Phoenix Point has been delayed (again) into December

What’s more Christmas than crabs? Don’t answer that – this year, the festive season is one for crustaceans. Big crabs, small crabs, crab queens with great big slimy heads. Monstrous great ones, crawling out of the briny depths to do battle. Bin that turkey, the strategy games have spoken. This December is crab season.

Phoenix Point, eh? The poor thing’s gone from being due in December 2018, then to September 2019, and now it’s found a little more time to fit in one more delay before launch. Snapshot Games yesterday confirmed that our trip to Phoenix Point has been delayed by another three months, putting mutating crab on the menu just in time for the holidays.

Snapshot’s mutant-basher, headed up by X-Com co-creator Julian Gollop, has been shaping up nicely. It looks quite XCOM – so much like XCOM it scared Brendan – what with tossing hapless soldiers at unknowable nasties until they die or you fall in love with them. Unfortunately, Snapshot have revealed once more on their forums that Phoenix Point will be celebrating its launch a little late. One year later than initially planned, in fact.

“As you probably know, Snapshot have a commitment to keep crunch to a minimum – and that is a commitment we take very seriously. Therefore, because we know we have more work than we have time, we will be delaying the release of the game from September 3, 2019 to December 2019. “We know this is not our first delay, and we are very sorry to the fans who we know are highly anticipating getting their hands on Phoenix Point. No one is more disappointed than we are, but we collectively agree that we would rather miss a launch date than ship something that does not meet our exacting standards.”

Honestly, that’s fair. I imagine it’s a bit rubbish having to wait even longer for the X-Com veteran’s comeback, but it’s nice to see developers taking a zero-crunch stance seriously. A version of Phoenix Point will still be playable on schedule, too – Backer Build 5 hits early access and backer inboxes on September 3rd.

Phoenix Point will now hit the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass in December, just in time for my birthday. That’s awfully nice of you. Cheers, Jules!