Teamfight Tactics comps - best TFT builds 9.14b

The first season of Teamfight Tactics has concluded, but you can still play casual and ranked modes. With a patch looming, the best comps for TFT could change dramatically in the next few days, but to tide you over until then, there are some dominant builds that you can use to win games.

Teamfight Tactics comps guide

This guide will go over all of the best team compositions in TFT, complete with team makeup and items recommended to equip onto certain champions of each team.

TFT best comps

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together.

TFT best builds – Pirate/Gunslinger

Champions: Tristana, Lucian, Gangplank, Graves, Pyke, Cho’Gath, and Sejuani (Swap in Miss Fortune for Gangplank or a rank 2 Graves)

Tristana, Lucian, Gangplank, Graves, Pyke, Cho’Gath, and Sejuani (Swap in Miss Fortune for Gangplank or a rank 2 Graves) Items: Tristana – Cursed Blade, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Red Buff Lucian – Cursed Blade, Hush, and Sword Breaker



In the latest patch for TFT, details of which are found in our TFT patch 9.15 guide, there are some significant updates to how items work and some items have seen improvements as a result. Gunslinger/Pirate comps have done quite well since the latest patch.

It does require Tristana and Lucian equipping some incredible items, but Sejuani and Cho’Gath should be able to protect your team. Cursed Blade is key and you’ll need two of them, while Sword Breaker is also a great item for Gunslingers. Since making these items is the key to succeeding in this build, and the others, you can use our cheat sheet found in our TFT items guide to help you with your games.

TFT best builds – Demon/Yordles

Champions: Pyke, Evelynn, Kennen, Morgana, Aatrox, Lulu, and Veigar (Put in Swain if you get him)

Pyke, Evelynn, Kennen, Morgana, Aatrox, Lulu, and Veigar (Put in Swain if you get him) Items: Pyke – Darkin Kennen – Morellonomicon Morgana – Locket of the Iron Solari x2, and Dragon’s Claw Aatrox – Guardian Angel



Another breakout trait for Teamfight Tactics after patch 9.14b are Demons. Because the likes of the Morellonomicon have been buffed steadily, it’s now a particularly useful part of the comp where you have a combination of Yordles/Sorcerers and Demons.

This does rely on demons reaching rank 2 with the Darkin item being equipped to Pyke and Morgana having a couple of Locket of Iron Solari equipped – a feat that is very difficult to pull off, but once you do you’ll find that things snowball for your enemies rather quickly.

Use Brawlers like Blitzcrank and Warwick in the early game to build up momentum, then have the likes of Darius and Garen to defend your team as you sift through to find your full comp. Don’t invest too much into any one of those four champions.

TFT best builds – Ninja/Elementalists

Champions: Kennen, Brand, Lissandra, Akali, Zen, Pyke, and Shen

Kennen, Brand, Lissandra, Akali, Zen, Pyke, and Shen Items: Akali – Locket of the Iron Solari x2, Dragon’s Claw Zen – Zeke’s Herald x3



One new team comp that has seen some popularity is the Ninja/Elementalists comp that uses the huge buff that Ninjas get when four are on the battlefield, while at the same time using Elementalists to give you an elemental tank to protect your ninjas.

It’s a tough one to get working fully, particularly with the item requirements being quite steep, but should the stars align in the correct way, this can be a devastating combination. You can optionally stick the Morellonomicon onto Kennen for even more effectiveness if you just aren’t getting the items you need. This should be an easy comp to get the right pieces for however.

TFT best builds – Glacial/Brawler/Elementalists

Champions: Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Lissandra, Blitzcrank, Volibeaar, Ashe, Brand, and either Anivia or Kennen.

Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Lissandra, Blitzcrank, Volibeaar, Ashe, Brand, and either Anivia or Kennen. Items: Volibear – Rapid Firecannon, and Phantom Dancer (any others are optional, but Rapid Firecannon is mandatory)



Another decent team is the Glacial/Brawler/Elemental comp. It takes Volibear and, with the help of Rapid Firecannon and Phantom Dancer, turns him into a punching machine. Since his skill makes his attacks bounce between enemies, he’ll be dishing out damage to multiple opponents at once, so keep him doing what he does best. Volibear was nerfed recently, but it doesn’t seem to have affected him much.

The rest of the comp is made up of meat shields. Brawler’s trait synergy increases your Brawler’s overall health, while Glacial keeps the enemy at bay by freezing them. Elementalist will give you a nice big elemental boy that jumps in at the beginning of combat if you have enough of them, helping keep Volibear alive.

Misc tips for building comps

As for the items, the most frequent combinations are Locket of Iron Solari, Cursed Blade, Phantom Dancer, and Rapid Firecannon. All four of these items have proven to be formidable no matter what team comp you’re going for.

Ionic Spark is also a good option for any team comp at the moment, so if you happen to have a Rod and a Cloak spare, make an Ionic Spark and slap it onto a unit that survives the longest. You’ll quickly see their health plummet.

Other decent items include Bloodthirster for high-DPS tanks, Guinsoo’s Rage blade and Spear of Shojin for those champions that focus on DPS, and even more niche cases such as Varus with both Rabadon’s Deathcap and Seraph’s Embrace equipped, or Akali with the Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo.