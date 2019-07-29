The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Watch ten minutes of multiplayer Stalker from Ray Of Hope

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

29th July 2019 / 3:18PM

I stopped playing Stalker 3 because my character decided to go home and just lie to his boss rather than go into hell to find someone who was almost definitely dead.

Despite mods, abortive sequels, and spiritual spin offs, the promise of “like Stalker, but x” never quite comes true. I’ve just now realised this is why Ray Of Hope is so named.

“Multiplayer Stalker” is such a pipe dream that it took ten minutes of uninterrupted footage to convince me there was more than a slim chance this will deliver. What I’ve seen of this standalone mod is enough to turn my head. You too can injure your neck below.

Ray Of Hope developers Infinite Art promise a free, standalone FPS/RPG with the same dynamic world and and vodka-soaked horror you’d expect, with seamless transitions combining all the areas from the original games, plus the bits in between.

I can take or leave the multiplayer. I almost invariably wander off into the night alone in any MMO to do my own weird thing, but they promise more than just bolting more people on, some of which can be seen in the video. A new user interface, roleplay servers, better AI, a reputation system affecting prices and NPC behaviour, with said NPCs being more interesting – “every NPC will have unique dialogue options” is a big project in itself but they’re saying it anyway. All this is created “using a modified version” of the X-Ray v1.6 engine developed for Call Of Pripyat.

The bit that I really like the sound of though: two very large maps. Many whatever a hectare is of space. Huge tracts of land. All that lovely (terrifying, miserable) world to hobo around in for days while everyone else is playing efficient nerd soldiers. My flinty heart trembles.

GSC Game World, the studio originally behind the Stalker games, recently insisted that Stalker 2 is still happening, which does raise the ugly possibility that they’ll take exception to a project that hews so close to their own eternally resurrecting sequel and borrows so heavily.

It’s not clear when Ray Of Hope will be opened up to non-testers, and after nine years in development it’s obvious the team are patient. I’ll be keeping an eye on its Mod DB page, and I suggest you do too.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Call Of Pripyat

154

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 announced, again

19

Isotopium: Chernobyl lets you remote-control robots in Ukraine

17

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in development, but not due until 2021

46

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Killer Instinct's bugged Game Pass launch locks players out of all fighters bar one

Rockstar North operate within capitalism, says report

4

Dota Underlords patch notes analysis [Update #210] - latest patch notes explained

Exploring the current state of the meta

Au Fil De L'eau is a striking picture-book excursion, and free

2