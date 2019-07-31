The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Teamfight Tactics champions 9.15 - TFT drop rates, classes and origins

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

31st July 2019 / 11:36AM

Champions in Teamfight Tactics have all sorts of details about them. From the traits they share to when they appear in the shop, there’s plenty to learn about each of them. The latest patch (9.15) has dramatically changed how a few of these work, with notable inclusions being an overhaul of Void and big tweaks to Guardians, Knights, and Nobles.

Teamfight Tactics champions 9.15 guide

Our TFT champions guide will go over all of the Origins and Classes for every champion, as well as a small explanation about drop rates and why they’re vital to understanding how TFT works.

 

TFT drop rates

Player levels affect what tier champions you’ll be seeing in the shop during each turn – referred widely as the “drop rate”. It’s something that’s been altered a fair bit in the past with the current drop rates were shared by Riot Games’s August Browning via Twitter.

Much like other auto-battlers, the champions that are revealed in each refresh of the shop are out of a pool of champions that have been distributed among all the players. So if you have been building up Vayne and notice that the supply of Vayne copies is drying up, the culprit behind the drought might be one of the opponents. If this is the case, you can sell off Vayne to get some much-needed cash.

The table below contains the current drop rates for each tier of champions. If you’d like to know more about the individual champions, check out our TFT 9.14b tier list guide.

Tier 1Tier 2Tier 3Tier 4Tier 5
Lv2 - 100%L2 - N/AL2 - N/AL2 - N/AL2 - N/A
Lv3 - 65%L3 - 30%L3 - 5%L3 - N/AL3 - N/A
L4 - 50%L4 - 35%L4 - 15%L4 - N/AL4 - N/A
L5 - 37%L5 - 35%L5 - 25%L5 - 3%L5 - N/A
L6 - 24.5%L6 - 35%L6 - 30%L6 - 10%L6 - 0.5%
L7 - 20%L7 - 30%L7 - 33%L7 - 15%L7 - 2%
L8 - 15%L8 - 20%L8 - 35%L8 - 20%L8 - 5%
L9 - 10%L9 - 15%L9 - 35%L9 - 30%L9 - 10%

TFT player damage

As of the patch 9.15 (you can find the patch notes in our TFT patch 9.15 guide), player damage has been reduced from certain champion tiers and star rankings. This damage is taken if you lose or draw a round, and is dependent on what is left on the battlefield. You’ll be taking 2 damage, plus the following extra damage depending on the champions on the battlefield:

  • Tier 1
    • 1 Star – 1
    • 2 Star – 2
    • 3 star – 4
  • Tier 2
    • 1 Star – 2
    • 2 Star – 3
    • 3 star – 5
  • Tier 3
    • 1 Star – 2
    • 2 Star – 3
    • 3 star – 6
  • Tier 4
    • 1 Star – 2
    • 2 Star – 4
    • 3 star – 6
  • Tier 5
    • 1 Star – 3
    • 2 Star – 5
    • 3 star – 8
  • Spiderlings/Elemental Golem – 1

TFT Minion item spawns

As for items and when they drop during Minion phases of the turn, “Riot Mort” – a principal game designer at Riot Games, took to Twitter to show how items drop during the first three turns of the game.

Ideally, you’ll be hoping for item drops over extra gold per turn, but if you’re unlucky to not get a single item, you’ll at least have nine gold to spend on whatever you want.

After the first few turns, the next Minion rounds (Krugs, Wolves, and Raptors) will give you either five gold or item(s).

Once you’ve gone to the Minion stages that have the Dragon Rift Herald or the Elder Dragon, you’ll always get items, though these can be pre-combined items.

TFT traits

Traits are how each champion is linked to other champions across your roster. The more champions you have of a specific Origin or Class, the better the bonuses that are applied to each applicable champion.

Some provide buffs to certain stats, while others fundamentally change the way a champion works. TFT has two different traits that it uses for categorising individual champions.

While Origins and Classes are thematically different, they’re functionally similar to each other in how they work. Origins point to the species of your chosen hero, while their Class is linked to the roles they perform.

You’ll need to build a team with the same Origins and Classes shared across your active roster. All Origin and Classes have different unlock criteria for their bonuses.

Some require just a few for all of their skills to unlock, but others require a full set of six. For example, if you want your team to comprise of Sorcerers, you’ll need to have at least three of them on the battlefield to get the first stage of the trait bonus.

These have to be different champions, meaning you can’t have three Ahri’s on the battlefield and expect them to synergise their traits.

Instead, you’ll need three different Sorcerers to unlock that bonus, then a further three to unlock the second rank.

Below are two tables that list each of the Origins and Classes that are available, as well as the bonuses for having multiple champions on the battlefield of that Origin/Class.

Ashe in this game, the champion in the bottom left, has two combined items equipped.

TFT Origins

OriginChampions with OriginOrigin abilityOrigin Synergies
DemonAatrox
Brand
Elise
Evelynn
Morgana
Varus		Attacks from Demons have a chance to burn all of an enemy's mana and deal that much true damage.Two: 20% Chance to Mana Burn
Four: 35% Chance to Mana Burn
Six: 60% Chance to Mana Burn
DragonAurelion Sol
Shyvana		Dragons are immune to Magic damageTwo: Gain 83% immunity of magic damage
ExileYasuoIf an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain a shield equal to 100% of their maximum health.One: Gain a shield equal to 100% of max health
GlacialAnivia
Ashe
Braum
Lissandra
Sejuani
Volibear
Attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun for 2 seconds.Two: 25% Chance to Stun
Three: 35% Chance to Stun
Four: 45% Chance to Stun
ImperialDarius
Draven
Katarina
Swain		Imperials deal double damage.Two: 1 Random Imperial
Four: All Imperials
NinjaAkali
Kennen
Shen
Zed		Ninjas gains X attack damage and X spell power.One: 1 ninja gains +40 Attack Damage and +40 Spell Power
Four: All ninjas gain +60 Attack Damage and +60 Spell Power
NobleFiora
Garen
Kayle
Leona
Lucian
Vayne		Nobles have +60 armor, +60 Magic Resistance, and heal 35 health per attack.Three: 1 random ally
Six: All allies
PhantomKarthus
Kindred
Mordekaiser		Phantoms curse a random enemy at the start of combat, setting their HP to 100.Two: Curse a random enemy, set their HP to 100.
PirateGangplank
Graves
Miss Fortune
Pyke
Twisted Fate		PIrates earn up to 4 additional gold after combat against another player.Three: Earn up to 4 additional gold
RobotBlitzcrankRobots start combat at full mana.One: Robots start combat at full mana
VoidCho'Gath
Kassadin
Kha'Zix
Rek'Sai		Void units now deal true damage.Three: Void units now deal true damage.
WildAhri
Gnar
Nidalee
Rengar
Warwick		Wild attacks generate stacks of Fury (up to 5). Each stack gives 10% attack speed.Two: Wild Allies Only
Four: All Allies
YordleLulu
Poppy
Tristana
Veigar
Gnar
Kennen		Attacks against ally Yordles have a chance to miss. Also dodges on-hit effects.Three: 30% Chance to Miss
Six: 55% Chance to Miss

TFT Classes

ClassChampions with ClassClass abilityClass Synergies
AssassinAkali
Evelynn
Katarina
Kha'Zix
Pyke
Rengar
Zed		Assassins leap to the farthest enemy at the start of combat and deal additional Critical Strike DamageThree: +125% Critical Strike damage
Six: +350% Critical Strike damage
BlademasterAatrox
Draven
Fiora
Gangplank
Shen
Yasuo		Blademasters have a 35% chance to strike additional times each attack.Two: One additional strike
Four: Two additional strikes
BrawlerBlitzcrank
Rek'Sai
Volibear
Warwick		Brawlers receive bonus maximum health.Two: 300 Bonus Health
Four: 700 Bonus Health
ElementalistAnivia
Brand
Kennen
Lissandra		Elementalists gain double mana from attacks.Three: At the start of combat, summon a Golem with 2000HP
GuardianBraum
Leona		At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +50 armor per stack. Guardians don't buff themselves.Two: At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +50 armor per stack. Guardians don't buff themselves.
GunslingerGraves
Lucian
Miss Fortune
Tristana
Gangplank		After attacking, Gunslingers have a 50% chance to fire additional attacks.Two: Attack another random enemy
Four: Attack two enemies in range
KnightDarius
Garen
Kayle
Mordekaiser
Poppy
Sejuani		Your team ignores damage from all sources.Two: 15 Damage Blocked
Four: 30 Damage Blocked
Six: 55 Damage Blocked
RangerAshe
Kindred
Varus
Vayne		Rangers have a chance to double their attack speed for the next 3 seconds.Two: 25% Chance to Double Attack Speed
Four: 65% Chance to Double Attack Speed
ShapeshifterElise
Gnar
Nidalee
Shyvana
Swain		Shapeshifters gain bonus maximum health when they transform.Three: Bonus Maximum Health
SorcererAhri
Aurelion Sol
Karthus
Kassadin
Lulu
Morgana
Veigar
Twisted Fate		Sorcerers gain double mana from attacking and allies have increased spell damage.Three: +45% spell damage
Six: +100% spell damage

Dave Irwin

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

