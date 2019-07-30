The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

The Blackout Club emerges from the horrors of early access

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

30th July 2019 / 11:43AM

If your cult leans into a certain kind of kooky, pop culture has taught me there’s a good chance some kids will come after you. The brave stalwarts of The Blackout Club have spent the past eight months defending humanity from the weakened prism of early access, but now the game’s properly out and they’ll have to step up their game. The spooky, co-opey stealth and hijinks ’em up is marking its launch with a new area. That would be a daycare centre, described by developers Question as “perfectly normal”.

Mhmmmm.

The centre, including some outsidey bits, is “close to the size of the two existing above ground areas combined”. That’s the only substantial addition with Blackout Club 1.0, but it’s a biggun. The full patch notes are here.

I jumped in to have a poke around but couldn’t find it, which means it’s either not accessible at first or I am very bad at navigation. My progress has been wiped since I checked out the early access launch, so my money’s on the former.

I enjoyed my time in the club, despite it feeling a tad empty. It’s played in sessions that last twenty minutes or so, and piecemeal missions struck me as hollow when not attached to a broader purpose. I know one of the dev’s goals was to tie incremental success to a larger story, though. I dunno if they’ve succeeded, but I’ve made plans to jump back in with my old crew tonight and find out.

Since we last played they’ve also added traitors and an “enhanced horror system” that tries to freak you out by recording your mic and playing stuff back at you. Note that when you launch the game a pop up asks you if you’re cool with your audio “being shared with the community”, but the site FAQ specifies the recordings are only used in-game. I don’t want my breathing used in an advert, but I’m totally on board with clever mid-session spooking.

That said, this is a game of hijinks over horror, more about giggling at cascading disasters than the suspense that builds up to them. Last second escapes like this one can be sublime:

“We raced to a staircase, with nowhere to go but up… until we had no more up to go. I was convinced we were done for – that my friend had left his hook behind, having bowed to the wisdom of tranq darts. ‘Quick Dan’, I teased, ‘save us with your grappling hook!’ Then he did.

That panicked, gleeful leap for the rope contained nearly everything The Blackout Club can be. There’s something beautifully appropriate about a last second escape route saving the day thanks to one stubborn club member.”

Fear is rarely social, but panic is best with friends.

The Blackout Club is available on Steam for £24/$30/€25. Note that’s about £8 more than the early access price, which Question did mention was gonna go up.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Blackout Club sneaks out of early access next month

1

Watch out, traitors have invaded The Blackout Club

Co-op horror The Blackout Club sneaks into early access

2

Magic Circle devs announce co-op horror Blackout Club

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hitman 3 is coming, and IO have a new game in the works too

Dota Underlords strategy guide [Mid-Season Update] - strategies and beginner's tips

A guide for those who don't know what the hell is going on

Dota Underlords alliances tier list [Mid-Season Update] - the best alliances in Dota Underlords

Pay attention to your Global Items, people!

Dota Underlords items list [Mid-Season Update] - best items for early-game and late-game

Time for a refresher (orb)