassin Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 3970/140

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Razor Shruiken

Zed fires a shuriken in a line, damaging enemies it passes through. Twisted Fate Pirate

Sorcerer Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Pick a Card

Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.

TFT tier 3 champions

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Aatrox Demon

Blademaster Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 The Darkin Blade

Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it. Ashe Glacial

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 42/76/151

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Enchanted Crystal

Ashe fires an arrow that travels across the map. After a long delay it stuns and damages a random enemy. Evelynn Demon

Assassin Health: 550/1040/2030

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Last Caress

Evelynn deals damage to the 3 closest enemies and teleports away. Damage is increased against low-health enemies. Gangplank Pirate

Blademaster

Gunslinger Health: 700/1180/2260

DPS: 33/59/119

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Powder Kegs

Gangplank periodically creates barrels. On cast, Gangplank detonates the barrels, damaging nearby enemies. Katarina Imperial

Assassin Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Death Lotus

Katarina channels and fires daggers at a number of nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing healing. Kennen Yordle

Ninja

Elementalist Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Slicing Maelstrom

Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing damage and stunning enemies inside of it. Morgana Demon

Sorcerer Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Soul Shackles

Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing damage and stunning after a short delay if they are still nearby. Poppy Yordle

Knight Health: 800/1350/2700

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20 Keeper's Verdict

Poppy brings down her hammer, knocking away nearby enemies. Rengar

Wild

Assassin Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 30/54/109

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 65/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Savagery

Rengar leaps to the weakest enemy and stabs them. Shyvana Dragon

Shapeshifter Health: 650/1090/2080

DPS: 33/59/117

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Dragon's Descent

Shyvana dashes away and transforms. While transformed, Shyvana's attacks become ranged and light the ground on fire. Veigar Yordle

Sorcerer Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 25/45/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Primordial Burst

Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star rank than Veigar. Volibear Glacial

Brawler Health: 700/1220/2390

DPS: 41/74/149

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Thunder Claws

Volibear's attacks bounce between enemies.

TFT tier 4 champions

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Akali Ninja

Assassin Health: 650/1260/2520

DPS: 53/95/189

Attack Speed: 0.70

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Five Point Strike

Akali throws shurikens in front of her, dealing damage. Aurelion Sol Dragon

Sorcerer Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Voice of Light

Aurelion Sol breathes a large blast of fire in a line, dealing damage to enemies. Brand Demon

Elementalist Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 36/65/130

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Pyroclasm

Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit. Cho'Gath Void

Brawler Health: 1000/1900/3900

DPS: 39/69/139

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Rupture

Cho'gath ruptures an area, stunning and damaging enemies inside of it. Draven Imperial

Blademaster Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 49/88/176

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Spinning Axes

Draven gains bonus on-hit damage and Attack Speed. Stacks up to two times. Gnar Wild

Yordle

Shapeshifter Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 31/57/113

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 GNAR!

Gnar transforms and jumps behind the furthest enemy, damaging and shoving enemies backwards. Kindred Phantom

Ranger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 36/64/129

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Lamb's Respite

Kindred creates a zone around herself that prevents allies from dying. Leona Noble

Guardian Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 25/45/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 55

Magic Resistance: 20 Solar Flare

Leona calls down a solar ray, stunning enemies in the centre and dealing damage to enemies inside it. Sejuani Glacial

Knight Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 25/45/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 25 Glacial Prison

Sejuani creates a large glacial storm, stunning enemies within it after a short delay.

TFT tier 5 champions