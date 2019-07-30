The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Mutant Year Zero's Seed Of Evil expansion has set a moose loose

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

30th July 2019 / 8:33PM

Not enough games are sold on the premise of a good moose. A hypothetical listicle on “gaming’s best meese” would probably just land you some insufferable hunting games, and Skyrim. They’re proper giants in person. Absolute units. If I were to put together some sort of animal kingdom adventuring party, a moose would be right up there in the tank spot.

Mutant Year Zero‘s new expansion, Seed Of Evil, drops a corker of a moose in Big Khan. Oof, what a name. What a lad. What a moose.

The first expansion for Mutant Year Zero is a big old question mark slapped on the base game’s “The End”. Things haven’t quite wrapped up so tidy with Seed Of Evil, and you’ll have to go back out into the wild, ducks and pigs in tow.

Seed Of Evil brings a new hero into the fray. The main moose himself, Big Khan’s a heavy hitter, churning out critical hits faster than any Elk could hope. He comes with unique mutations Ground Pound and Flame Puke, which I have to imagine do exactly as advertised.

Following a proud tradition of setting your first expansion pack in winter, everything’s a bit chillier now. There’s a new flowery threat to the world (sorry, “Ark”), adding a chunk of new story content and conveniently scaling up all the nasties out in the wild. It’s all more of what you’d expect, in new locations, fighting new foes, infecting your crew with new mutations.

Alec was quite fond of Mutant Year Zero in his review, calling it a “smart, powerful and atmospheric” XCOM-like that combines the best of Firaxis’ tactics, STALKER’s setting, and ducks. If you liked it as much as he did, Seed Of Evil is probably worth a bash.

Mutant Year Zero: Seed Of Evil is out now for £13/€15/$15 on Steam and GOG.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Freelance writer, game designer, mech pilot. Made a game once. Well chuffed.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Turn-based Stalker, with ducks

54

Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden expands moosewards in June

8

Humble Monthly offers Fighting, Sneaking and Viking for cheap

22

Mutant Year Zero now has a demo, plus a challenge mode

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Rambling adventure A Short Hike soars out today

Hitman 2 gets cold toes in new Siberian sniper DLC mission

Premature Evaluation: Palmyra Orphanage

More orphan than not

1

Dota Underlords builds [Mid-Season Update] - 9 best builds for winning matches

Here's a good one: a Troll, a Mage, and a Dragon walk onto a board...