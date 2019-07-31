The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Teamfight Tactics 9.15 tier list

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

31st July 2019

The 9.15 patch has now been deployed to Teamfight Tactics and it’s proven to be a bit of a shakeup. We’re still working out how the meta has changed, but we’ve had a look around at various professional opinions and have come up with a tier list for the latest update to TFT.

Teamfight Tactics 9.15 tier list guide

This guide has the current rankings for all champions in TFT as of patch 9.15. It also has updated champion stats and skills for all 5 tiers of champions.

TFT champion rankings as of patch 9.15

TFT 9.15 tier list

In the image above, there are the rankings of all the champions in TFT. There are champions that are only really used as part of your corresponding synergies (Origins and Classes), but there are dedicated teams that you might wish to use. For that, here is our TFT comps guide to help you out.

Of the top picks are Cho’Gath and Gnar are very good tanks for their respective synergies, while Swain and Yasuo have incredible abilities for that late-game push – even if they’ll rarely ever see rank 2. Volibear has also been an absolute monster the past couple of weeks, making up the bread and butter of a Glacial/Brawler comp. Recent updates have also increased Leona and Kayle into the higher echelons, along with GarenSejuani, and Karthus.

Other champions are a little more situational. For example, we’ve put Kennen as “Good”, but with the right items and team configuration (we have one in our Team Comps guide), you are able to win games with both. The main thing about the champion rankings is that individually, these are the ones that have better damage output and stats.

Recent patches haven’t been too kind to Aurelion Sol and Akali, both of whom were high ranking champions before some hefty nerfs. Other champions though have seen a huge upgrade, including Braum who might actually be useable now.

As for the worst three, they are EliseFiora, and GangplankFiora and Elise are just that little bit too vulnerable post-early game, even with Elise’s recent cost reduction. Gangplank , on the other hand, can do some good work but is often replaced by Miss Fortune in team comps, only there to make up numbers.

TFT 9.15 champion stats

But perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? I hear you loud and clear. Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold.

In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank.

Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Miss Fortune has 650/1170/2340 HP. All other stats increase as well, though patch 9.14 confirmed what these values are.

We’ve updated the stats tables below as of 9.15, which completely changes some stats, but we’ve done the hard work of re-totalling the numbers for DPS and health.

TFT tier 1 champions

Hero nameOrigins/ClassesStatsSkill
DariusImperial
Knight		Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20		Decimate
Darius swings his axe, damaging nearby enemies and healing himself based off his missing health.
EliseDemon
Shapeshifter		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Spider Form
Elise fires a cocoon stunning the nearest enemy and transforms, summoning 2 Spiderlings.
FioraNoble
Blademaster		Health: 400/720/1440
DPS: 28/50/101
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Riposte
Fiora becomes immune to damage and spells. After a short delay, she stuns and damages the closest enemy.
GarenNoble
Knight		Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20		Judgement
Garen rapidly spins his sword around his body, becoming immune to magic damage and dealing damage to nearby enemies.
GravesPirate
Gunslinger		Health: 500/990/1980
DPS: 30/54/109
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Buckshot
Graves' attacks deal splash damage to nearby enemies.
KassadinVoid
Sorcerer		Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Nether Blade
Kassadin's attacks steal mana from enemies, converting it into a shield.
Kha'ZixVoid
Assassin		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Taste their Fear
Kha'Zix slashes the closest enemy, dealing bonus damage to enemies that are alone.
MordekaiserPhantom
Knight		Health: 550/900/1800
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20		Obliterate
Mordekaiser slams his mace in front him, dealing damage in a line.
NidaleeWild
Shapeshifter		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 33/59/117
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Primal Surge/b>
Nidalee heals herself and the weakest ally, then transforms.
Tristana
Yordle
Gunslinger		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Explosive Charge
Tristana places a bomb on her current target that detonates after 4 attacks, damaging nearby enemies.
VayneNoble
Ranger		Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Silver Bolts
Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health.
WarwickWild
Brawler		Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20		Infinite Duress
Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning and damaging them.

TFT tier 2 champions

Hero nameOrigins/ClassesStatsSkill
AhriWild
Sorcerer		Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 28/50/99
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Spirit Orb
Ahri fires an orb in a line that returns to her, damaging enemies it passes through.
BlitzcrankRobot
Brawler		Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20		Rocket Grab
Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him.
BraumGlacial
Guardian		Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 75
Magic Resistance: 20		Unbreakable
Braum creates a barrier that blocks all incoming damage.
LIssandraGlacial
Elementalist		Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Frozen Tomb
Lissandra encases the target in ice, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Below half HP, Lissandra instead encases herself, becoming untargetable.
LucianNoble
Gunslinger		Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Relentless Pursuit
Lucian dashes away to safety and attacks an enemy twice, once with Attack Damage and once with Spell Damage.
LuluYordle
Sorcerer		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Wild Growth
Lulu grants an ally bonus Health, knocking up enemies near them.
PykePirate
Assassin		Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 36/65/130
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Phantom Undertow
Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that stuns enemies it passes through.
Rek'Sai
Void
Brawler		Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS:33/59/117
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Burrow
Rek'Sai burrows for a short duration becoming untargetable and healing. When Rek'Sai unburrows she deals damage and knocks up the closest enemy.
ShenNinja
Blademaster		Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20		Spirit's Refuge
Shen creates a zone around himself, allowing allies to dodge all attacks.
VarusDemon
Ranger		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Piercing Arrow
Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line.
ZedNinja
Assassin		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Razor Shruiken
Zed fires a shuriken in a line, damaging enemies it passes through.
Twisted FatePirate
Sorcerer		Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Pick a Card
Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.

TFT tier 3 champions

Hero nameOrigins/ClassesStatsSkill
AatroxDemon
Blademaster		Health: 700/1180/2260
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		The Darkin Blade
Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it.
AsheGlacial
Ranger		Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 46/69/139
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/99/198
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Enchanted Crystal
Ashe fires an arrow that travels across the map. After a long delay it stuns and damages a random enemy.
EvelynnDemon
Assassin		Health: 550/1040/2030
DPS: 42/76/151
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Last Caress
Evelynn deals damage to the 3 closest enemies and teleports away. Damage is increased against low-health enemies.
GangplankPirate
Blademaster
Gunslinger		Health: 700/1180/2260
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Powder Kegs
Gangplank periodically creates barrels. On cast, Gangplank detonates the barrels, damaging nearby enemies.
KatarinaImperial
Assassin		Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Death Lotus
Katarina channels and fires daggers at a number of nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing healing.
KennenYordle
Ninja
Elementalist		Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Slicing Maelstrom
Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing damage and stunning enemies inside of it.
MorganaDemon
Sorcerer		Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Soul Shackles
Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing damage and stunning after a short delay if they are still nearby.
PoppyYordle
Knight		Health: 800/1350/2700
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20		Keeper's Verdict
Poppy brings down her hammer, knocking away nearby enemies.
Rengar
Wild
Assassin		Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 42/76/151
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Savagery
Rengar leaps to the weakest enemy and stabs them.
ShyvanaDragon
Shapeshifter		Health: 650/1090/2080
DPS: 33/59/117
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20		Dragon's Descent
Shyvana dashes away and transforms. While transformed, Shyvana's attacks become ranged and light the ground on fire.
VeigarYordle
Sorcerer		Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 25/45/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Primordial Burst
Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star rank than Veigar.
VolibearGlacial
Brawler		Health: 700/1220/2390
DPS: 41/74/149
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20		Thunder Claws
Volibear's attacks bounce between enemies.

TFT tier 4 champions

Hero nameOrigins/ClassesStatsSkill
AkaliNinja
Assassin		Health: 650/1260/2520
DPS: 53/95/189
Attack Speed: 0.70
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Five Point Strike
Akali throws shurikens in front of her, dealing damage.
Aurelion SolDragon
Sorcerer		Health: 650/1260/2520
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Voice of Light
Aurelion Sol breathes a large blast of fire in a line, dealing damage to enemies.
BrandDemon
Elementalist		Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 36/65/130
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Pyroclasm
Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit.
Cho'GathVoid
Brawler		Health: 1000/1900/3900
DPS: 42/76/151
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Rupture
Cho'gath ruptures an area, stunning and damaging enemies inside of it.
DravenImperial
Blademaster		Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 49/88/176
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Spinning Axes
Draven gains bonus on-hit damage and Attack Speed. Stacks up to two times.
GnarWild
Yordle
Shapeshifter		Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20		GNAR!
Gnar transforms and jumps behind the furthest enemy, damaging and shoving enemies backwards.
KindredPhantom
Ranger		Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 39/70/140
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Lamb's Respite
Kindred creates a zone around herself that prevents allies from dying.
LeonaNoble
Guardian		Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 25/45/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 100
Magic Resistance: 20		Solar Flare
Leona calls down a solar ray, stunning enemies in the centre and dealing damage to enemies inside it.
SejuaniGlacial
Knight		Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 25/45/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 25		Glacial Prison
Sejuani creates a large glacial storm, stunning enemies within it after a short delay.

TFT tier 5 champions

Hero nameOrigins/ClassesStatsSkill
AniviaGlacial
Elementalist		Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Glacial Storm
Anivia channels a large hailstorm, damaging enemies inside of it.
KarthusPhantom
Sorcerer		Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Requiem
Karthus deals damage to a number of random enemies after a long channel.
KayleNoble
Knight		Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 66/119/238
Attack Speed: 1.1
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20		Divine Judgement
Kayle shields an ally, making them immune to damage
Miss FortunePirate
Gunslinger		Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 64/115/230
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20		Bullet Time
Miss Fortune channels and fires several waves of bullets in a cone.
SwainDemon
Imperial
Shapeshifter		Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20		Demon Flare
Swain transforms, draining health from all nearby enemies.
YasuoExile
Blademaster		Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 75/135/270
Attack Speed: 1.0
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20		Tempest Steel
Yasuo stabs forward dealing damage. On the third cast, Yasuo launches a tornado dealing damage and knocking up enemies in a line.

