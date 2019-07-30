Dota Underlords builds [Mid-Season Update] - 9 best builds for winning matches

So, you’ve played your first few Dota Underlords matches, you’ve a sense of the heroes and alliances and items and all that good stuff – and now all you’re missing is how to apply and combine all that knowledge into a game-winning Dota Underlords build. Our Dota Underlords builds guide looks to solve this problem by exploring nine of the very best builds (yes, this number does keep increasing as I think of more cool new builds) in the current Dota Underlords meta. From Knights and Trolls to Scrappy Mages to souped up Demon Hunters, these are the team comps to beat.

Dota Underlords builds – 9 best builds [Mid-Season Update]

Before we get stuck into our exploration of our nine chosen Dota Underlords builds, we'll briefly go over some things to bear in mind when creating and adapting builds on the fly during a match.

Creating the best builds in Dota Underlords

So much goes on in a single Dota Underlords fight that it’s hard to arrive at any real conclusion with questions such as “what is the best build?”, or “who is the strongest hero?”. Much of it depends on circumstance, your opponent’s build, your Global and Equipped items, and a hundred other variables. But nevertheless, it is possible to single out a handful of combinations and synergies which do tend to win matches more consistently than the rest.

The important thing to bear in mind here is the below builds are snapshots of an absolutely ideal late-game board. But there’s more to builds than this end-game moment; you’ve got to take into account how long it takes for certain alliances to be “brought online”, whether there are certain rounds where you’ll be lacking in tankiness, or damage, or crowd control abilities, and so on. And these are things you’ll have to take into account when deciding upon your own builds during a match.

It’s pretty much impossible to decide upon a build at the beginning of a match, only picking up the exact heroes you want to take to late-game. To survive that long, you’ll need to keep your options relatively open in case luck doesn’t favour you; if you don’t receive that essential Global item, or you can’t find that third Dragon Knight to upgrade to Level 2. So don’t stick rigidly to the following builds – pick heroes that will see you through the current stage of the match, and replace them later.

Now, all that being said, let’s look at nine of the best Dota Underlords builds we’ve found so far. And do note: these builds are in no particular order.

Dota Underlords best builds – Savage & Hunter build

Heroes: Enchantress, Lycan, Lone Druid, Sand King, Tusk, Venomancer, Drow Ranger, Medusa, Tidehunter, Tiny

Enchantress, Lycan, Lone Druid, Sand King, Tusk, Venomancer, Drow Ranger, Medusa, Tidehunter, Tiny Alliances: Savage (Tier 3), Hunter (Tier 1), Warrior (Tier 1), Scaled (Tier 1), Druid (Tier 1)

Savage (Tier 3), Hunter (Tier 1), Warrior (Tier 1), Scaled (Tier 1), Druid (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Summoning Stone, Tooth and Claw, Hunter’s Focus

With the recent patch changing Lycan over from Warrior to Hunter, it hasn’t taken long for people to realise the potential benefits of a Savage Hunter build that makes excellent use of summons to bolster your army’s DPS and board control to ludicrous proportions. We’ve got all six Savages in play here (incidentally giving us a Druid Tier 1 alliance as well, which is always nice), and then all you need to finish off Tier 1 Hunter is a Drow Ranger (for her passive Precision Aura) and Medusa (because she’s goddamn amazing).

Looking good, but you need some tankiness to balance out this build. So, we’ve bolstered the front line with Tidehunter and Tiny for three reasons. First, they’re both pretty tanky heroes. Second, they have amazing group stun abilities (and with Sand King as well, your enemies should spend most of their time doing nothing). And third, they finish off both the Warrior and the Scaled Tier 1 alliances for some extra protection.

Oh, and do try to get your hands on a Hunter’s Focus, because those Lycan wolves will be sure to repay you for it.

Dota Underlords best builds – Knight, Dragon, Mage build

Heroes: Abaddon, Batrider, Chaos Knight, Dragon Knight, Luna, Omniknight, Puck, Crystal Maiden, Kunkka, Lich

Abaddon, Batrider, Chaos Knight, Dragon Knight, Luna, Omniknight, Puck, Crystal Maiden, Kunkka, Lich Alliances: Knight (Tier 3), Dragon (Tier 1), Mage (Tier 1), Human (Tier 2), Heartless (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1)

Knight (Tier 3), Dragon (Tier 1), Mage (Tier 1), Human (Tier 2), Heartless (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Age of Chivalry, Fall from Grace, Wicked Intent

Our Knight/Dragon/Mage build provides one of the most balanced and powerful arrays of heroes, alliances, and abilities that you can find in Dota Underlords. Knights, despite their recent (slight) nerf, are still very much at the top of their game, and Dragon is a no-brainer since you already have Dragon Knight. But I’ve actually elected to go with Puck instead of Viper as the other Dragon. It’s an unusual choice because, let’s face it, Puck isn’t the most impressive hero out there. However, the Illusory Orb provides some extra group magic damage; and it allows us to dovetail our build nicely into Mages.

It may not seem like it, but you’ve got some really decent magical damage potential in your roster of Knights alone, making Mage a great supplementary choice. Lich is an excellent pick both for his Chain Frost and for that extra point into Heartless; and for the other Mage you can take your pick from the alternatives above. They’re all good choices, but I tend towards Crystal Maiden for the mana-giving goodness she provides to all those around her. And finally, the nerfed-but-still-super-important Kunkka rounds off the Human Tier 2 alliance – which incidentally gives you a great opportunity to go Tier 3 Heartless if you’re able to pick up Fall From Grace.

Dota Underlords best builds – Knight & Troll build

Heroes: Abaddon, Batrider, Chaos Knight, Dragon Knight, Luna, Omniknight, Shadow Shaman, Troll Warlord, Witch Doctor, Necrophos

Abaddon, Batrider, Chaos Knight, Dragon Knight, Luna, Omniknight, Shadow Shaman, Troll Warlord, Witch Doctor, Necrophos Alliances: Knight (Tier 3), Troll (Tier 2), Human (Tier 1), Warlock (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1)

Knight (Tier 3), Troll (Tier 2), Human (Tier 1), Warlock (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Age of Chivalry, Coordinated Assault

Our other favourite method of rounding off the Tier 3 Knights core is costly, and doesn’t leave any room for flexibility – but boy, does it work well. Trolls are another very powerful alliance right now, particularly if you’re lucky enough to pick up a high-level Coordinated Assault. The attack speed it provides your entire army can grow to be just ridiculous, and serves to nicely balance out the Knights’ focus on defence and damage reduction with unbridled aggression and damage.

The problem with Trolls is that they take a good long while to bring online, because Troll Warlord has been buffed up to Tier 5. But on the flipside of this, Tier 1 of Troll now provides an attack speed boost to allies as well as Trolls themselves, so you should be able to make your way through to the late-game without a huge amount of trouble. But you may want an extra something to help tip the scales – and that’s where Necrophos comes in. Another nice thing about this build: it’s very neat. You’ve got your 9 heroes contributing to Knights and Trolls, and then Necrophos which finishes off both Heartless and Warlock. Plus, Necrophos’s Death Pulse is a fantastic ability for sustaining your allies so they can continue to whale on your foes at superluminal speeds.

Dota Underlords best builds – Mage & Warrior build

Heroes: Crystal Maiden, Keeper of the Light, Lich, Lina, Puck, Razor, Doom, Dragon Knight, Pudge, Tiny

Crystal Maiden, Keeper of the Light, Lich, Lina, Puck, Razor, Doom, Dragon Knight, Pudge, Tiny Alliances: Mage (Tier 2), Warrior (Tier 1), Primordial (Tier 1), Human (Tier 2), Heartless (Tier 1), Dragon (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1)

Mage (Tier 2), Warrior (Tier 1), Primordial (Tier 1), Human (Tier 2), Heartless (Tier 1), Dragon (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Final Flash, Fall From Grace, Wicked Intent

Dota Underlords’s Mage builds take quite a long while to put together, but the result is almost always worth it. Doubling your magic damage turns your roster of six mages into veritable glass cannons; the only thing left is to use your remaining four hero slots to turn that glass into titanium.

Dragon Knight is an excellent place to begin. He’s a fantastic all-rounder who can sit on your front line, dealing and soaking up damage – and you already have a Puck, which means your Dragon alliance is immediately brought online. Noe you’ve got three slots left for a Tier 1 Warrior alliance to help strengthen that front line and give your Mages the time they need to wreak havoc. Pudge is tough as bricks and brings Heartless online; Doom is also tough as bricks and has the ability to point at your opponent’s key player and say “not today”; and Tiny not only finishes off the Warrior and Primordial alliances (the latter of which I’m a huge fan of, especially post-patch) but also has a fantastic group stun in his Toss ability, which now deals double damage thanks to your Mage build.

Dota Underlords best builds – Scrappy build

Heroes: Alchemist, Clockwerk, Techies, Timbersaw, Tinker, Crystal Maiden, Lich, Puck, Dragon Knight, Necrophos

Alchemist, Clockwerk, Techies, Timbersaw, Tinker, Crystal Maiden, Lich, Puck, Dragon Knight, Necrophos Alliances: Scrappy (Tier 2), Inventor (Tier 2), Mage (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Human (Tier 1), Warlock (Tier 1), Dragon (Tier 1)

Scrappy (Tier 2), Inventor (Tier 2), Mage (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Human (Tier 1), Warlock (Tier 1), Dragon (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Check the Bodies, Unstable Reactor

Scrappy was always right on the cusp of breaking into the top ranks of the meta, but with the Mid-Season Update they’ve really exploded to the top. Why? Because Not only has the alliance itself been reworked into three tiers, making the second tier (the one we care about) much easier to obtain, but Tinker and Clockwerk have both received very substantial buffs which make them extremely powerful heroes in their own right, particularly when combined with the other heroes in this build.

Scrappy and Inventor are defensive in nature, but the heroes themselves have some serious magic damage potential – which makes them a perfect fit for a Mage supplementary consisting of Crystal Maiden (who you should position next to Tinker), Lich, and Puck. Throw in a Dragon Knight for a great frontline fighter (and a Dragon alliance to boot); and then you can either put in a Bounty Hunter to finish off Scrappy Tier 3, or – my personal preference – to finish off both Heartless and Warlock in one fell swoop with the forever useful Necrophos.

Dota Underlords best builds – Scaled & Warrior build

Heroes: Medusa, Slardar, Slark, Tidehunter, Axe, Doom, Juggernaut, Pudge, Beastmaster, Drow Ranger

Medusa, Slardar, Slark, Tidehunter, Axe, Doom, Juggernaut, Pudge, Beastmaster, Drow Ranger Alliances: Scaled (Tier 2), Warrior (Tier 2), Hunter (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Brawny (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1)

Scaled (Tier 2), Warrior (Tier 2), Hunter (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Brawny (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Unstoppable, Retaliate

I wanted to put a Scaled build somewhere in this list, because it’s an extremely powerful (but niche) counter to the Mage builds that are so prevalent in the current meta, and a lot of people underestimate them. In fact, I almost never see players go to Tier 2 Scaled. Folks, Tier 2 Scaled completely nullifies Tier 2 Mage. That’s huge.

The trouble is having to wait for both Tidehunter and Medusa to bring it online. So what this build does is offers you a balance of Warrior and Hunter (again, defence and offense) to keep you strong from the early game right up into the late-game when you should be able to find those last pieces of the Scaled puzzle. You’ve also got 3 Brawny units here, along with a Demon and 2 Heartless in Pudge and Drow Ranger, which furthers both our tankiness and our ability to dish out damage while the enemy team wonders how on earth to topple you.

This build does focus a little more on defence than offense, which is why you’ll need to focus on upgrading key early heroes as quickly as possible (Axe, Juggernaut, Drow Ranger, Slardar, Slark) so that you have that extra DPS to actually win fights instead of just prolong them. But if you manage this, you’ll find few late-game builds that are well-equipped to fight this team composition.

Dota Underlords best builds – Assassin build

Heroes: Morphling, Phantom Assassin, Queen of Pain, Sand King, Slark, Templar Assassin, Lone Druid, Treant Protector, Tidehunter, Tiny

Morphling, Phantom Assassin, Queen of Pain, Sand King, Slark, Templar Assassin, Lone Druid, Treant Protector, Tidehunter, Tiny Alliances: Assassin (Tier 2), Druid (Tier 1), Primordial (Tier 1), Elusive (Tier 1), Scaled (Tier 1), Savage (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1)

Assassin (Tier 2), Druid (Tier 1), Primordial (Tier 1), Elusive (Tier 1), Scaled (Tier 1), Savage (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Pocket Sand, Completing the Cycle

I’m not a fan of committing all the way to 9 Assassins. It may work, but it requires such a sacrifice in flexibility and team composition that I find Tier 2 Assassin builds the far finer option. Slark, Sand King, and Phantom Assassin are all excellent picks – and from here I’ve picked QoP for the extra burst damage, Templar Assassin (to help us towards Tier 1 Elusive), and Morphling (because combined with Tiny we get a nice little Tier 1 Primordial).

But now how do you prevent your motley crew of backstabbers from dying three seconds into a fight? We’ve gone several directions with this. First, the aforementioned Primordial. It isn’t much, but it’s a slight benefit. Then, Elusive. Again, not an incredible advantage as it will only affect those 3 units; but still welcome. Then we’ve bolstered our frontline with a trio of (in my opinion) terrific choices: Tidehunter (tanky, amazing CC ability, and gives us Tier 1 Scaled for some magic resistance); and the Druid-double-whammy of Treant Protector (finishing off Elusive) and Lone Druid (finishing off Savage for a handful of extra damage for everyone). So now you’ve got a good solid front line with tankiness, healing, and excellent CC abilities from Tidehunter and Tiny; all of which distracts the enemy while your assassins pick off the backline and work their way inwards.

Dota Underlords best builds – Hunter build

Heroes: Beastmaster, Drow Ranger, Medusa, Mirana, Sniper, Windranger, Doom, Kunkka, Tidehunter

Beastmaster, Drow Ranger, Medusa, Mirana, Sniper, Windranger, Doom, Kunkka, Tidehunter Alliances: Hunter (Tier 2), Warrior (Tier 1), Scaled (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1)

Hunter (Tier 2), Warrior (Tier 1), Scaled (Tier 1), Heartless (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1) Recommended Items: Hunter’s Focus, Unstoppable



You may think that Hunter builds have suffered a slight hit due to Tidehunter no loner being included in their ranks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still use him! Not only does he contribute to the extra tankiness that Hunter builds so sorely need, but he finishes off Scaled with Medusa just like he did pre-patch.

The nice thing about Tidehunter leaving Hunters is that there’s no decision-making to be made within this roster, because you need all six remaining heroes to reach Tier 2. And with Tidehunter added, we’ve got 3 more slots to use up. And the thing we still desperately need is tankiness, healing, and anything else that can prevent us from running out of steam. So, we’ve added Necrophos to finish off Heartless and provide a tonne of useful healing and group damage; and then Doom and Kunkka to round off our front line with 3 powerful Warriors, all with fantastic abilities. Having both Kunkka and Tidehunter is particularly useful, because you can often finish off an entire team while they’re still stunned if the abilities are timed well.

Dota Underlords best builds – Demon Hunter/Strange Bedfellows build

Heroes: Anti-Mage, Terrorblade, Chaos Knight, Doom, Queen of Pain, Abaddon, Luna, Omniknight, Lone Druid, Treant Protector

Anti-Mage, Terrorblade, Chaos Knight, Doom, Queen of Pain, Abaddon, Luna, Omniknight, Lone Druid, Treant Protector Alliances: Demon Hunter (Tier 2), Knight (Tier 2), Druid (Tier 1), Elusive (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1)

Demon Hunter (Tier 2), Knight (Tier 2), Druid (Tier 1), Elusive (Tier 1), Demon (Tier 1) Essential Items: Strange Bedfellows

Strange Bedfellows Recommended Items: Age of Chivalry, Completing the Cycle

Ah, Strange Bedfellows. I wouldn’t put this build quite on the absolute top level at the moment in Dota Underlords (partially because it’s so reliant on a single item), but it’s still an incredibly powerful build if things go well, and it’s just great fun to see Terrorblade absolutely popping off. I’ve not gone crazy with the Demons here, providing just three of them alongside Anti-Mage and Terrorblade – which is still definitely enough to ramp our DPS up to insane degrees.

So now we have to balance it out with defence-oriented choices for our five remaining heroes. Knight is a great choice for this, seeing as we already have Chaos Knight present; so we’ve thrown in Abaddon and Omniknight for some tanky front line healing and damage; and Luna at the back to provide even more DPS. We’re now just one hero away from Tier 1 Elusive, which makes the choice to spend our last two slots on Druids even more appealing. Treant Protector and Lone Druid are both incredibly powerful Druids, and with the intense healing of Treant Protector and Omniknight, our Demon Hunters should last long enough to reach their full potential.

And that’s pretty much all we have to offer on Dota Underlords builds – at least for this guide. Check out all our other Dota Underlords guide pages just below for more focused and in-depth overviews on various different aspects of this addictive autobattler.