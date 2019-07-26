The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Have You Played… Disney’s Hercules?

I won't say I'm in love

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

26th July 2019 / 7:30AM

Who was the gladdest gladiator?

HERC-U-LES!

Who had a licensed Disney platformer?

HERC-U-LES!

Disney’s go-the-distance ‘em up was a surprisingly hard amble through the scenery of its zero-to-hero film. It had a really annoying and difficult level about falling masonry and an angry cyclops who stood in the background kicking things and shouting the same few lines from the movie over and over. I despised this level and I don’t think I ever finished it.

As an adjacent injection of the movie’s quality music, though, it was all right. If you have to listen to a looping soundtrack as you dodge sharks and jump through fiery hoops in an uninspiring tie-in platformer, it may as well be a jaunty number by Danny DeVito. You can still buy it on Steam, but like, yeah, probably don’t.

Who am I?

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

