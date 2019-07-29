Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15 update - 9.14b patch notes

This week’s Teamfight Tactics patch was not as long as the previous one, mostly addressing some champions that have been dominant in the game’s meta. We’ll be going over all of TFT’s 9.14b patch below, as well as upcoming changes hinted at in the 9.15 patch later this week and the archived details of all previous patches.

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15 guide

Our Teamfight Tactics patch guide will go over the latest updates as of the current patch (patch 9.14b) and the upcoming 9.15 patch. This includes the new champion, new features, balance changes, and bug fixes.

Tentative 9.15 changes for TFT. As always, subject to change based on what we see over the weekend. Also worth noting we’re looking at Glacial/Demon, but wouldn’t ship anything until 9.16. And thanks to @RiotSapMagic as always for this amazing graphic! pic.twitter.com/Ap1i5pU5xJ — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) 26 July 2019

TFT 9.15 patch

Before we go into the most recent patch notes, it’s worth mentioning that according to Twitter user and the senior game designer for TFT “Riot Mort”, there are a few things being buffed, nerfed, adjusted, and reworked in the next patch. This is all subject to change and will be deployed later this week. The changes potentially include:

Buff

Ashe (Champion) – Attack damage buff

Attack damage buff Karthus (Champion) – Ability buff

Ability buff Kindred (Champion) – Attack damage buff

Attack damage buff Yasuo (Champion) – Attack damage buff

Attack damage buff Guardian (Trait) – Increase in armour gain.

Increase in armour gain. Pirate (Trait) – Higher chance to trigger perk

Higher chance to trigger perk Streak System (System) – Lower requirements for Streaks

Nerf

Kennen (Champion) – Decrease ability damage.

Decrease ability damage. Ionic Spark (Item) – Decrease damage, possible bug fix to stop it damaging from the bench.

Decrease damage, possible bug fix to stop it damaging from the bench. Demon (Trait) – Decrease percentage chance to mana burn across all three tiers.

Decrease percentage chance to mana burn across all three tiers. Dragon (Trait) – Unknown at this time.

Unknown at this time. Player Damage (System) – Reduce the amount of damage taken per round.

Adjustment

Assassin (Trait) – Unknown at this time.

Unknown at this time. Yordle (Trait) – Increase 3 Yordle and decease 6 Yordle chance to dodge.

Rework

Knight (Trait) – Applies bonus to all allies instead of all Knights.

Applies bonus to all allies instead of all Knights. Ninja (Trait) – Grants spell power gain overall, while slightly reducing attack damage at 4 Ninjas.

Grants spell power gain overall, while slightly reducing attack damage at 4 Ninjas. Noble (Trait) – Decreases armour gain, but increases magic resistance gain.

Decreases armour gain, but increases magic resistance gain. Void (Trait) – Now deals True Damage

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14b update

The latest patch wasn’t as big as the previous one, but it brings some significant changes to the meta. You can find the official notes over on Riot’s website along with some summaries of the changes to be made. It’s mostly to reduce the effectiveness of assassins, and to apply nerfs to Volibear and Cursed Blade while buffing Sorcerer and Wild.

TFT patch 9.14b system changes

The biggest focus of this patch was to alter how Critical Strike damage works. It increases the amount of damage dealt when stacked, rather than multiply the amount of damage dealt.

Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25% less damage and IE will come out net neutral.

TFT patch 9.14b trait changes

Some small looking changes have occurred to the traits. Wild and Sorcerer have seen a slight buff, while Assassin has taken a huge hit and the Elementalist’s golem a big chunk of health taken away. You can find out more about the individual champion traits in our TFT champions guide.

Assassin Critical Strike Damage: 150%/350% ⇒ 125%/350%

Sorcerer Bonus Ability Power: 35/100 ⇒ 45/100

Wild Attack Speed per Stack: 8% ⇒ 10%

Elementalist Golem HP: 2500 ⇒ 2200



TFT patch 9.14b champion changes

Below are all the champion changes on an individual level. We’ve updated our TFT 9.14b tier list guide accordingly. The biggest beneficiaries have been Ahri, Rengar, and Poppy, as all of them have seen some significant buffs to their attack and ability damage. Akali has suffered the most with a drastic reduction of health and attack speed, while Volibear’s armour and attack speed have also been nerfed.

Ahri Ability Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/200/300

Akali Health: 700 ⇒ 650 Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

Evelynn Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60 Health: 600 ⇒ 550

Kennen Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 65

Mordekaiser Health: 500 ⇒ 550

Poppy Ability Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 300/500/700

Rengar Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Tristana Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.65

Volibear Armor: 35 ⇒ 30 Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.55



TFT patch 9.14b item changes

Items have seen yet another batch of changes, though this only affects four items. The fix for Locket of Iron Solari was implemented last week, but it’s the Cursed Blade that is the one that’s seen a significant nerf this week. Infinity Edge and Morellonomicon got some buffs. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items guide.

Cursed Blade Trigger Effect Chance: 25% ⇒ 20% (For the curious, Swordbreaker has a 25% chance and Hush has a 50% chance.)

Infinity Edge Critical Strike Damage: 100% ⇒ 150%

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200 (This was micropatched last week.)

Morellonomicon Percent Max Health Damage: 3% ⇒ 5%



TFT patch 9.14b bugfixes

Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.

The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.

Redemption will now properly heal 1000HP.

Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases.

Twisted Fate

On 1st July, a teaser from Twitter user “Wittrock” showed part of an image that was quickly deciphered and confirmed by Richard Henkel – the product lead for Teamfight Tactics. In it, he calls the character by his initials, “Tf”, referring to Twisted Fate. As of patch 9.14, Twisted Fate is now in the game.

Those familiar with him in League of Legends know he’s a ranged fighter that uses dice to randomly gain gold for every enemy he kills, while at the same time using cards to perform skills. True to form, his cards are a massive part of his skill in TFT and below is exactly what his skill does:

Pick a Card – Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies. Damage – 100/150/200 Stun duration – 2/3/4 seconds Mana restore – 20/35/50

Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.

Twisted Fate is a Pirate Sorcerer, so will blend in nicely with any Pirates and Sorcerers, and his ability to occasionally restore mana to other champions on your team makes him an invaluable if a somewhat random option. You’ll want to get him using his ability often, so any items that affect mana generation are decent for this task. Have a look at our TFT items guide for a cheat sheet and all the item descriptions.

Previous TFT patches

If you would like to know how things have changed since TFT’s inception, here are the previous patch notes in full.