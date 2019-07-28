The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Songbird Symphony dances into stores

Jay Castello

Contributor

28th July 2019 / 6:00PM

In the great dogs-versus-cats debate, the correct answer is birds. And along comes Songbird Symphony, released this week, to feature our feathered friends front and centre for once. The music-based platformer follows Birb, an orphaned chick out to figure out just where he came from. Don’t worry, he’s very upbeat about the whole thing, look.

We all knew birds could sing, but who’d have thought they’re such good dancers? (Birds of Paradise aside, of course.)

I really, really loved Wandersong last year, so I’m happy to see another game with the same musical focus, and the kind of wholesome charm that’s harder to quantify but just as important. This looks a little more rhythm-based over Wandersong’s puzzles, which appeals for many reasons, not least of which is getting to see more of Birb’s pleasing jiggle.

It’s not just your own musical skills that’ll get better throughout the game. As you find secret notes hidden about, they’ll add extra layers to the soundtrack. It’s a neat way to link personal progression and the world changing around you, and make music meaningful beyond just the mechanic.

Songbird Symphony is now on Steam, with a 10% launch demo putting it at £12.59/$15.29/€13.49 for the rest of July. There’s also a demo available there, if you want to test out your tunes before committing.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Fox friends, festive flight, and fragment fishing

1

Tracks - The Train Set Game departs early access in September

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Abandoned areas, dramatic dungeons, and snug studies

1

Competitive Farming Simulator trundles onto screens today

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Tracks - The Train Set Game departs early access in September

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Abandoned areas, dramatic dungeons, and snug studies

1

Competitive Farming Simulator trundles onto screens today

5

Live out your wildest Henry VIII dreams in upcoming Fit For A King

10