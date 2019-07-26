Best PC gaming deals of the week - 26th July 2019

If you’re suffering from the summer heat right now, then take heart dear readers, as this week’s deals pool is deeper than ever. There are hundreds of thirst-quenching discounts going on at the moment, so why not put on your diving bell like the fine folks you see above, and take a plunge in this week’s best PC gaming deals? I mean, if the planet insists on cosplaying as the hot realms of hell from Doom Eternal in preparation for this weekend’s QuakeCon festivities, then we all might as well get in the sea / shade and have a nice chill-out with some cool deals. From the Bad North to the whole Bethesda‘s back catalogue, your deals herald has it all.

Game deals

Haven’t played Yakuza yet? Well, then, have Fanatical got the deal for you. As part of their giant Sega sale this weekend, you can get both Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami for 45% off – that’s practically like getting one game absolutely free.

Other great Sega deals include their Two Point Hospital bundle, too, which includes the base game and its two DLC packs, Bigfoot and Pebberly Island. Get all of them for 47% off. Plus, later on today (Friday 26th) you’ll be able to get 88% off Endless Legend‘s Emperor Edition, which includes the base game, the Frozen Fangs and Deep-Freeze add-ons, plus the official digital soundtrack.

There’s also 35% off Catherine Classic, 76% off Vanquish, 53% off Shenmue I and II, 66% off Valkyria Chronicles, and 20% off Total War: Three Kingdom‘s upcoming Eight Princes DLC, which launches on August 8th.

Away from Sega, you can still get 40% off Devil May Cry 5, and 53% off Monster Hunter: World, 50% off Shadow of the Tomb Raider, 85% off Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, plus 15% off Wolfenstein: Youngblood

You might also want to check out Fanatical’s Empire bundle, which includes Star War: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Fahrenheit Indigo Prophecy Remastered, Homeworld Remastered Collection and Sim City 4 for less than four quid. And if you’ve ever wanted to get into Payday 2, then you’ll want to take a look at Fanatical’s Payday 2 Ultimate Bundle, which includes the base game and every single bit of DLC you could possibly want (all 36 of them) for 94% off.

It’s QuakeCon this weekend, which can only mean one thing. Giant discounts on all things Bethesda! If you’re already sold on the meat-hook-shooting exploits of Doom Eternal, for instance, then why not grab 10% off your pre-order over at GamesPlanet? There’s also 67% off the best ever Doom game in my opinion, Doom II.

There are also big discounts to be found on older Fallout games at GamesPlanet, including 67% off Fallout 3, and 75% off Fallout New Vegas, but those after anything Fallout 4 related should head back to Fanatical, where the deals are just that bit bigger. The same goes for anything Dishonored, Elder Scrolls, Rage and Wolfenstein-related, too.

Tiny Viking strategy game Bad North has just got some lovely free DLC in the form of its Jotunn expansion, so why not grab it all for 25% off over on Humble? There’s 25% off the regular Jotunn Edition of the game, as well as 25% off the Jotunn deluxe edition, which includes the soundtrack, digital wallpapers and enhanced commander portraits.

Humble are also doing a rather good ‘Hero’s Journey‘ sale as well this weekend, with some big, meaty discounts in lots of hefty action adventure games. These include The Witcher III (70% off), Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (70% off), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (60% off its ultimate DLC-including edition), Bayonetta (75% off) and Middle-earth: Shadow of War (60% off) to name just a few of the big highlights.

UK deals:

If Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super cards have left you slightly unimpressed, then you can currently grab £80 off the very non-Superfied MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming. Once £520, Ebuyer have slashed its price down to £440. Plus, you get free copies of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control with it, too. It’s still quite expensive, all told, but if you’re after the very best graphics card for absolutely flawless 1440p gaming, then the RTX 2070 is almost certainly the card to go for right now.

Those after something cheap for 1080p gaming, however, should take a look at the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor card, which is down to £170 on Box. This comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass on PC, and is another of my top best graphics card recommendations in the 1080p category.

Overclockers UK have also knocked £20 off the price of Intel’s Core i7-9700K processor, too, taking our best gaming CPU champ down to £360. The new Ryzen 7 3700X is cheaper still, too, with prices down to £300 from £320, and it also comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass on PC, too. Both CPUs are great picks for high-end PC builders and you can read more about each one’s gaming prowess in my Intel Core i7-9700K review and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review.

There’s also a good deal on Acer’s Predator Z35p ultrawide monitor at the moment, with is down to £567 on Box. This 35in, 3440×1440 VA panel doesn’t just have Nvidia G-Sync support, but it’s also got a 100Hz refresh rate and a superb quality display – as you can see from my Acer Predator Z35p review. In fact, its originally very high price was the only thing that really stopped me recommending it over other ultrawide G-Sync screens, so the fact it’s come down by almost £300 makes it an excellent time to take the plunge.

US deals:

There are plenty of graphics card deals over in the US right now, too, including this MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor (8GB) card. Currently $200, you can shave a total of $50 off that price by applying the promo code VGASAV33T and applying for a $20 rebate card, taking its total price down to a very tasty $150. It also comes with the same free three month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, too, making it even better value.

Alternatively, those after a great 1080p Nvidia card should turn their attention to Newegg’s shellshocker deal on the MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus. Already down to $230, you can get another $20 off with the promo code SHSZ3, plus another $15 after rebate, taking its final price down to $195. Or, if you fancy the slightly more powerful GTX 1660 Ti instead, then you can currently get $25 off MSI’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus by applying for a $15 rebate on top of their $10 off promo code VGASAV33U, taking its price down from $280 to $255. For more details on how each card compares, have a look at our GTX 1660 vs GTX 1660 Ti comparison piece.

If you’re after some more storage, there’s a pretty decent saving to be had on Samsung’s 860 Evo SSD right now, whose 1TB model is down to $130 from $170 over on Newegg. Still one of the best gaming SSDs you can buy today, you can read more about how it stacks up to other gaming SSDs in my Samsung 860 Evo review. That said, the 1TB model of WD’s Blue 3D NAND SSD is also on sale right now, going for just $115. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, this is still an excellent SSD in its own right, and probably well worth getting instead if you’d rather save yourself some extra cash.

The 500GB model is also on sale for slightly less than the 500GB 860 Evo as well, going for $65 compared to Samsung’s $80. For more info on how the WD stacks up against its Samsung rival, head over to my WD Blue 3D NAND review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!