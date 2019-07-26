The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

26th July 2019 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all thirteen locations plus the theme that links them.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive theme: gambling (defoxed by Dr. Breen)

flutter (Dr. Breen)
FOBT (Dr. Breen)
hazard (Dr. Breen)
heinz (Gothnak)
joseph jagger (AbyssUK)
lootbox (Gothnak)
macau (Dr. Breen)
nick leeson (Dr. Breen)
no limit (Dr. Breen)
orphelins (Dr. Breen)
pachinko (Dr. Breen)
phileas fogg (Faldrath)
punt (Dr. Breen)
sabacc (Gothnak)
stake (Dr. Breen)
trifecta (Dr. Breen)
vigorish (Dr. Breen)
wager (Dr. Breen)

