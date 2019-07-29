Teamfight Tactics guide - TFT patch 9.14b tips

Teamfight Tactics has yet another patch coming in the next few days and early indications show that patch 9.15 is going to drastically change several traits and champions. The meta will likely change to the point where new team comps will be discovered as suddenly very effective, while previous ones have fallen down the wayside. If you’re just starting TFT, this is the place to learn how to play the game, thanks to our set of guides, as well as where to find cheat sheets and team comps.

Teamfight Tactics guide

Our TFT guide will go over all the basics – such as how to download and run TFT, what TFT is, and some tips and strategies for the game. There will also be links to our other guides, including links to cheat sheets for the best comps and all the item recipes that you can use in every game of TFT.

How to play TFT

Since TFT is in beta and is a separate game mode within League of Legends, the only barriers to accessing the game on PC are that you’ll need to download the League of Legends client onto your computer.

To get you started playing the game, you’ll need to do a few things. First, you’ll need to sign up to League of Legends. If you already have an account, there is a link to download the client under the start button.

Once you have created an account with a username and password, logging into your account will present you with the news page. On the top-right hand corner, you’ll see your name and your region. Highlighting this will bring a dropdown, with download as an option. You’ll then be able to download the client for Windows or Mac.

After downloading and installing the client, sign in with your username and password and you’ll be presented with the League of Legends client. On the top bar of the screen, you’ll see Teamfight Tactics has its own separate tab. Click it and you’ll be brought to TFT’s own page.

From there, you can click the “Play” button on the left to join a lobby. Alternatively, you can also click the Play button on the top-left of the client, select PVP, and select Teamfight Tactics before clicking on confirm. You’ll likely need to accept multiple times to get a match started, but you should find a match very quickly.

What is TFT?

TFT is an 8-player PvP strategy game that’s played across multiple boards. Each player begins the game with 100 life and their aim is to avoid being eliminated by having their health reduced to zero.

In order to do this, they’ll need to save up gold to buy a small army, equipping items onto them and building team compositions with certain synergies.

Games are divided into timed stages. Each stage has a period of time where you either buy champions to use in your team or draft a free champion from a small selection. There are also parts of the game where teams fight each other on multiple fronts or fights against Creeps.

While you can manage their positions, which items they have equipped, and the composition of your roster, you have no control over the battles themselves. This occurs over many rounds until one player is left standing and each game takes up to 40 minutes to play.

TFT positioning

For those looking for a more in-depth explanation on positioning, check out the above video from YouTube user “scarra”. He goes into a ton of detail about probably the most difficult to understand part of TFT.

Strategies are still being discovered for where best to put your champions, but the video is a great way to look at the basics and some things to think about when distributing your champions. The general idea is to try and position your tanks in front unless there are assassins for the opposite team.

Assassins always jump to behind your lines, so you’ll want to protect your squishier sorcerers and ranged champions. Your highest DPS champions such as Aurelion Sol should be protected enough for their ultimate abilities to trigger.

The other one to keep an eye on is enemies that use Blitzcrank. He’ll always target the champion furthest away from him with his ability, and the robot synergy guarantees that he’ll be at full mana at the beginning of the fight. When you’re down to the last few opponents, try to counter him by placing a hard-hitting melee unit in the space he is targeting.

Other more recent patches have made Volibear an absolute monster when equipped with the Rapidfire Cannon which increases his range, and Phantom Dancer to make him immune to Critical Strikes. He combines well with a Blitzcrank and various other tanks that allow him to reach maximum mana.

TFT tips and strategies

As for other general advice, here are the ten top beginner’s tips that you should take into consideration before and while playing online against real players in your first dozen or so matches.