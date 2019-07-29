Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15 update - 9.14b patch notes
This week’s Teamfight Tactics patch was not as long as the previous one, mostly addressing some champions that have been dominant in the game’s meta. We’ll be going over all of TFT’s 9.14b patch below, as well as upcoming changes hinted at in the 9.15 patch later this week and the archived details of all previous patches.
Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15 guide
Our Teamfight Tactics patch guide will go over the latest updates as of the current patch (patch 9.14b) and the upcoming 9.15 patch. This includes the new champion, new features, balance changes, and bug fixes.
Tentative 9.15 changes for TFT. As always, subject to change based on what we see over the weekend. Also worth noting we’re looking at Glacial/Demon, but wouldn’t ship anything until 9.16.
And thanks to @RiotSapMagic as always for this amazing graphic! pic.twitter.com/Ap1i5pU5xJ
— Riot Mort (@Mortdog) 26 July 2019
TFT 9.15 patch
Before we go into the most recent patch notes, it’s worth mentioning that according to Twitter user and the senior game designer for TFT “Riot Mort”, there are a few things being buffed, nerfed, adjusted, and reworked in the next patch. This is all subject to change and will be deployed later this week. The changes potentially include:
Buff
- Ashe (Champion) – Attack damage buff
- Karthus (Champion) – Ability buff
- Kindred (Champion) – Attack damage buff
- Yasuo (Champion) – Attack damage buff
- Guardian (Trait) – Increase in armour gain.
- Pirate (Trait) – Higher chance to trigger perk
- Streak System (System) – Lower requirements for Streaks
Nerf
- Kennen (Champion) – Decrease ability damage.
- Ionic Spark (Item) – Decrease damage, possible bug fix to stop it damaging from the bench.
- Demon (Trait) – Decrease percentage chance to mana burn across all three tiers.
- Dragon (Trait) – Unknown at this time.
- Player Damage (System) – Reduce the amount of damage taken per round.
Adjustment
- Assassin (Trait) – Unknown at this time.
- Yordle (Trait) – Increase 3 Yordle and decease 6 Yordle chance to dodge.
Rework
- Knight (Trait) – Applies bonus to all allies instead of all Knights.
- Ninja (Trait) – Grants spell power gain overall, while slightly reducing attack damage at 4 Ninjas.
- Noble (Trait) – Decreases armour gain, but increases magic resistance gain.
- Void (Trait) – Now deals True Damage
Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14b update
The latest patch wasn’t as big as the previous one, but it brings some significant changes to the meta. You can find the official notes over on Riot’s website along with some summaries of the changes to be made. It’s mostly to reduce the effectiveness of assassins, and to apply nerfs to Volibear and Cursed Blade while buffing Sorcerer and Wild.
TFT patch 9.14b system changes
The biggest focus of this patch was to alter how Critical Strike damage works. It increases the amount of damage dealt when stacked, rather than multiply the amount of damage dealt.
- Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25% less damage and IE will come out net neutral.
TFT patch 9.14b trait changes
Some small looking changes have occurred to the traits. Wild and Sorcerer have seen a slight buff, while Assassin has taken a huge hit and the Elementalist’s golem a big chunk of health taken away. You can find out more about the individual champion traits in our TFT champions guide.
- Assassin
- Critical Strike Damage: 150%/350% ⇒ 125%/350%
- Sorcerer
- Bonus Ability Power: 35/100 ⇒ 45/100
- Wild
- Attack Speed per Stack: 8% ⇒ 10%
- Elementalist
- Golem HP: 2500 ⇒ 2200
TFT patch 9.14b champion changes
Below are all the champion changes on an individual level. We’ve updated our TFT 9.14b tier list guide accordingly. The biggest beneficiaries have been Ahri, Rengar, and Poppy, as all of them have seen some significant buffs to their attack and ability damage. Akali has suffered the most with a drastic reduction of health and attack speed, while Volibear’s armour and attack speed have also been nerfed.
- Ahri
- Ability Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/200/300
- Akali
- Health: 700 ⇒ 650
- Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7
- Evelynn
- Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60
- Health: 600 ⇒ 550
- Kennen
- Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 65
- Mordekaiser
- Health: 500 ⇒ 550
- Poppy
- Ability Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 300/500/700
- Rengar
- Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65
- Tristana
- Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.65
- Volibear
- Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
- Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.55
TFT patch 9.14b item changes
Items have seen yet another batch of changes, though this only affects four items. The fix for Locket of Iron Solari was implemented last week, but it’s the Cursed Blade that is the one that’s seen a significant nerf this week. Infinity Edge and Morellonomicon got some buffs. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items guide.
- Cursed Blade
- Trigger Effect Chance: 25% ⇒ 20% (For the curious, Swordbreaker has a 25% chance and Hush has a 50% chance.)
- Infinity Edge
- Critical Strike Damage: 100% ⇒ 150%
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200 (This was micropatched last week.)
- Morellonomicon
- Percent Max Health Damage: 3% ⇒ 5%
TFT patch 9.14b bugfixes
- Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.
- The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.
- Redemption will now properly heal 1000HP.
- Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases.
Twisted Fate
On 1st July, a teaser from Twitter user “Wittrock” showed part of an image that was quickly deciphered and confirmed by Richard Henkel – the product lead for Teamfight Tactics. In it, he calls the character by his initials, “Tf”, referring to Twisted Fate. As of patch 9.14, Twisted Fate is now in the game.
Those familiar with him in League of Legends know he’s a ranged fighter that uses dice to randomly gain gold for every enemy he kills, while at the same time using cards to perform skills. True to form, his cards are a massive part of his skill in TFT and below is exactly what his skill does:
- Pick a Card – Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.
- Damage – 100/150/200
- Stun duration – 2/3/4 seconds
- Mana restore – 20/35/50
Twisted Fate is a Pirate Sorcerer, so will blend in nicely with any Pirates and Sorcerers, and his ability to occasionally restore mana to other champions on your team makes him an invaluable if a somewhat random option. You’ll want to get him using his ability often, so any items that affect mana generation are decent for this task. Have a look at our TFT items guide for a cheat sheet and all the item descriptions.
Previous TFT patches
If you would like to know how things have changed since TFT’s inception, here are the previous patch notes in full.
TFT patch 9.14 update
Riot Games have put out patch notes specifically for Teamfight Tactics, which includes the new champion and the introduction of Ranked play, among a lot of smaller changes that drastically change the game. Most notably, the main new features you’ll notice straight away are Ranked mode and the introduction of Twisted Fate.
TFT 19/07/2019 Mid-Patch update – Locket
- Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200
TFT 17/07/2019 Imperial update & Health Bugfix
- Items no longer benefit from the Imperial trait bonus
- Fixed a bug that was causing health items to give too much health to all 2 star units
- Fixed a bug that caused 2 and 3 star shapeshifters to receive too much health on transformation from all sources
TFT Patch 9.14 system changes
- Added Ranked mode.
- Changed the attack speed ratios so that attack speed bonuses are now based on a percentage of the champion’s base attack speed, rather than a fixed number.
- Altered attack speed items and champions to reflect the above change.
- In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.
- Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice.
- The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat.
- XP needed to get from level 8 to level 9: 70 ⇒ 64
- Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP
- When you reroll your shop after levelling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level
- Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths
- Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.
- Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right click
TFT Patch 9.14 trait changes
- Demon
- Mana burn chance: 40/60/80% ⇒ 25/50/85%
- Elementalist
- Golem health: 3000 ⇒ 2500
- Golem Attack damage: 200 ⇒ 100
- Guardian
- Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times ⇒ Stacks any number of times
- Gunslinger
- Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks
- Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds
- Extra Units Hit: 1/all ⇒ 1/2
- Pirate
- Average gold per chest: 2 ⇒ 1.6
- Shapeshifter
- Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level.
- Transform health gain: 100% ⇒ 60%
- Wild
- Attack speed per stack: 7% ⇒ 8%
TFT Patch 9.14 champion changes
Tier 1 champions
- Darius
- No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Elise
- Cost: 2 ⇒ 1
- Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Armor: 25 ⇒ 20
- Fiora
- Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0
- Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400
- Graves
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Vayne
- Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Warwick
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
Tier 2 champions
- Ahri
- Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time
- Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target
- Blitzcrank
- Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting
- Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls
- Braum
- Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage
- Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90%
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50
- Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy
- Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350
- Pyke
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75
- Rek’Sai
- Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75
- Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350
- Shen
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100
Tier 3 champions
- Aatrox
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000
- Evelynn
- Health: 550 ⇒ 600
- Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP
- Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700%
- Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.
- Gangplank
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains
- Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Katarina
- Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing
- Kennen
- Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900
- Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70
- Morgana
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450
- Poppy
- Armor: 30 ⇒ 40
- Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4
- Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3
- Rengar
- Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio)
- Shyvana
- Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
- Health: 550 ⇒ 650
- Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200
- Veigar
- Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999
- Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75
- Volibear
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%
Tier 4 champions
- Akali
- Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Brand
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Cho’Gath
- Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000
- Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5
- Draven
- Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75
- Gnar
- Health: 850 ⇒ 750
- Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
- Leona
- Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100
- Sejuani
- Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5
Tier 5 champions
- Anivia
- Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies
- Miss Fortune
- Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup
- Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Yasuo
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5
- Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550
TFT Patch 9.14 item changes
Items have seen a big change when it comes to attack speed and how the Spatula works when combined with other items. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items guide.
- Items no longer benefit from Ability Power
- Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage
- Cursed Blade
- Can now reduce targets to 0 stars.
- Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time.
- Frozen Heart – Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer
- Guardian Angel
- Revive delay: 4 sec ⇒ 2 sec
- Health restored: 500 ⇒ 1000
- Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade – Attack Speed per stack: 3% ⇒ 4%
- Hextech Gunblade
- Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted
- No longer benefits from item effects (looking at you Shyvana with Thornmail)
- Ionic Spark
- Now deals true damage instead of magic damage
- Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round
- Shield value: 200 ⇒ 300
- Luden’s Echo
- Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage
- Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits
- Primary target damage: 100 ⇒ 200
- AoE Damage: 0 + 1.0 AP ⇒ 200
- Morellonomicon – Max HP damage per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3%
- Rapidfire Cannon – Now updates in response to range changes (RIP RFC Nidalee)
- Recurve Bow – Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Redemption
- Now triggers at 25% health
- No longer damages enemies
- Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bolts: 2 ⇒ 1
- Bolt Damage: 50% ⇒ 25%
- Now applies on-hit effects
- Seraph’s Embrace – Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack
- Statikk Shiv
- Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone
- Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack
- Thornmail
- Reflect damage: 35% of physical damage taken ⇒ 100% of physical damage mitigated
- Damage type: Magic damage ⇒ True damage
- Warmog’s – Regen: 3% max HP ⇒ 6% missing HP
- Zeke’s Herald
- Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer
- Attack Speed Aura: 10% ⇒ 15%
TFT Patch 9.14 bugfixes
- Updated missile VFX on Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Enchanted Crystal Arrow now plays sounds
- Fixed a bug where champions levelling upon combining from a shared draft selection sometimes duplicated the champion
- Reconnecting to a TFT game will no longer prevent end of game stats from being displayed
- Fixed a number of bugs that would cause melee champions to AFK and stop moving
- A billion other bugfixes listed in the sections above
