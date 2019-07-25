The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Valve Index VR headset back in stock and now shipping in the US

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

25th July 2019 / 12:28PM

Despite costing a whopping $999 / £919, Valve’s Index VR headset has been in high demand ever since pre-orders went live at the beginning of May. So much so that the headset sold out within half an hour of pre-orders opening in the US, causing Valve to push back the Index’s original shipping date of June 28th to the end of September. Now, however, it seems Valve have finally got their VR ducks in a row, as the ‘full kit’ Index (which includes the headset, controllers and two base stations) is “now available for immediate shipping in the US”.

“Initial quantities were outpaced by demand so, as a result, users were asked to reserve their hardware as new kits were in production,” Valve said in an emailed statement. “Starting today, immediate orders are available for customers in the US and a similar announcement will be forthcoming for other US SKUs as well as those in other international territories. All prior reservations will be honored.”

Those other SKUs, you may recall, include the standalone headset, which costs £459 / $499, and the headset plus controllers, which will set you back £689 / $749. These Index bundles are for anyone who already owns an HTC Vive or Vive Pro headset, as both the controllers and base stations used in HTC’s VR setup are cross-compatible with the Index headset. Alas, both of these cheaper Index options are still on back-order at the moment, although hopefully we won’t have to wait too long before they, too, start shipping immediately.

I haven’t had a chance to test the Index myself yet, but so far most reviews have been pretty positive. The screen itself isn’t actually any sharper than the Vive Pro’s, with each lens offering a resolution of 1440×1600, but the combination of a higher 120Hz refresh rate (which can be lowered back down to 90Hz to make it compatible with older VR games) and finger-tracking controllers seem to have got a lot people very excited about it.

I must admit, the controllers do sound pretty cool, especially when their built-in strap means you don’t necessarily have to be holding them in order for them to keep tracking your hand movements. However, that’s still that’s a heck of a lot of money to splash out on headset that you’ve still got to have tethered to your PC, and I don’t think even nifty finger-tracking controllers would tempt me into buying one over, say, the tether-free Oculus Quest.

If you are feeling tempted, though, then make sure you download Valve’s free Steam app before you click that order button to check your PC’s got beefy enough innards in order to run it.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: A Place For The Unwilling

Nominative determinism is a hell of a thing

1

Bad North overhauls its campaign in today's free update

Teamfight Tactics tier list patch 9.14b

Dota Underlords items list [Mid-Season Update] - best items for early-game and late-game

Time for a refresher (orb)

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: A Place For The Unwilling

Nominative determinism is a hell of a thing

1

Bad North overhauls its campaign in today's free update

Teamfight Tactics tier list patch 9.14b

Dota Underlords items list [Mid-Season Update] - best items for early-game and late-game

Time for a refresher (orb)