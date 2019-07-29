Dota Underlords patch notes analysis [Update #210] - latest patch notes explained

The Dota Underlords patch notes seem to take after the hefty tomes of updates that are periodically released for Dota 2 itself. That is, they’re often filled with meaty buffs, nerfs, and changes to the overall flow of the game; and they almost always result in a rather different meta than we had before. The latest update is no exception, and we’ll break down everything that’s changed in our Dota Underlords patch notes analysis. Scroll to the bottom of the page and you’ll also find a repository of all previous Dota Underlords patch notes, too.

Dota Underlords patch notes analysis

The latest Dota Underlords patch notes come hot on the heels of the absolutely enormous Mid-Season Update of the previous week (more on this below), and looks to address a couple of imbalances that arose in the Dota Underlords meta. We’ll give you the chance to read the patch notes in full just below, followed by a rundown of all the major changes to the game.

Full Dota Underlords patch notes (Gameplay Update #210)

Before we get started talking about how the latest Dota Underlords patch notes change the game and how we’re all going to play it, you should take a look at the full patch notes below if you haven’t already. Just click the box below to expand the patch notes, and when you’re done you can click it again to collapse it down.

Dota Underlords Gameplay Update #241 Patch Notes (July 24 2019) GENERAL We have found more code that caused crashes and told it to behave

Updated Slark’s ability description to match the gameplay – he is not intended to reduce enemy attack speed

Added Rich Presence when finding a match

Fixed lack of glow in Roshan’s “Vs.” image

Quality of Life and look improvements have been done to the Season Info UI

Fixed win/lose streak particles sometimes not showing up

Many particle effects optimizations have been done

Tweaks to foliage and other visuals on the Path of Sunbreeze custom board

Fix Thunderhides’ ability tooltip referring to Ogre Magi

Fix an issue where a unit that has two units Tiny Tossed against it in rapid succession would only take damage once

Fix Warlock alliance not correctly choosing low health units to link to

Fix Desperate Measures not applying to summons

Don’t allow player interaction while the map is loading

Units prefer to target heroes rather than summons with their abilities, but if no heroes are available they will still target summons HERO CHANGES

Arc Warden: Attack Speed changed from [0.59, 0.67, 0.77] to [1.0, 1.0, 1.0]

Maximum Mana changed from 100 to 0

Maximum Health changed from [600, 1100, 2650] to [700, 1400, 2800]

Gold Cost changed from 3 to 4

Draft Tier changed from 3 to 4

Tempest Double: Cooldown changed from 60 to 0 Mana Cost changed from 100 to 0 Now reads: Arc Warden creates a copy of himself with the same health he currently has. The clone can use all of Arc Warden’s current items and will attempt to attack the same enemy as his summoner. Whenever this clone dies, Arc Warden will create a new one.

Clockwerk: Armor changed from [5, 7, 10] to [10, 13, 15]

Maximum Health changed from [800, 1600, 3200] to [950, 1800, 3500] Medusa: Attack Damage Minimum changed from [50, 100, 200] to [75, 150, 300]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 120, 240] to [80, 160, 320] Tinker: Attack Speed changed from 0.67 to 0.77

Armor changed from 10 to 5

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [50, 100, 225] to [60, 120, 270]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 120, 275] to [72, 144, 330] Treant Protector: Leech Seed: Projectile Speed changed from 600 to 800 Leech Damage and Heal changed from [80, 110, 150] to [100, 150, 200]

Lycan: Alliance changed from Human Warrior Savage to Human Hunter Savage

to Lycan’s Wolves are Hunter Savages Juggernaut: Juggernaut Attack Speed changed from 0.91 to [0.91, 1.0, 1.25]

Juggernaut Min Damage changed from [65, 130, 260] to [65, 140, 280]

Juggernaut Max Damage changed from [70, 140, 280] to [70, 150, 300] ITEM CHANGES Font of Creation: Eidolon HP changed from [300, 400, 500] to 300

Eidolon Max Damage changed from [70, 80, 90] to [60, 70, 80] ALLIANCE CHANGES Primordials: Level 1: Enemies attacking Primordial units have a 25% chance to have their attack speed slowed by 50 each attack. This effect is applied at the start of the attack and lasts for the duration of the attack.

Level 2: Enemies attacking friendly units have a 25% chance to have their attack speed slowed by 50 each attack. This effect is applied at the start of the attack and lasts for the duration of the attack. [collapse]

Cool? Cool. Now let’s talk about how this patch changes things for Dota Underlords.





Dota Underlords patch notes analysis (#210) – buffs, nerfs, changes

Dota Underlords guide series If you’re after more information on a different area of this many-headed beast of an autobattler, why not head over to one of our other Dota Underlords strategy guide pages? Dota Underlords strategy guide – an overview of how to play Dota Underlords, with practical tips and strategies for winning matches Dota Underlords builds – a focused look at 6 of the best builds in Dota Underlords and how you can adapt them to fit your needs Dota Underlords heroes – stats on every hero, and an insight into the best-performing heroes right now in Underlords Dota Underlords alliances – in-depth explanations and tips on all Alliances in Dota Underlords Dota Underlords items – equip your heroes with the best gear using our in-depth items guide Dota Underlords gold – learn how to create a colossal economy with these gold-focused tips and tricks

This has been a Dota Underlords patch filled with various small buffs and reworks, and then one or two enormous changes (Primordials, and Arc Warden). The upshot is this: if you’re a Primordials fan, you’re not gonna like this patch. If you’re literally anyone else, then you’ll probably appreciate this patch. Let’s dig into the major talking points of this update and talk about how each one will change the game.

Primordials have gone from top to bottom of the meta

Well, that was short-lived. In the space of little over a week, Primordials went from being an underrated supplementary alliance to the undisputed top of the meta (especially combined with Mages), and now they’ve been (over)nerfed to the point of near-pointlessness.

Not only does the alliance work completely differently now (lowering enemies’ attack speed rather than disarming them, and only for the duration of a single attack), but the Font of Creation Global Item has also been altered, with the spawned Eidolons now dealing less damage and having less Health than before at higher tiers. From our tests post-patch, it seems like Primordials have pretty much been destroyed by this patch – though the heroes individually remain as powerful as ever.

Or do they?

Arc Warden is now Arc Warden, rather than Phantom Lancer

Arc Warden has received a complete overhaul. Now he’s a Tier 4 hero (instead of Tier 3), with high attack speed and slightly higher health than before – and he’s got a new ability, Tempest Double, which makes a lot of sense considering his Dota 2 equivalent. Now, he only spawns a single copy of himself, and, rather than caring about things like Mana and Cooldowns, he just respawns his copy when that copy dies.

Yes, it’s a nerf. Gone are the ridiculous cheese strats that you could previously pull off with five Dagon-wielding Arc Wardens destroying the enemy team with ease. He’s still a force to be reckoned with, and in the late-game it’s basically a free 11th unit on the board, which is no small thing; but only time will tell whether he can live up to his previous self (hint: I don’t think he will).

Units now care more about killing enemy heroes than enemy summons

Praise the targeting gods! Units will now prioritise enemy heroes when choosing who to target with abilities (though they’ll still attack summoned units if there’s no other viable target). This is bad news for summons-heavy builds, and good news for everyone else.

Tinker and Clockwerk (and therefore Scrappy/Inventor builds) buffed further

I mean, I thought they were both pretty goddamn powerful anyway after the Mid-Season Update, but hey! I love Scrappy! I’m not complaining!

Clockwerk now enjoys higher health and armor at all levels, and Tinker’s damage and attack speed has been increased (albeit at the cost of -5 armor). Both very welcome changes for Scrappy/Inventor lovers. These two are your core Scrappy units, make no mistake. I always prioritise levelling these guys up to Level 3 as soon as possible, and if I make it, I seldom lose. They’re both just so powerful.

Lycan is now a Hunter, making Savage/Hunter builds more viable

Now this is an interesting one. Lycan’s been moved sideways from Human/Warrior/Savage to Human/Hunter/Savage. This makes perfect sense, of course – seriously, there were far too many Warriors before – but it also opens up the possibility of Hunter/Savage builds even more than before thanks to Lycan now bridging the gap between the two.

The thing is, those wolves are now Savage Hunters too as well. And both alliances work great together: one affects attack damage, and the other (effectively) affects attack speed. It’s not hard to see how you could combine these two alliances – but if you’re having trouble, look no further than the first build in our Dota Underlords builds guide.

Juggernaut, Treant Protector, and Medusa receive buffs

Finally, we’ve also got some welcome buffs to one hero who really needed it (Juggernaut), and two others who I thought were really great anyway, but hey, who’s complaining? Juggernaut is the most interesting here, with quite drastic buffs to his attack speed and his damage at higher levels. I’m very interested to see if this helps to make Brawny builds more viable than before, but possibly that’s overstating the changes a bit.

Medusa was already great, but I get that it’s pretty hard to level her up now that she’s Tier 5, so she needed to be a bit stronger coming out of the gate; and these attack damage buffs look to help with exactly that. And finally Treant Protector’s magnificent Leech Seed ability has become even more powerful. Probably to compensate for the Mid-Season Update change which caused the Leech Seed to no longer stay behind after the infected enemy dies. But he was a great hero with a surprisingly strong ability even then, and now, well, he’s even better.

Previous Dota Underlords patch notes & updates

That’s just about everything major we found for the latest Dota Underlords patch notes; but in case you’ve been away from the game for a while and want to see what else has changed in the interim, we’ve included all previous Dota Underlords patch notes in full below. So knock yourself out!

Dota Underlords Mid-Season Gameplay Update Fixes Patch Notes (July 19 2019) Fix an issue with Wicked Intent where it was not applying to an opponent’s summons.

Fix an issue where units showed healing or regeneration after death (even if opponent had Wicked Intent). This was purely cosmetic but is now fixed.

Fix issue with global items challenge where it was not properly registering alliance items.

Fix Troll alliance level 1 not applying to non-troll units. Note that the alliance description still does not show this change, but the gameplay is correct now.

Fix Knight alliance so that knights standing next to each other get their proper bonus. [collapse]

Dota Underlords Mid-Season Gameplay Update Patch Notes (July 17 2019) GENERAL: Added Loot Round tips and tricks to the Season Info tab

Added Battle Pass Loadout . You can now change your equipped items

. You can now change your equipped items Added Path to Sunbreeze custom board

custom board Fixed high CPU utilization on macOS

Removed code that caused crashes and kept code that doesn’t cause crashes

Buffed Battle Pass XP rewards for playing matches: 1st: 120->150 2nd: 80->120 3rd: 60->100 4th: 50->90 5th: 30->80 6th: 20->70 7th: 10->60 8th: 10->50

rewards for playing matches: Increased Battle Pass XP rewards for the different tiers of daily challenges: 250->400 500->800 1000->1600

rewards for the different tiers of daily challenges: MOBILE: The work continues on increasing performance on iOS and Android devices

Improved battery usage on iOS GAMEPLAY: Combat persists while some abilities complete their attacks ( Lich , Witch Doctor , etc)

, , etc) Summons are no longer included in targetting for spells. Except for special summons like Arc Warden and Spirit Bear

and Fixed boxed in Assassins not jumping toward their enemies

not jumping toward their enemies Assassins that have an enemy in their attack range will attack instead of jumping

that have an enemy in their attack range will attack instead of jumping Changed the length of the preparation phase for the first 3 rounds from 25 seconds to 15 seconds

Don’t target healing-disabled units for heals

There is now a notification when someone completes their win streak

You won’t see heroes from the previous shop whenever you re-roll the shop ALLIANCE CHANGES: Warlock Alliance now targets the unit with the lowest health % not lowest health value

now targets the unit with the lowest health % not lowest health value Warlock Alliance lifesteal changed from [50%, 100%, 150%] to [50%, 80%, 130%]

lifesteal changed from [50%, 100%, 150%] to [50%, 80%, 130%] Troll Alliance Tier 1 now provides 10% attack speed bonus to ALL allies.

Tier 1 now provides 10% attack speed bonus to ALL allies. Knight Alliance changed from [ -15, -20, -30 ] to [ -15, -20, -25 ]

changed from [ -15, -20, -30 ] to [ -15, -20, -25 ] Bloodbound Alliance extra damage changed from +100% to +125%

extra damage changed from +100% to +125% Heartless Alliance changed from [-5, -10, -20] to [-5, -10, -15]

changed from [-5, -10, -20] to [-5, -10, -15] Primordial Alliance now also has a 10% chance to disarm ranged attackers for 4 seconds

now also has a 10% chance to disarm ranged attackers for 4 seconds Scrappy Alliance now takes 2 units per level (down from 3) : Level 1 – A random scrappy unit is granted +9 Armor and +8 HP regeneration Level 2 – All scrappy units are granted +9 Armor and +8 HP regeneration Level 3 – All allies are granted +9 Armor and +8 HP regeneration [Armor and HP are doubled if you start the fight with less units than your opponent] is changed to [Armor and HP are doubled whenever you have fewer units alive than your opponent does].

now takes 2 units per level (down from 3) : HERO CHANGES: Abaddon: Attack Damage Minimum changed from [45, 90, 180] to [45, 90, 216]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [55, 110, 220] to [55, 110, 264]

Aphotic Shield: Damage Absorb changed from [100, 300, 500] to [100, 300, 600]

Arc Warden: Attack Speed changed from 0.59 to [0.59, 0.67, 0.77]

Maximum Health changed from [600, 1100, 2200] to [600, 1100, 2650]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [75, 150, 250] to [75, 150, 300]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [85, 170, 290] to [85, 170, 350] Clockwerk: Armor changed from [5, 7, 9] to [5, 7, 10]

Maximum Health changed from [700, 1400, 2800] to [800, 1600, 3200]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [45, 90, 180] to [55, 110, 220]

Gold Cost changed from 1 to 3

Draft Tier changed from 1 to 3

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [55, 110, 220] to [65, 130, 260]

Battery Assault: Damage Tick Rate changed from 0.7 to [0.7, 0.7, 0.35]

Enigma: Alliance changed from Primordial Warlock to Primordial Shaman

to Midnight Pulse: Radius changed from [2, 3, 4] to [1, 2, 3]

Kunkka: Ghostship: Damage changed from [150, 250, 350] to [50, 150, 250] Cooldown changed from 10 to 15

Lina: Laguna Blade: Damage changed from [500, 750, 1000] to [500, 750, 1200]

Lone Druid: Maximum Mana changed from 100 to 60

Summon Spirit Bear: Mana Cost changed from 100 to 60

Spirit Bear: Alliances changed from Savage to Savage Druid Lycan: Maximum Health changed from [750, 1500, 3000] to [750, 1500, 3600]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [50, 100, 200] to [50, 100, 240]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 120, 240] to [60, 120, 288]

Summoned Wolves now have phased movement and can run through other units Medusa: Gold Cost changed from 4 to 5

Draft Tier changed from 4 to 5

Split Shot: Damage Modifier changed from -40% to -20% Extra Shots changed from 2 to [2, 3, 4]

Mirana: Maximum Mana changed from 100 to 70

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [55, 110, 220] to [66, 132, 264]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [65, 130, 260] to [78, 156, 312]

Sacred Arrow: Mana Cost changed from 100 to 70

Morphling: Attack Speed changed from 0.77 to 0.91

Maximum Mana changed from 100 to 75

Waveform: Cooldown changed from [10, 8, 6] to [8, 6, 4] Mana Cost changed from 100 to 75

Nature’s Prophet: Nature’s Call: Cast Animation length changed from 1.97 to 1.0

Lesser Treant: Now spawn near Nature’s Prophet

Attack Speed changed from 0.67 to 0.83

Maximum Health changed from [300, 500, 700] to [350, 600, 800] Necrophos: Death Pulse: Cooldown changed from 5 to 7.5

Omniknight: Maximum Health changed from [700, 1400, 2800] to [700, 1400, 3360]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [40, 80, 160] to [40, 80, 190]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [50, 100, 200] to [50, 100, 240]

Purification: Heal changed from [200, 400, 600] to [200, 400, 720]

Phantom Assassin: Attack Damage Minimum changed from [70, 140, 280] to [70, 140, 300]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [90, 180, 360] to [90, 180, 400]

Coup de Grace: Crit Chance changed from 10 to [15, 20, 25]

Puck: Maximum Mana changed from 100 to 60

Illusory Orb: Mana Cost changed from 100 to 60

Queen of Pain: Armor changed from 0 to 5 Razor: Maximum Health changed from [750, 1500, 3000] to [500, 1000, 2000]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [50, 100, 200] to [40, 80, 160]

Gold Cost changed from 3 to 1

Draft Tier changed from 3 to 1

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 120, 240] to [50, 100, 200]

Plasma Field: Max Damage changed from [100, 175, 250] to [50, 100, 150]

Sand King: Maximum Health changed from [550, 1100, 2200] to [750, 1500, 3200]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [45, 90, 180] to [70, 140, 270]

Gold Cost changed from 3 to 4

Draft Tier changed from 3 to 4

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 120, 240] to [80, 160, 320]

Caustic Finale: Attack Slow changed from -30 to -35 Attack Slow duration changed from 3 to 3.5 Damage on expiration changed from [45, 90, 180] to [55, 100, 190] Damage on kill changed from [50, 100, 150] to [60, 110, 160] Burrow Strike now displaces the target unit from its cell.

Shadow Fiend: Attack Damage Minimum changed from [70, 140, 280] to [70, 140, 336]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [80, 160, 320] to [80, 160, 384] Slark: Maximum Health changed from [500, 1000, 2000] to [500, 1000, 2400]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [50, 72, 105] to [50, 72, 126]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 92, 145] to [60, 92, 174] Sniper: Attack Speed changed from 0.63 to [0.63, 0.63, 0.77]

Maximum Health changed from [450, 900, 1800] to [450, 900, 2160]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [125, 180, 330] to [125, 180, 396]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [150, 210, 360] to [150, 210, 432] Techies: Remote Mines: Radius changed from 4 to [3, 3, 4]

Terrorblade: Maximum Health changed from [650, 1300, 2600] to [650, 1300, 3120]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [45, 90, 180] to [45, 90, 216]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [65, 130, 260] to [65, 130, 312] Tidehunter: Alliance changed from Scaled Hunter to Scaled Warrior

to Maximum Health changed from [950, 1900, 3800] to [850, 1700, 3400]

Gold Cost changed from 5 to 4

Draft Tier changed from 5 to 4

Health Regeneration changed from 5 to 0

Ravage: Radius changed from [2, 3, 4] to [1, 2, 3] Damage changed from [150, 250, 350] to [100, 150, 250] Duration changed from [2, 2.5, 3] to [2, 2.25, 3]

Tinker: Maximum Health changed from [500, 1000, 2000] to [750, 1500, 3500]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [40, 80, 160] to [50, 100, 225]

Gold Cost changed from 1 to 3

Draft Tier changed from 1 to 3

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [50, 100, 200] to [60, 120, 275]

Heat-Seeking Missile: Cooldown changed from [8, 6, 4] to [8, 6, 0.5] Damage Per Missile changed from [250, 350, 450] to [350, 450, 450] Targets changed from 3 to [2, 3, 4]

Treant Protector: Maximum Health changed from [650, 1300, 2300] to [750, 1500, 2500]

Gold Cost changed from 2 to 3

Draft Tier changed from 2 to 3

Leech Seed: Damage changed from [60, 90, 120] to [80, 110, 150] Radius changed from 3 to 1 Expires when the target dies

Troll Warlord: Attack Speed changed from 0.91 to 1.0

Maximum Health changed from [900, 1800, 3600] to [1200, 2000, 4000]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [90, 180, 360] to [180, 360, 520]

Gold Cost changed from 4 to 5

Draft Tier changed from 4 to 5

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [100, 200, 400] to [200, 400, 600] Tusk: Maximum Health changed from [650, 1300, 2600] to [700, 1400, 2800] Venomancer: Maximum Health changed from [550, 1100, 2200] to [500, 1000, 2000]

Gold Cost changed from 3 to 1

Draft Tier changed from 3 to 1

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 120, 240] to [55, 110, 220]

Plague Ward: Number of wards changed from [1, 2, 4] to [1, 1, 3]

Plague Ward: Armor changed from 5 to 0

Maximum Health changed from 200 to [200, 200, 240]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from 50 to [50, 80, 120]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from 100 to [55, 100, 140] Viper: Maximum Health changed from [550, 1100, 2200] to [550, 1100, 3000]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [50, 100, 150] to [50, 100, 240]

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [60, 120, 240] to [60, 120, 360] Windranger: Maximum Health changed from [550, 1100, 2200] to [550, 1100, 2300]

Attack Damage Minimum changed from [60, 120, 240] to [50, 100, 230]

Gold Cost changed from 3 to 2

Draft Tier changed from 3 to 2

Attack Damage Maximum changed from [65, 130, 260] to [60, 120, 260]

Powershot: Damage changed from [400, 600, 800] to [200, 400, 600]

ITEM CHANGES: Alliance Item rework Alliance items no longer have an inherent Tier and are in their own Alliance category. At the start of every game Alliance items are randomly assigned a tier: 1, 2, or 3 and are then mixed into the item pool and awarded as normal. Each player can have Alliance items appear at different tiers. For example, player A could be offered Strange Bedfellows at tier 1 where it would provide a +30% bonus while player B could be offered Strange Bedfellows at tier 3 where it would provide a +50% bonus. Likewise, in the same game, player A could be offered Elusive Targets at tier 2 with a duration of 3s while player B could be offered Elusive Targets at tier 1 with a duration of 2s. All players will have the same number of Alliance items per tier in their item pool. Alliance Item changes: Unstable Reactor – explosion damage changed from 20% to 10/20/30% of Max Health

– explosion damage changed from 20% to 10/20/30% of Max Health Coordinated Assault – attack speed buff changed from +25 to +10/20/30

– attack speed buff changed from +25 to +10/20/30 Check the Bodies – gold production chance changed from 20% to 10/20/30%

– gold production chance changed from 20% to 10/20/30% Forged in Battle – Max Health bonus changed from +50 to +25/50/75

– Max Health bonus changed from +50 to +25/50/75 Strange Bedfellows – bonus damage changed from +30% to +30/40/50%

– bonus damage changed from +30% to +30/40/50% Retaliate – damage per second changed from 80 to 30/45/60

– damage per second changed from 80 to 30/45/60 Age of Chivalry – damage reduction for both physical and magical damage changed from -10 to -7/-10/-12.5 per adjacent Knight

– damage reduction for both physical and magical damage changed from -10 to -7/-10/-12.5 per adjacent Knight Completing the Cycle – heal percentage changed from 5% to 3/5/7% of max health and heal range changed from 1 cell to 2 cells

– heal percentage changed from 5% to 3/5/7% of max health and heal range changed from 1 cell to 2 cells Tooth and Claw – Bleed damage per stack changed from 10 to 7/10/13

– Bleed damage per stack changed from 10 to 7/10/13 Unstoppable – Invulnerability duration changed from 2 to 1/2/3

– Invulnerability duration changed from 2 to 1/2/3 Wicked Intent – Heal prevention percentage changed from 25% to 10/15/25% per Heartless unit

– Heal prevention percentage changed from 25% to 10/15/25% per Heartless unit Dragon’s Hoard – Damage percentage per gold changed from 1% to 0.5/1.0/1.5%

– Damage percentage per gold changed from 1% to 0.5/1.0/1.5% Final Flash – Remaining health percent trigger changed from 30% to 10/20/30%

– Remaining health percent trigger changed from 30% to 10/20/30% Hunter’s Focus – Damage bonus per Hunter attacking the target changed from 10% to 5/7/10%

– Damage bonus per Hunter attacking the target changed from 10% to 5/7/10% Soul Sucking Syphon – Spell lifesteal percentage changed from 25% to 25/35/50%

– Spell lifesteal percentage changed from 25% to 25/35/50% Indomitable Will – Debuff resistance changed from 50% to 25/50/75%

– Debuff resistance changed from 50% to 25/50/75% Elusive Targets – Invisibility changed to 100% evasion for 2/3/4s

– Invisibility changed to 100% evasion for 2/3/4s Pocket Sand – Effect duration changed from 2s to 1/2/3s

– Effect duration changed from 2s to 1/2/3s Shaman Pluck – Hex chance changed from 17% to 7/12/17%

– Hex chance changed from 17% to 7/12/17% Font of Creation – Primordials now produce higher rank Eidolons based on the tier of Font of Creation. Eidolon stats affected: Health changed from 240 to 300/400/500. Damage changed from 50-80 to 40-70/50-80/60-90

– Primordials now produce higher rank Eidolons based on the tier of Font of Creation. Eidolon stats affected: Maelstrom: Tier changed from 4 to 3 Vicious Intent: Tier changed from 4 to 3 Force Staff: Tier changed from 3 to 2 Radiance: Tier changed from 4 to 5 Silver Lining: Can only have one.

Charges start at 1. Daedalus: Crit Multiplier changed from 235 to 200

Damage changed from 80 to 70 Arcane Boots: Range changed from 1 to 2 Eye of Skadi: Tier changed from 3 to 4 Battle Fury: Damage added as 70

Cleave % changed from 30 to 35 Summoning Stone: Attack Speed Bonus changed from 30 to 45. Chainmail: Bonus Armor changed from 10 to 7 Mask of Madness: Tier changed from 2 to 3

Attack Speed increased from 40 to 60

Lifesteal increased from 10 to 20 Completing the Cycle: Range changed from 1 cell to 2 cells. Recruiter: Changed from ‘First Reroll is Free’ to ‘Rerolls now cost 1 gold”.

Tier changed from 5 to 4 A Higher Class of Criminal: Tier changed from 3 to 5 Shaman Pluck: Ignores magic-immune enemies LOOT ROUNDS: Losing to a neutral creep wave no longer removes 2 options from your item choices.

Losing to a neutral creep wave results in being offered rewards from the previous creep wave’s tier (Losing to the first creep wave has no penalty) Round 10: Big Golem: Maximum Health changed from 2000 to 1500

Small Golem: Maximum Health changed from 1500 to 1000

Golems now have the Mega-Warrior alliance keyword.

now have the alliance keyword. Mega-Warrior – 2 units: Allied Mega-Warriors gain 20 armor. Round 15: Big Wolf: Attack Damage changed from 100-200 to 200-250 Armor changed from 10 to 5 Maximum Health changed from 2500 to 2000

Small Wolf: Maximum Health changed from 1500 to 1250

Wolves now have the Mega-Assassin alliance keyword.

now have the alliance keyword. Mega-Assassin – 2 units: Allied Mega-Assassins have a 25% chance to Critical hit for 300% damage Round 20: Tomato: Armor changed from 0 to 25

Potato: Magic Resistance changed from 0 to 50%

Tomato and Potato now have the Mega-Bloodbound alliance keyword.

and now have the alliance keyword. Mega-Bloodbound – 2 units: Whenever an allied Mega-Bloodbound unit dies, other Mega-Bloodbounds get +500% damage Round 25: Revtel Wildwing: Attack Damage changed from 500-700 to 300-500

Wildwing Hatchling: Attack Damage changed from 400-650 to 200-450

Wildwings now have the Mega-Elusive alliance keyword.

now have the alliance keyword. Mega-Elusive – 2 units: Allied Mega-Elusive units have 75% evasion. Round 30: Thunderhide Alpha: Now has 100 mana and casts Bloodlust. Attack Damage Maximum changed from 200-1000 to 200-1500

Thunderhide: Now has 100 mana and casts Bloodlust. Attack Damage Maximum changed from 200-800 to 200-1200

Thunderhides now have the Mega-Warlock alliance keyword.

now have the alliance keyword. Mega-Warlocks – 2 units: Whenever a Mega-Warlock casts a spell, they form a link with the Ally who has the lowest health for 3 seconds. When either linked unit deals damage, both units are healed 200% of the damage dealt. Round 35: Black Dragon: Black Dragon splash attack now deals 100% splash damage.

Black Dragon now has the Mega-Scaled alliance keyword.

now has the alliance keyword. Mega-Scaled – 1 unit: Allied Units get 75% magic resistance Round 40: Dark Troll Buddy: Attack Damage changed from 200-300 to 200-400.

Dark Troll Priest: Attack Damage increased from 200-500 to 550-650. Maximum Health changed from 5000 to 10000.

Dark Troll Boss: Attack Damage increased from 200-500 to 400-800. Maximum Health changed from 5000 to 10000.

Dark Trolls now have the Mega-Troll alliance keyword.

now have the alliance keyword. Mega-Trolls – 3 units: Allied units have +50 attack speed. Round 45: The Year Beast: Magic Resist increased from 50 to 80

The Year Beast now has the Mega-Demon alliance keyword.

now has the alliance keyword. Mega-Demon: – 1 unit: Allied Mega-Demons get +100% pure damage. Round 50: Roshan: Attack Damage changed from 500-1500 to 750-1500 Attack Speed changed from 0.5 to 0.67 Roshan is now spell immune.

[collapse]

Dota Underlords Proto Pass The Popcorn Patch Notes (July 12 2019) PROTO PASS: The Proto Battle Pass is now available and ready for testing. All current and future beta testers get access to this pass for free. Visit the Proto Pass page to learn more. GENERAL: Scoreboard UI improved.

Post game now shows items and alliances.

Post game now includes scoreboard overview.

General UI improvements and bug fixes for different aspect ratios and devices.

Expanding on last week’s change: Combat continues until all projectiles have completed their travel, up to a max of 5 seconds.

Fixed Neutrals not displaying stats correctly in the unit stats panel in combat.

Fixed heroes stunned with short duration spells (like Clockwerk’s Battery Assault) resetting their attack timers and thus attacking faster than allowed.

Increased accuracy of the matchmaking system at high skill levels. ALLIANCES: Apply alliance effects to summons.

Make alliance indicators properly dynamic in the UI ( Fall From Grace now shows properly on humans, etc.).

now shows properly on humans, etc.). Warlock alliance no longer triggers on item activate, just spell activate. HEROES: Fixed Venomancer wards having -50% magic resist instead of 50% magic resist.

wards having -50% magic resist instead of 50% magic resist. Fixed Disruptor , Alchemist spells not continuing their effects after their death.

, spells not continuing their effects after their death. Gyrocopter no longer targets units in the air when casting Call Down. Medusa: Split Shot: Changed extra shots from 3 to 2. Will ignore nearby targets that happen to be outside Medusa’s attack range.

Axe: Berserker’s Call: Since you can’t cast spells while taunted, and since we are using the Silence effect, getting taunted now officially silences.

ITEMS: Fixed Big-Time Contract sometimes not applying.

sometimes not applying. Aegis has changed: it now only activates on damage that would otherwise be fatal. It no longer preserves streaks.

has changed: it now only activates on damage that would otherwise be fatal. It no longer preserves streaks. Fixed Divine Rapier being removed at the start of combat. Losing a Divine Rapier now no longer removes a potential item slot.

being removed at the start of combat. Losing a Divine Rapier now no longer removes a potential item slot. Tooth and Claw now has proper duration.

now has proper duration. Fix Silver Lining crash.

crash. Fix missing name for Eidolons .

. Fix Wicked Intent amplifying regen instead of dampening it.

amplifying regen instead of dampening it. Fix crazy numbers on healing display when Wicked Intent is in play.

is in play. Units blinking using Blink Dagger will clear their active target and reacquire once the blink is done. Fixes units chasing their original enemy.

will clear their active target and reacquire once the blink is done. Fixes units chasing their original enemy. Coordinated Assault auras don’t stack. NOTE: More than one copy will still increase the bonus.

auras don’t stack. NOTE: More than one copy will still increase the bonus. Fall From Grace: item description changed to make clearer that the item turns Human into Heartless, it does not add Heartless as an additional alliance. MOBILE ONLY: Hide from your big boss: Steam invisible mode is now supported.

More performance improvements on both iOS and Android platforms. [collapse]

Dota Underlords Freedom Mini-Update Patch Notes (July 4 2019) Bug Fixes: Fixed crash when loading into a match.

Fixed Druid Alliance not upgrading Druids correctly.

Fixed Win/Loss record updating at the wrong time.

Fixed an item regression – effects will once again stack correctly for Completing the Cycle, Summoning Stone, Shaman Pluck, Unstable Reactor, Check the Bodies, and Strange Bedfellows. [collapse]

Dota Underlords Hot Dogs, Updates, and Fireworks Patch Notes (July 4 2019) GENERAL: Added Scoreboard. Defaults to TAB on the PC.

Added Leaderboards. Welcome, Lords of White Spire.

Further lighting tweaks to the board to brighten it up.

Update Notes can now be found from inside the game.

Season Info: Heroes’ Ability info now shows damage type

New Kill Streak FX.

Unit VO is now spatialized (Audio will closely match where the unit is located).

Enabled additional sounds in unit combat.

Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens will close on any non-UI click or ESC keypress.

Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens won’t appear if the user is dragging units or items.

Many UI improvements have been done.

Added description of how the Hero Pool works to the Season Info UI.

Hero stat changes from basic items is now shown during combat as well during preparing.

Fixed Terrorblade Rank 2 and Rank 3 not updating his model after casting Metamorphosis. MOBILE: Added Battery Status.

Fixed play/pause buttons disappearing.

Added Tap to Move option: For those who like to tap to place instead of dragging on the board.

Added Battery Saver mode.

Can now query a hero’s ability from the shop.

More performance improvements. GAMEPLAY: Fixed Demon Hunter s not doing their jobs and leaving enemy demons with their buff on.

s not doing their jobs and leaving enemy demons with their buff on. Fixed Techies planting their bomb in the wrong location.

planting their bomb in the wrong location. Fixed all known AI Pathing issues.

Level 9: Tier 2 odds 30% -> 25%, Tier 3 odds 25% -> 30%

Tier 2 odds 30% -> 25%, Tier 3 odds 25% -> 30% Level 11: Tier 1 odds 10% -> 13%, Tier 2 odds 15% -> 20%, Tier 3 odds 30% -> 25%, Tier 5 odds 15% -> 12%

Tier 1 odds 10% -> 13%, Tier 2 odds 15% -> 20%, Tier 3 odds 30% -> 25%, Tier 5 odds 15% -> 12% Round will continue for another second once the last unit dies, giving the other team a chance for a last minute kill to force a draw. REWORKED STREAKS: Lose streak gold: From: 3-4 losses – 1 gold 5-6 losses – 2 gold 7+ losses – 3 gold To: 3-4 losses – 1 gold 5+ losses – 2 gold

Win streaks gold: From: 3-4 wins – 1 gold 5-6 wins – 2 gold 7+ wins – 3 gold To: 3-4 wins – 1 gold 5-6 wins – 2 gold 7 wins – 3 gold 8 wins – 4 gold

Win streaks reset at 8 wins. ITEM CHANGES: Added Force Staff: Tier 3 Support Item – Push an enemy unit 6 cells in a random direction. (10s cooldown)

Tier 3 Support Item – Push an enemy unit 6 cells in a random direction. (10s cooldown) Added Scythe of Vyse: Tier 4 Support Item – When the equipped hero takes damage, transform the offending unit into a pig for 4s. (15s cooldown)

Tier 4 Support Item – When the equipped hero takes damage, transform the offending unit into a pig for 4s. (15s cooldown) Added Big-Time Contract: Tier 2 Support Item – Equipped unit is Blood-bound in addition to its other types.

Tier 2 Support Item – Equipped unit is Blood-bound in addition to its other types. Silver Lining: Now reads “Get 1 charge when you win a fight. When you lose a fight, if charges remain, get 1 gold and lose 1 charge.”

Now reads Shaman Pluck: Chance increased from 5% to 17%.

Chance increased from 5% to 17%. Blink Dagger: Now generates 50 mana when activated. Cooldown reduced from 60s to 15s.

Tooth and Claw: Fixed not stacking correctly.

Fixed not stacking correctly. Coordinated Assault: It should be truly coordinated since it actually works now. HERO CHANGES: Medusa: Split Shot: Now applies item effects on secondary shots.

Lycan: Summon Wolves: Fixed not applying health buff correctly.

Venomancer: Health increased from [500, 1000, 2000] to [550, 1100, 2200] Summon Plague Ward: Summon Count increased from 1 Ward to [1, 2, 4] Wards. Ward is always Rank 1. Cast Point reduced from 0.5s to 0.13s. Cooldown increased from 5 to [5, 6, 7]. Wards have 50% magic resistance.

Disruptor: Alliances changed from Brawny Shaman to Brawny Shaman Warlock . Static Storm: Also blinds the targets inside the cloud for a 25% miss chance.

Mr. Warlock: Shadow Word: Cast Point reduced from 0.5s to 0.4s. Cooldown reduced from 20s to 6s. Damage from [ 100, 150, 200 ] to [ 50, 100, 150 ]. Heal from [ 75, 150, 200 ] to [ 50, 125, 175 ]. Duration from 6 seconds to 3 seconds.

ALLIANCE CHANGES: Warlock: Now reads: Whenever a Warlock casts a spell, they form a link with the Ally who has the lowest health for 3 seconds. When either linked hero deals damage, both units are healed [50, 100, 150]% of the damage dealt.

Shaman: Now requires 3 Shamans (up from 2). Now reads: Enemies affected by Hexes, Silences or Stuns will generate -200% mana when attacked.

[collapse]

Dota Underlords I Hear Voices Patch Notes (June 27 2019) Large performance improvements have been done on all platforms.

Improved network connectivity and ping time for iOS and Android users outside the US.

The following units got their voices back: Doom Drow Ranger Enchantress Lina Luna Mirana Shadow Fiend Phantom Assassin Queen of Pain Templar Assassin Windranger

Added tooltip to the player’s level that shows their XP progress and odds of rolling each tier of hero in the shop. On mobile this is accessible from within the shop.

Added mobile icons to party members.

Default Camera distance adjusted to 825.

Fixed Key Bindings changes not being saved.

Added Ability mana cost to season Info panel.

Fixed Victory screen not being displayed if you won the game which begs the question: Did you really win?

Global Sounds removed with the feature going back in the lab.

Improved the quality of the dragging effects when manipulating units.

Fixed being able to click on an item you did not earn if you lost a Loot Round.

Fixed Sword and Shield icons on the leaderboard not displaying if you were attacking and defending against the same player.

Fixed Enigma’s ambient FX to work for both bench and on the ground.

Enigma’s Midnight Pulse updated to be square shaped.

Added ability icons to the mobile shop for all abilities.

Fixed cooldown multiplier display when inspecting a unit.

Many improvements have been done to the Unit Query UI.

Fixed not being able to view the inventory of a dead player.

Fixed ability tooltip not showing lore.

Clicking outside the shop now closes it.

Hovering global items that affect specific types of units will highlight those units.

Alliance Highlight Mode: Highlight bench units differently if putting them on the board would not advance the Alliance.

Fixed in-game Season Info hero page starting empty by default when the user has no units yet.

Added info button to units in the PC shop to get more information about that hero.

Roshan is back from vacation. He didn’t bring anything for anyone. GAMEPLAY CHANGES: Medusa: Split Shot extra shot damage reduction changed: [-40, -30, -20 ] -> -40.

Kunkka: Ghostship crash cell size changed: [2, 3, 4] -> [2, 2, 3].

Skull Basher: Fixed only going off once per battle.

Black King Bar: Purges the user on activation.

Juggernaut: Blade Fury purges on activation.

Slardar: Corrosive Haze is now purgeable.

Knights Alliance: Default damage reduction changed: [ -15, -25, -35 ] -> [ -15, -20, -30 ].

Knights Alliance: Adjacent to other knights damage reduction changed: [ -20, -25, -30 ] -> [ -15, -20, -25 ].

Human Alliance Silence: Is now purgeable.

Blight Stone: Fixed stacking on every hit. It will stack if different units are attacking with it. [collapse]

Dota Underlords Have A Good Knight Patch Notes (June 26 2019) Based on community feedback, we’ve adjusted opponent selection weight to be even more biased against folks you’ve played recently.

Adjusted AI pathfinding: Units will only try to jump into a beneficial aura’s range if it’s only 1 cell away (down from 2).

Fixed bug that prevented Assassins from jumping.

Unstoppable (Warrior Alliance Item): Fixed some cases that caused this item to not work reliably.

Silver Lining: Fixed it granting 2 gold instead of 1.

Abaddon: Base Attack Time changed: 1.3 -> 1.5

Omniknight: Damage changed: [50-60, 100-120, 200-240] -> [40-50, 80-100, 160-200]

Dragon Knight: Elder Dragon Form bonus damage changed: [100, 150, 200] -> [50, 100, 150]

Dragon Knight: Elder Dragon Form is now marked as passive and cannot be silenced.

Dragon Knight: Now properly aims at the targets in front.

Dragon Knight: Fixed bug that caused Elder Form to take 0.5 seconds to start.

Tusk: Fixed Walrus Punch sometimes sending people into space. [collapse]

Dota Underlords Balance Update Patch Notes (June 25 2019) Adjustment to the game board: Lighting and Shadow intensity tweaks.

Sounds from combat occurring on other player’s boards can now be heard from yours.

New opponent selection logic: This addresses the community feedback of fighting the same opponents over and over.

PC/Mobile: Many performance optimizations.

Mobile: Fixed storage space calculation when downloading content.

Fixed unit stats not reflecting all items and equipment when querying before combat started.

Fixed friendly AI not casting spells after Pudge hooked an enemy.

Troll Global Item (Coordinated Assault): Now stacks.

AI will now cast spells on the ground under a target instead of on the target’s location. Fixes floating Spells if the target happened to be flying through the air.

Dragon Alliance: Now requires 2 units.

Dragon Alliance: Now Unlocks an additional ability for each member of the Alliance.

Dragon Knight: Breathe Fire is now his base ability.

Dragon Knight: Dragon Alliance now unlocks Dragon Form.

Dragon Knight: Hit Points increased to 1000/2000/4000.

Dragon Knight: Gained +10 Health Regeneration.

Puck: Dragon Alliance now unlocks Phase Shift.

Viper: Dragon Alliance now unlocks Corrosive Skin.

Pocket Sand: Now also slows mana gained on receiving damage by 50%.

Pocket Sand: Will debuff a random enemy unit within 2 cells if no units are within 1 cell of the assassin landing.

Keeper of the Light: Illuminate now costs 150 mana.

Keeper of the Light: Health decreased to 550/1100/2200.

Desperate Measure: Now also increases mana gained on receving/dealing damage by the same amount as attack damage.

Wicked Intent: Now also blocks HP regen.

Scrappy Alliance: Now provides 8 armor and 9 health regeneration. It provides double that amount if your starting army is smaller in size than your opponent’s.

Knight Alliance: Now gives a constant 15/25/35% damage reduction and an additional 20/25/30% when next to another knight.

Chaos Knight: Damage Increased from [40-110, 80-220, 160-440] to [55-135, 110-240, 200-480].

Boots of Speed: Now Tranquil Boots. Passive +16 health regen and 100% bonus move speed.

New Item – Pipe of Insight: +50% Magic Resistance. Once the first enemy has 100% mana, apply a shield that blocks 400 magic damage to allies up to 1 cell away. (once per battle)

Mobile: Fixed ‘Australia’ mode – Some Android devices rendered the game upside down, and that has been fixed. [collapse]