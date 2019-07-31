Teamfight Tactic’s 9.15 patch is here and it makes some sweeping changes, most notably reworking what a few of the traits do in games. There’s a lot to cover and your favourite champion may have seen a buff or nerf, or a certain bug or two that was ruining games may now have been fixed.

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15 guide

Our Teamfight Tactics patch guide will go over the latest updates as of the current patch (patch 9.15). This includes the drastic overhaul of several traits, balance changes, and bug fixes.

TFT 9.15 patch

The latest patch was a major overhaul that changed a ton of stuff. You can find the official notes over on Riot’s website along with some summaries of why certain changes were made. This list of changes is quite dramatic, so let’s begin with the system changes:

TFT patch 9.15 system changes

The biggest focus of this patch was to alter how Critical Strike damage works. It increases the amount of damage dealt when stacked, rather than multiply the amount of damage dealt.

Win/Loss streaks

Win and loss streak points have been altered so that you get gold earlier for the second and third breakpoints. You’ll be able to see how this changes experience gained for streaks in our TFT gold guide.

Win/Loss streak breakpoints – 2/5/8 ⇒ 2/4/7

Class Breakpoints

Riot has also added a few new “breakpoints” for four of the classes. While the Blademaster one is currently possible, it’ll be very difficult to achieve. These updates could be seen as hints to which new champions are coming to TFT, so it’s time to look through the League of Legends roster and see who would fit the mold.

Gunslinger 6 ⇒ Gunslingers have a chance to fire 3 additional attacks.

⇒ Gunslingers have a chance to fire 3 additional attacks. Brawler 6 ⇒ All Brawlers gain 1200 extra HP

⇒ All Brawlers gain 1200 extra HP Shapeshifter 6 ⇒ Shapeshifters gain 120% Bonus Health on Transform

⇒ Shapeshifters gain 120% Bonus Health on Transform Blademaster 9 ⇒ Blademasters have a chance to gain 4 extra attacks. (This one is currently possible, good luck)

Player Damage

As was revealed during this patch, player damage is determined by the champions tier and star ranking. Spiderlings from Elise and Elementalists’s golem perk also deal damage if they remain on the board. This has been lowered for the following tiers and star ranks in order to give players playing the long-game a chance to make a comeback.

Damage from Spiderlings/Elemental Golem – 2 ⇒ 1

2 ⇒ 1 Tier 4 (1 Star) – 3 ⇒ 2

3 ⇒ 2 Tier 5 (1 Star) – 4 ⇒ 3

4 ⇒ 3 Tier 3 (2 Star) – 4 ⇒ 3

4 ⇒ 3 Tier 4 (2 Star) – 5 ⇒ 4

5 ⇒ 4 Tier 5 (2 Star) – 6 ⇒ 5

6 ⇒ 5 Tier 4 (3 Star) – 7 ⇒ 6

Carousel Stage

The final change in the system is the number of available units in the carousel. This means that players going last will have fewer options to choose from.

Available Units – 10 ⇒ 9

TFT patch 9.15 trait changes

The latest patch has drastically changed several traits, some in really obvious ways, while others are a bit more subtle. Assassins have just seen some tweaks to make their jumping ability more useful. Demons and Dragons, on the other hand, have seen significant nerfs to their traits, though in the Dragons’ case they’ve altered individual champions to compensate for the change.

Other big changes include an overhaul of Void, Knight, and Guardian. Other traits have seen adjustments too, so look at our list below for more details. Numbers in brackets refer to breakpoints in their trait abilities. You can get the updated list of individual champion traits in our TFT champions 9.15 guide.

Assassins

Assassins jump earlier and their jumps are quicker.

Non-Assassin champ movement is slowed for the start of combat.

Assassins can be targeted sooner.

Demons

Demon Mana Burn – 25%/50%/85% chance ⇒ 20%/35%/60% chance

Dragon

Dragon – 100% Magic Immunity ⇒ 83% Magic Immunity

Guardian

Guardians – (2) 40 armor per stack ⇒ (2) 50 armor per stack. Guardian’s don’t buff themselves.

Knight

Knights block 20/40/80 damage from basic attacks ⇒ Your team ignores 15/30/55 damage from all sources.

Ninja

Ninja Trait Bonus – (1) 40% AD/(4) 80% AD ⇒ (1) +40 AD & AP / (4) +60 AD & AP

Noble

Noble – 100 Armor/+35 Life on Hit ⇒ 60 Armor & MR/+35 Life on hit

Pirate

Pirate – Average Gold Per Chest: 1.6 ⇒ 1.75

Void

Void Trait Bonus – All your units ignore 50% armor ⇒ Void units now deal True Damage.

Yordle

Yordles – (3) 25%/(6) 60% Dodge ⇒ (3) 30%/(6) 55% Dodge. Also dodges On-hit effects.

TFT patch 9.15 champion changes

Below are all the champion changes on an individual level. We will be updating our TFT 9.14b tier list guide accordingly. The biggest beneficiaries have been the likes of Evelynn, Katarina, Rengar, Brand, and Lissandra, as all of them have seen some significant buffs to their attack damage, attack speed, and ability damage.

Aurelion Sol may have taken a big hit on the Dragon trait no longer making him immune to magic, but his ability damage buff may be a significant step in the other direction. Garen has also seen some major changes and bug fixes that make him more useful in the long run.

Akali has been further nerfed, while Kennen’s ability has been drastically reduced in damage. suffered the most with a drastic reduction of health and attack speed, while Volibear’s armour and attack speed have also been nerfed.

Evelynn

Attack Damage – 60 ⇒ 70

60 ⇒ 70 Ability Damage – 200/250/350 ⇒ 200/300/400

Katarina

Ability Targets – 3/5/7 ⇒ 4/6/8

Rengar

Attack Damage – 65 ⇒ 70

65 ⇒ 70 Attack Speed – 0.55 ⇒ 0.60

0.55 ⇒ 0.60 Ability Attack Speed Buff – 0.3/0.5/0.7 ⇒ 0.4/0.7/1.0

Varus

Ability Damage – 400/600/800 ⇒ 300/550/800

Aatrox

Ability Damage – 400/700/1000 ⇒ 250/600/950

400/700/1000 ⇒ 250/600/950 Health – 750 ⇒ 700

Morgana

Ability Damage – 300/375/450 ⇒ 200/325/450

300/375/450 ⇒ 200/325/450 Ability cast time – 0.35 ⇒ 0.5 sec to match all other champs

Shyvana

Armor – 20 ⇒ 30

Aurelion Sol

Health – 600 ⇒ 650

600 ⇒ 650 Ability Damage – 250/450/650 ⇒ 250/500/750

Lissandra

Ability Damage – 150/200/250 ⇒ 150/275/400

Brand

Ability Damage – 175/325/475 ⇒ 200/375/550

Braum

Armor – 25 ⇒ 75

Leona

Armor – 55 ⇒ 100

Darius

Armor – 25 ⇒ 40

Garen

Armor – 35 ⇒ 40

35 ⇒ 40 Attack Damage – 55 ⇒ 50

55 ⇒ 50 Attack Speed – 0.55 ⇒ 0.6

0.55 ⇒ 0.6 Ability Damage – 450/585/720 ⇒ 360/585/810

450/585/720 ⇒ 360/585/810 Fixed a bug where he wouldn’t move while spinning. Beyblade is back!

Mordekaiser

Armor – 35 ⇒ 40

Sejuani

Armor – 35 ⇒ 40

35 ⇒ 40 Stun Duration – 2/3.5/5 ⇒ 2/4/6

Kayle

Health – 800 ⇒ 750

800 ⇒ 750 Armor – 35 ⇒ 40

Shen

Attack Speed – 0.6 ⇒ 0.7

Zed

Attack Speed – 0.6 ⇒ 0.65

0.6 ⇒ 0.65 Attack Damage – 60 ⇒ 65

Kennen

Ability Damage – 400/650/900 ⇒ 225/450/675

Akali

Ability Damage – 200/375/550 ⇒ 150/275/400

Vayne

Attack Damage – 45 ⇒ 40

45 ⇒ 40 Attack Speed – 0.65 ⇒ 0.75

Graves

Attack Speed – 0.5 ⇒ 0.55

Twisted Fate

Improved cast speed

Ability Damage – 100/150/200 ⇒ 150/250/350

Kassadin

Kassadin Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 55

Kassadin Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.6

Khazix

Khazix Ability Damage Non-Isolated: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/300/450

Khazix Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Rek’Sai

Attack Damage – 40 ⇒ 50

40 ⇒ 50 Ability Damage – 150/250/350 ⇒ 200/350/500

150/250/350 ⇒ 200/350/500 Ability Heal – 300/400/500 ⇒ 150/300/450

Cho’Gath

Attack Speed – 0.55 ⇒ 0.6

0.55 ⇒ 0.6 Ability Damage – 200/400/600 ⇒ 250/500/750

200/400/600 ⇒ 250/500/750 Ability Knockup – 1.5/2/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/1.75/2

Lulu

Armor – 25 ⇒ 20

Veigar

Health – 450 ⇒ 500

Gnar

Attack Damage – 45 ⇒ 50

Blitzcrank

Mana – 150 ⇒ 125

Ashe

Attack Damage – 60 ⇒ 65

Kindred

Attack Damage – 55 ⇒ 60

Yasuo

Attack Damage – 65 ⇒ 75

Karthus

Ability Damage – 350/600/850 ⇒ 400/700/1000

350/600/850 ⇒ 400/700/1000 Ability Targets – 4/7/10 ⇒ 5/9/13

TFT patch 9.15 item changes

Items have seen yet another batch of changes. , though this only affects four items. Locket of Iron Solari has been a major thorn in Riot’s side for a while as its ability was still too dominant, so they’ve now reworked it so that its shields it grants are stronger but only temporary.

Ionic Spark has seen a damage reduction, though tellingly no indicated update to “it being usable from the bench”, while Hush‘s silence duration is shorter and Statikk Shiv‘s damage reduced. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items 9.15 guide.

Locket of Iron Solari

Gives a 200 HP Shield ⇒ Gives a 250 HP Shield that lasts for 4 seconds.

Ionic Spark

Damage – 200 ⇒ 150

Hush

Silence Duration – 5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

Statikk Shiv

Damage – 100 ⇒ 90

TFT patch 9.15 clarity, VFX changes, and bugfixes

Finally, here are all the other changes that happened in patch 9.15.

Adjusted Akali’s ability VFX to closer resemble its real hitbox.

ability VFX to closer resemble its real hitbox. Improved barrel placement logic, and they persist if Gangplank dies while the fuse is lit.

dies while the fuse is lit. Added cast VFX and adjusted auto-attack missile VFX for Kayle .

. Changed which animation plays while casting Kennen’s ability.

ability. Changed which animation plays while casting Sejuani’s ability.

ability. Changed which animation plays when Volibear crits.

crits. Rek’sai will now be healed by Redemption while burrowed.

will now be healed by Redemption while burrowed. The Darkin item will no longer give mana to demons when equipping during combat phase.

item will no longer give mana to demons when equipping during combat phase. Vayne can no longer apply Silver Bolts onto units in Shen’s Spirit Refuge.

Spirit Refuge. Frozen Heart will no longer break for a round when selling its host unit.

will no longer break for a round when selling its host unit. Dragon’s Claw will no longer reduce damage from champion abilities that deal true damage.

will no longer reduce damage from champion abilities that deal true damage. The play again button will take you back to the same queue you just played (Darkhorse MVP candidate of this patch).

Voicechat and party will persist through multiple games.

Previous TFT patches

If you would like to know how things have changed since TFT’s inception, here are the previous patch notes in full.

TFT patch 9.14b (24/07/2019) Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14b update The latest patch wasn’t as big as the previous one, but it brings some significant changes to the meta. You can find the official notes over on Riot’s website along with some summaries of the changes to be made. It’s mostly to reduce the effectiveness of assassins, and to apply nerfs to Volibear and Cursed Blade while buffing Sorcerer and Wild. TFT patch 9.14b system changes Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25% less damage and IE will come out net neutral. TFT patch 9.14b trait changes Assassin Critical Strike Damage: 150%/350% ⇒ 125%/350%

Sorcerer Bonus Ability Power: 35/100 ⇒ 45/100

Wild Attack Speed per Stack: 8% ⇒ 10%

Elementalist Golem HP: 2500 ⇒ 2200

TFT patch 9.14b champion changes Ahri Ability Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/200/300

Akali Health: 700 ⇒ 650 Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

Evelynn Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60 Health: 600 ⇒ 550

Kennen Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 65

Mordekaiser Health: 500 ⇒ 550

Poppy Ability Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 300/500/700

Rengar Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Tristana Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.65

Volibear Armor: 35 ⇒ 30 Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.55

TFT patch 9.15 item changes Cursed Blade Trigger Effect Chance: 25% ⇒ 20% (For the curious, Swordbreaker has a 25% chance and Hush has a 50% chance.)

Infinity Edge Critical Strike Damage: 100% ⇒ 150%

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200 (This was micropatched last week.)

Morellonomicon Percent Max Health Damage: 3% ⇒ 5%

TFT patch 9.14b bugfixes Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.

The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.

Redemption will now properly heal 1000HP.

Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases. [collapse]