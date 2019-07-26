The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Northgard's new clan can't build boats because they're too scared of the kraken

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

26th July 2019 / 1:22PM

You wimps. So what if there’s a terrifying eldritch beast spooking about the ocean: you’re still Vikings, aren’t you? A Norseman without a longship is laughable. Though I have to admit your replacement fisheries look rad. And the kraken does seem nasty.

RTS Northgard has added the Clan of the Kraken as paid DLC. They’re a motley non-crew of squid-worshipping, Valkyrie-training spellcasters. I’ve spent too long away from Northgard’s shores, and whacking a kraken right next to them is a promising way to tempt me back.

Credit where credit’s due: the new clan still like to tough it out on coastal tiles, despite knowing what’s lurking right next to them. They get a 50% increase to building and colonising costs to non-coastal tiles, which is huge considering how scarce food can be in Northgard. At the same time, those fishing villages provide a reliable source of food when every other clan has to adapt and scramble for precious food-producing tiles. It’s a welcome new dynamic. If I’m going to spend £4 on a faction, they need to be substantially different.

Variety can also be found in their weird cthulu magic. Rather than a tavern, the kraken-folk train female villagers into squid-worshippers. They generate a resource called wyrd that lets them summon ghost armies, improve coastal tiles, or turn one of those squid-worshippers into super-tough Valkyrie soldiers – who can also sacrifice themselves to instantly colonise a neutral territory. There’s a lot going on. I like that.

Even if you don’t buy the kraken-lovers, the kraken news still concerns you. There’s a new event, like a prolonged version of those draugr invasions or earthquakes, where “The kraken itself roams around Northgard and punishes those who do not fear it. The kraken attack lasts for 3 month, sinking boats and damaging ports.” Sounds like a big problem for anyone pursuing a trade victory.

More Kraken clan details are here. The DLC is available for £4/$5/€4.50 on Steam.

