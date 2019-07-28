Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Abandoned areas, dramatic dungeons, and snug studies

Screenshot Saturday! A day for admiring bits of games that are not yet complete, but are good just as they are. This week: a church that’s seen too much, a very colourful dungeon, and a dog taking a great nap.

I’ve seen bits and pieces of Zealot before, but I’m glad I held off on posting it before, because this gif is just gorgeous.

I don’t know exactly what it is about it, but it really does make me want to hear all of the stories that this old place have seen. They would probably not be happy stories, considering that Zealot’s developers describe it as a “brutal action-adventure game.” But when brutal looks this good…

There’s a lot planned for Zealot, so to find out more about its world, combat, and “remnants of lost arms from ages past” that you can forge into more powerful weapons, you can check its website. I’m very intrigued to take a peek into the Slavic mythology inspirations.

A very different, but equally attractive mood going on here in the brilliantly-named Super Lesbian Animal RPG.

here's a new shot from Super Lesbian Animal RPG's second dungeon, the Neon Labyrinth! it's quite a bit more complex than the first dungeon seen in the demo. something's definitely up with these brightly colored mechanical ruins… @SLARPGofficial #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/sY4LXD1gpS — Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) July 27, 2019

Super Lesbian Animal RPG’s concept is very self-explanatory, but it also has a demo available on itch.io so that you can find out more. Some friends head off on an adventure about “love, anxiety, and fighting funny looking monsters in dungeons.” There’s a bunch of colourful characters, secrets to sleuth out, and kissing. What more could you want?

Finally, I’m a big fan of Screenshot Saturday posts that give a little sense of how things actually come together, like this from Jenny LeClue – Detectivu.

This combination coming of age/detective story follows Jenny as she tries to figure out just what is going on in her sleepy town and also herself, as she grows up. It, too, has a demo, though it came out four years ago, so it’s likely to be very outdated. Nowadays you can find the game awaiting its release on Steam.

For more peeks at upcoming games, you can dive into the tag on Twitter.