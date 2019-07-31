The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Meet Zane, a semi-retired hitman hero of Borderlands 3

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

31st July 2019 / 4:11PM

I’ve already played a bit of Borderlands 3, back at E3 in June. It’s a lot like Borderlands 2, only with bumslides and multiple planets. If the borders Borderlands has borne so far are yet to bore, then you will probably like this. You will probably also like Zane, a lovable Irish rogue with holographic decoys and deployable shields. Look, he’s so lovable he’s got his very own trailer.

It’s like if Mad Sweeney off of American Gods wound up shooting aliens and deranged topless bandits. Which he comes close to, come to think of it. American Gods is weird.

I only played for half an hour, and only for about five minutes as Zane before realising I could instead play as a psionic brawler who leaps around punching people with dozens of ghost arms. Zane obviously can’t compete with that, but he’s still pleasingly tricksy. He’s a sneaky gadgetman who can deploy a distracting drone, then swap places with one of those holograms. The other three playable characters can only use one ability at a time, but Zane doesn’t care about the rules. He gets to bumslide about with two abilities at once, though that does mean he has to forgo grenades.

I really would have much more interest in him if not for Amara the Siren, who’ll no doubt get her own intro in the coming weeks. It’s nothing personal, Zane. I like being tricksy, but I like being mobile more.

Borderlands 3 still has me umming and ahhing. “Um”, I say: “this immediately felt intimately familiar, and I dropped out of Borderlands 2 after about fifteen hours – well before the end”. “Ah”, I go, “but those were a solid fifteen hours”.

The game’s due for September 13th on the Epic Games Store, then elsewhere six months later. I’d say that gives me time to make up my mind, but Graham’s probably going to get me to review the damn thing anyway.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Borderlands 2 gets one last round of looty shooty DLC, free until July 8th

18

Reddit grants terminally ill fans' wishes to play Borderlands 3 & Total War: Three Kingdoms

7

Claptrap voice actor hits back in Borderlands pay scrap

63

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

1000-player battle royale Mavericks has been canned

3

Destiny 2's new co-op event map is a great multilayered playground

Wot I Think: Oxygen Not Included

Are you a duplican or a duplican't?

27

Teamfight Tactics guide - TFT patch 9.15 tips