Have You Played… Disney’s Hercules?

Who was the gladdest gladiator?

HERC-U-LES!

Who had a licensed Disney platformer?

HERC-U-LES!

Disney’s go-the-distance ‘em up was a surprisingly hard amble through the scenery of its zero-to-hero film. It had a really annoying and difficult level about falling masonry and an angry cyclops who stood in the background kicking things and shouting the same few lines from the movie over and over. I despised this level and I don’t think I ever finished it.

As an adjacent injection of the movie’s quality music, though, it was all right. If you have to listen to a looping soundtrack as you dodge sharks and jump through fiery hoops in an uninspiring tie-in platformer, it may as well be a jaunty number by Danny DeVito. You can still buy it on Steam, but like, yeah, probably don’t.