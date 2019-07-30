Hitman 3 is coming, and IO have a new game in the works too

He’s murdered in Miami. Punched lights out in Paris. Slashed throats in Sapienza. It’s hard to imagine what chrome-dome killer Agent 47 does on holiday, what with all the globe-trotting he does as part of his nine-to-five. Does he have a nice wee sit in front of the telly, sipping a cuppa, watching Columbo? I like to think so.

His handlers might be planning another season of work for the killer, but 47 could do with a little relief. With word of a secret new game at IO Interactive, Hitman might soon find a partner to share the load of holding up the studio.

The hitting man isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. IO Interactive have all but confirmed there’ll be a third chapter to the worldwide murder spree during yesterday’s Noclip documentary on the rise and fall of Hitman. CEO and Co-founder Hakan Abrak told Danny O’Dwyer that the developer has eyes on a third (and final) Hitman in this current saga – one that’ll encompass the full scope of 47’s latest form.

“The World of Assassination, when that’s complete, it’s gonna be one game with all the locations starting from Paris in Hitman 1 to the last location in Hitman 3, where it’s 20-plus locations,” said Abrak.

Additionally, he suggested the third Hitman could even return to 2016’s episodic structure. Last year’s Hitman 2 dropped that format entirely, although it sounds like IO wasn’t in the best financial health at the time. If Hitman 3 does go episodic again, its first episode could land sooner than expected.

But there’s something else lurking in the halls of IO headquarters. O’Dwyer hinted: “While much of the team are working on new Hitman content and looking ahead to the third Hitman game, the majority of the studio at least here in Copenhagen is working on something secret, and rather excitingly, something new.”

It’s been almost a solid decade since IO did a not-Hitman – Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days, back in 2010. Don’t count on finding out whether this is a long-overdue Kane & Lynch threequel anytime soon (Abrak claims it’s totally new, so I wouldn’t bet on it), but I reckon there’ll still be a good deal of murder going on.

It might not be Hitman, but it’ll probably involve some hitting, and likely include a few men. Go with what you know.