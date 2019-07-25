The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Joy Of Reinhardt singing karaoke in Overwatch

Oh! Yes! Hammer down!

Cian Maher

Contributor

25th July 2019 / 9:00AM

Featured post

While some people might be into neon-lime Dragonblades and only the edgiest of Reaper skins, my favourite part of Overwatch is its spawn rooms. It’s fun to enter the fray guns blazing from time to time, it is supposed to be an FPS after all. But there’s something about the spawn rooms in Overwatch that adds an extra layer to how you connect with the characters.

In most comparable games — like Valve’s Team Fortress 2, for example — you have to spend the time between selecting your character and the match starting a bit aimless. Spamming jump, or emotes, or firing rockets at your teammates. By contrast, over the years Blizzard has implemented all sorts of nifty features into Overwatch’s respawn areas to keep you occupied during the otherwise hellish minute before you’re set loose into the chaos of futuristic cartoon war.

For example, in Lijiang Tower you can play basketball. Hanamura’s attacking spawn room, meanwhile, is pretty much just a destructible arcade. You can’t play the games, but you can lash a load of Hanzo’s Storm Arrows into them and pretend you’re really, really accurate. The rooms all allow a little bit of creativity as your character beyond shooty-bangs; you can inhabit them just a little bit more.

My most favourite, the absolute best of them all, are the spawn rooms in Busan: Downtown. On one side of the map, you’ve got a functional dance machine, that actually reacts to you following along with the directions on it. It’s like being able to play Dance Dance Revolution without having to flail about looking silly. Instead you clumsily puppet an Overwatch hero. It is very funny. Why are you so rubbish at dancing, Reinhardt? This doesn’t bode well for your upcoming audition for Swan Lake. Reinhardt, you may have guessed, is my main, so I feel quite protective of him, and because these rooms let me strengthen that connection a little more, I always let him break the machine after he loses.

On the other side of Downtown you’ve got a karaoke machine, which is where Mr. Wilhelm really gets to show off his Precision German Engineering. When Busan was introduced in 2018, Reinhardt was the first character who could actually sing along when prompted to. His improvised lyrics became an instant hit. So every time I arrive in Busan: Downtown, I approach the mic. I bring up the dialogue wheel and say hello. “Group up with me!” I bellow uproariously, requesting my teammates — my audience — to gather in front of the stage.

Reinhardt isn’t the only character that can interact with the karaoke any more. About half a dozen others can too, and they all respond perfectly in line with their characters. McCree says that he’s “more of a country guy” and sort of croons about movin’ doggies out. Zenyatta does a sort of zen chant. You can try and get Reaper to sing, but he’ll outright refuse.

Blizzard didn’t need to put this effort into the spawn rooms, but they did. It’s smart because a great strength of the game is the roster of characters, and the karaoke in particular plays into that. And it’s lovely because, well, sexy sexy Reinhardt! So when I get to Busan: Downtown, I always capitalise on where Overwatch’s real joy lies: in singing karaoke with Reinhardt.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Cian Maher

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Overwatch

Heroic effort

120

Overwatch: Sombra abilities and strategy tips

Learn how to play Overwatch's hacker

13

Overwatch: Ana abilities and strategy tips

11

Overwatch: Tracer Abilities And Strategy Tips

Overwatch character guides

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: A Place For The Unwilling

Nominative determinism is a hell of a thing

1

Bad North overhauls its campaign in today's free update

Teamfight Tactics tier list patch 9.14b

Valve Index VR headset back in stock and now shipping in the US

1