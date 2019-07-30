Have You Played... Murderous Pursuits?

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

30th July 2019 / 7:30AM

You bastards. More of you should have bought Murderous Pursuits.

It’s a multiplayer murder ‘em up where style counts for more than your body count. Like Assassin’s Creed Multiplayer and The Ship that inspired it, you have a quarry and a hunter. Track down one, evade or disarm the other. Simple, except your opponents have as many tricks up their sleeves as you do.

Plain sight is by far the most exciting place to hide. To know you’re vulnerable. Protected only by your wits, by cunning over reaction speed. To know when to walk, to mill, to strike. To predict your opponent’s predictions, then make them play into your own. It was a game about getting into human heads, pointless once the servers emptied of them.

I’d still urge you to play it, but you’ll need to round up some friends.

