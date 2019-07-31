Teamfight Tactics 9.15 items cheat sheet - TFT item recipes

Teamfight Tactics’s items are seeing a dramatic change in terms of which are the best and which have gone down in the rankings. Some all-stars have been knocked off the perch by some unlikely suspects. We’ve got all the item rankings for TFT, as well as the all-important cheat sheet for use alongside your games of TFT.

TFT item recipes guide (patch 9.15)

Our TFT item recipes guide has an item recipes cheat sheet for your use at any time when playing the game. There are also the stats and abilities for every single item and a ranking list for all the items in TFT.

How to use items in TFT

Items in TFT work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself.

To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions. There are certain chances of how often items drop in the minion stages, which you can find in our TFT gold guide. As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

TFT item recipe cheat sheet

You can save the image above – the cheat sheet – to use alongside your games of TFT. This includes all of the combined items, what they do, and the items you need to combine in order to make them.

Just to completely clarify, all combined items retain both of the combined basic item’s stats. The exception is the spatula. If a spatula is combined with anything other than a spatula, it will give the combined item double the other base item’s stats. As an example, the spatula when made into the Frozen Mallet gives the wearer +400 Health. If two spatulas are combined, there is no stat gain.

TFT 9.15 item tips

All the combined items in TFT have their use. None are “bad”, but some are part of some incredibly powerful combinations that just can’t be ignored.

The 9.15 patch did change up a few things, most notably a reworking of Locket of the Iron Solari so that the shield is temporary rather than permanent. Currently we’ve left it as it is as the shields granted have increased, but this is the item that’s most likely to change.

Statikk Shiv has seen a damage reduction, as has Ionic Spark, while Hush’s silence duration has been reduced. These are universally useful items, so a slight reduction in damage for the Shiv and Spark doesn’t seem like it will do much, particularly in Spark’s case as it still works from the bench. Hush’s ability still triggers often so we’re leaving it as it is for now, however other items may see more play. We’ll be keeping an eye on developments in the meta.

Cursed Blade is still extremely powerful, having still seen frequent use thanks to its powerful ability to reduce star ranking for enemies. Rapid Firecannon and Phantom Dancer have seen common usage throughout the life of TFT, while Seraph’s Embrace and Morellonomicon have finally reached the top rank. Dragon’s Claw is a great counter for those pesky sorcerers as well.

There are the items that are just good no matter where you use them. Force of Nature increases your deployable roster size by one. It’s difficult to get two spatulas to create it, but extra numbers are usually advantageous, particularly if your roster is full of two-star rank champions.

There’s also Rapid Firecannon which is generally made for long-range champions but can be combined with certain melee champions like Volibear for devastating effect.

Other items have fallen a bit, but that doesn’t mean they’re not useful. Guinsoo’s Rageblade grants attack speed to the wearer that stacks as long as they’re attacking the same target, while Zeke’s Herald gives a flat attack speed bonuses to adjacent allies. Increased attack speed means that skills using mana can be used more frequently. Spear of Shojin is also useful for mana recovery as the equipped champion recovers 15% of their maximum mana per attack, while Rabadon’s Deathcap also helps when it comes to ability power.

As for the three items that take up the “Average” tier on our rankings, the extra damage of Runaan’s Hurricane isn’t significant enough to make a difference in games. Sword of the Divine’s ability doesn’t trigger enough and the change to Critical Strike damage did affect it somewhat. As for Titanic Hydra, it relies on bulky champions to get the most use out of it, which aren’t highly desirable in the current meta outside of Cho’Gath. Discover the tier list for all the champions in our TFT 9.14b tier list guide.

There’s a bunch of items that we’ve labelled “The Rest”. These technically speaking exist outside of the rankings because their usefulness is solely dependent on whether or not you need one more member of a particular trait. If you need to make a Darkin to increase your Demon count to the next tier, then it’s worth creating rather than fishing the shop for that final demon.