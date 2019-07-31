Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15
Teamfight Tactic’s 9.15 patch is here and it makes some sweeping changes, most notably reworking what a few of the traits do in games. There’s a lot to cover and your favourite champion may have seen a buff or nerf, or a certain bug or two that was ruining games may now have been fixed.
Teamfight Tactics patch 9.15 guide
Our Teamfight Tactics patch guide will go over the latest updates as of the current patch (patch 9.15). This includes the drastic overhaul of several traits, balance changes, and bug fixes.
TFT 9.15 patch
The latest patch was a major overhaul that changed a ton of stuff. You can find the official notes over on Riot’s website along with some summaries of why certain changes were made. This list of changes is quite dramatic, so let’s begin with the system changes:
TFT patch 9.15 system changes
The biggest focus of this patch was to alter how Critical Strike damage works. It increases the amount of damage dealt when stacked, rather than multiply the amount of damage dealt.
Win/Loss streaks
Win and loss streak points have been altered so that you get gold earlier for the second and third breakpoints. You’ll be able to see how this changes experience gained for streaks in our TFT gold guide.
- Win/Loss streak breakpoints – 2/5/8 ⇒ 2/4/7
Class Breakpoints
Riot has also added a few new “breakpoints” for four of the classes. While the Blademaster one is currently possible, it’ll be very difficult to achieve. These updates could be seen as hints to which new champions are coming to TFT, so it’s time to look through the League of Legends roster and see who would fit the mold.
- Gunslinger 6 ⇒ Gunslingers have a chance to fire 3 additional attacks.
- Brawler 6 ⇒ All Brawlers gain 1200 extra HP
- Shapeshifter 6 ⇒ Shapeshifters gain 120% Bonus Health on Transform
- Blademaster 9 ⇒ Blademasters have a chance to gain 4 extra attacks. (This one is currently possible, good luck)
Player Damage
As was revealed during this patch, player damage is determined by the champions tier and star ranking. Spiderlings from Elise and Elementalists’s golem perk also deal damage if they remain on the board. This has been lowered for the following tiers and star ranks in order to give players playing the long-game a chance to make a comeback.
- Damage from Spiderlings/Elemental Golem – 2 ⇒ 1
- Tier 4 (1 Star) – 3 ⇒ 2
- Tier 5 (1 Star) – 4 ⇒ 3
- Tier 3 (2 Star) – 4 ⇒ 3
- Tier 4 (2 Star) – 5 ⇒ 4
- Tier 5 (2 Star) – 6 ⇒ 5
- Tier 4 (3 Star) – 7 ⇒ 6
Carousel Stage
The final change in the system is the number of available units in the carousel. This means that players going last will have fewer options to choose from.
Available Units – 10 ⇒ 9
TFT patch 9.15 trait changes
The latest patch has drastically changed several traits, some in really obvious ways, while others are a bit more subtle. Assassins have just seen some tweaks to make their jumping ability more useful. Demons and Dragons, on the other hand, have seen significant nerfs to their traits, though in the Dragons’ case they’ve altered individual champions to compensate for the change.
Other big changes include an overhaul of Void, Knight, and Guardian. Other traits have seen adjustments too, so look at our list below for more details. Numbers in brackets refer to breakpoints in their trait abilities. You can get the updated list of individual champion traits in our TFT champions 9.15 guide.
Assassins
- Assassins jump earlier and their jumps are quicker.
- Non-Assassin champ movement is slowed for the start of combat.
- Assassins can be targeted sooner.
Demons
- Demon Mana Burn – 25%/50%/85% chance ⇒ 20%/35%/60% chance
Dragon
- Dragon – 100% Magic Immunity ⇒ 83% Magic Immunity
Guardian
- Guardians – (2) 40 armor per stack ⇒ (2) 50 armor per stack. Guardian’s don’t buff themselves.
Knight
- Knights block 20/40/80 damage from basic attacks ⇒ Your team ignores 15/30/55 damage from all sources.
Ninja
- Ninja Trait Bonus – (1) 40% AD/(4) 80% AD ⇒ (1) +40 AD & AP / (4) +60 AD & AP
Noble
- Noble – 100 Armor/+35 Life on Hit ⇒ 60 Armor & MR/+35 Life on hit
Pirate
- Pirate – Average Gold Per Chest: 1.6 ⇒ 1.75
Void
- Void Trait Bonus – All your units ignore 50% armor ⇒ Void units now deal True Damage.
Yordle
- Yordles – (3) 25%/(6) 60% Dodge ⇒ (3) 30%/(6) 55% Dodge. Also dodges On-hit effects.
TFT patch 9.15 champion changes
Below are all the champion changes on an individual level. We will be updating our TFT 9.14b tier list guide accordingly. The biggest beneficiaries have been the likes of Evelynn, Katarina, Rengar, Brand, and Lissandra, as all of them have seen some significant buffs to their attack damage, attack speed, and ability damage.
Aurelion Sol may have taken a big hit on the Dragon trait no longer making him immune to magic, but his ability damage buff may be a significant step in the other direction. Garen has also seen some major changes and bug fixes that make him more useful in the long run.
Akali has been further nerfed, while Kennen’s ability has been drastically reduced in damage. suffered the most with a drastic reduction of health and attack speed, while Volibear’s armour and attack speed have also been nerfed.
Evelynn
- Attack Damage – 60 ⇒ 70
- Ability Damage – 200/250/350 ⇒ 200/300/400
Katarina
- Ability Targets – 3/5/7 ⇒ 4/6/8
Rengar
- Attack Damage – 65 ⇒ 70
- Attack Speed – 0.55 ⇒ 0.60
- Ability Attack Speed Buff – 0.3/0.5/0.7 ⇒ 0.4/0.7/1.0
Varus
- Ability Damage – 400/600/800 ⇒ 300/550/800
Aatrox
- Ability Damage – 400/700/1000 ⇒ 250/600/950
- Health – 750 ⇒ 700
Morgana
- Ability Damage – 300/375/450 ⇒ 200/325/450
- Ability cast time – 0.35 ⇒ 0.5 sec to match all other champs
Shyvana
- Armor – 20 ⇒ 30
Aurelion Sol
- Health – 600 ⇒ 650
- Ability Damage – 250/450/650 ⇒ 250/500/750
Lissandra
- Ability Damage – 150/200/250 ⇒ 150/275/400
Brand
- Ability Damage – 175/325/475 ⇒ 200/375/550
Braum
- Armor – 25 ⇒ 75
Leona
- Armor – 55 ⇒ 100
Darius
- Armor – 25 ⇒ 40
Garen
- Armor – 35 ⇒ 40
- Attack Damage – 55 ⇒ 50
- Attack Speed – 0.55 ⇒ 0.6
- Ability Damage – 450/585/720 ⇒ 360/585/810
- Fixed a bug where he wouldn’t move while spinning. Beyblade is back!
Mordekaiser
- Armor – 35 ⇒ 40
Sejuani
- Armor – 35 ⇒ 40
- Stun Duration – 2/3.5/5 ⇒ 2/4/6
Kayle
- Health – 800 ⇒ 750
- Armor – 35 ⇒ 40
Shen
- Attack Speed – 0.6 ⇒ 0.7
Zed
- Attack Speed – 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Attack Damage – 60 ⇒ 65
Kennen
- Ability Damage – 400/650/900 ⇒ 225/450/675
Akali
- Ability Damage – 200/375/550 ⇒ 150/275/400
Vayne
- Attack Damage – 45 ⇒ 40
- Attack Speed – 0.65 ⇒ 0.75
Graves
- Attack Speed – 0.5 ⇒ 0.55
Twisted Fate
- Improved cast speed
- Ability Damage – 100/150/200 ⇒ 150/250/350
Kassadin
- Kassadin Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 55
- Kassadin Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.6
Khazix
- Khazix Ability Damage Non-Isolated: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/300/450
- Khazix Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55
Rek’Sai
- Attack Damage – 40 ⇒ 50
- Ability Damage – 150/250/350 ⇒ 200/350/500
- Ability Heal – 300/400/500 ⇒ 150/300/450
Cho’Gath
- Attack Speed – 0.55 ⇒ 0.6
- Ability Damage – 200/400/600 ⇒ 250/500/750
- Ability Knockup – 1.5/2/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/1.75/2
Lulu
- Armor – 25 ⇒ 20
Veigar
- Health – 450 ⇒ 500
Gnar
- Attack Damage – 45 ⇒ 50
Blitzcrank
- Mana – 150 ⇒ 125
Ashe
- Attack Damage – 60 ⇒ 65
Kindred
- Attack Damage – 55 ⇒ 60
Yasuo
- Attack Damage – 65 ⇒ 75
Karthus
- Ability Damage – 350/600/850 ⇒ 400/700/1000
- Ability Targets – 4/7/10 ⇒ 5/9/13
TFT patch 9.15 item changes
Items have seen yet another batch of changes. , though this only affects four items. Locket of Iron Solari has been a major thorn in Riot’s side for a while as its ability was still too dominant, so they’ve now reworked it so that its shields it grants are stronger but only temporary.
Ionic Spark has seen a damage reduction, though tellingly no indicated update to “it being usable from the bench”, while Hush‘s silence duration is shorter and Statikk Shiv‘s damage reduced. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items 9.15 guide.
Locket of Iron Solari
- Gives a 200 HP Shield ⇒ Gives a 250 HP Shield that lasts for 4 seconds.
Ionic Spark
- Damage – 200 ⇒ 150
Hush
- Silence Duration – 5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds
Statikk Shiv
- Damage – 100 ⇒ 90
TFT patch 9.15 clarity, VFX changes, and bugfixes
Finally, here are all the other changes that happened in patch 9.15.
- Adjusted Akali’s ability VFX to closer resemble its real hitbox.
- Improved barrel placement logic, and they persist if Gangplank dies while the fuse is lit.
- Added cast VFX and adjusted auto-attack missile VFX for Kayle.
- Changed which animation plays while casting Kennen’s ability.
- Changed which animation plays while casting Sejuani’s ability.
- Changed which animation plays when Volibear crits.
- Rek’sai will now be healed by Redemption while burrowed.
- The Darkin item will no longer give mana to demons when equipping during combat phase.
- Vayne can no longer apply Silver Bolts onto units in Shen’s Spirit Refuge.
- Frozen Heart will no longer break for a round when selling its host unit.
- Dragon’s Claw will no longer reduce damage from champion abilities that deal true damage.
- The play again button will take you back to the same queue you just played (Darkhorse MVP candidate of this patch).
- Voicechat and party will persist through multiple games.
Previous TFT patches
If you would like to know how things have changed since TFT’s inception, here are the previous patch notes in full.
Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14b update
The latest patch wasn’t as big as the previous one, but it brings some significant changes to the meta. You can find the official notes over on Riot’s website along with some summaries of the changes to be made. It’s mostly to reduce the effectiveness of assassins, and to apply nerfs to Volibear and Cursed Blade while buffing Sorcerer and Wild.
TFT patch 9.14b system changes
- Critical strike damage now stacks additively rather than multiplicatively. Paired with changes to Assassins and Infinity Edge, also in this patch, Assassins will deal around 25% less damage and IE will come out net neutral.
TFT patch 9.14b trait changes
- Assassin
- Critical Strike Damage: 150%/350% ⇒ 125%/350%
- Sorcerer
- Bonus Ability Power: 35/100 ⇒ 45/100
- Wild
- Attack Speed per Stack: 8% ⇒ 10%
- Elementalist
- Golem HP: 2500 ⇒ 2200
TFT patch 9.14b champion changes
- Ahri
- Ability Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/200/300
- Akali
- Health: 700 ⇒ 650
- Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7
- Evelynn
- Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60
- Health: 600 ⇒ 550
- Kennen
- Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 65
- Mordekaiser
- Health: 500 ⇒ 550
- Poppy
- Ability Damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 300/500/700
- Rengar
- Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 65
- Tristana
- Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.65
- Volibear
- Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
- Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.55
TFT patch 9.15 item changes
- Cursed Blade
- Trigger Effect Chance: 25% ⇒ 20% (For the curious, Swordbreaker has a 25% chance and Hush has a 50% chance.)
- Infinity Edge
- Critical Strike Damage: 100% ⇒ 150%
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200 (This was micropatched last week.)
- Morellonomicon
- Percent Max Health Damage: 3% ⇒ 5%
TFT patch 9.14b bugfixes
- Raptors will now always properly drop a loot box.
- The Guardian trait no longer fades when a guardian dies.
- Redemption will now properly heal 1000HP.
- Guardian Angel will now trigger in all cases.
TFT patch 9.14 update
Riot Games have put out patch notes specifically for Teamfight Tactics, which includes the new champion and the introduction of Ranked play, among a lot of smaller changes that drastically change the game. Most notably, the main new features you’ll notice straight away are Ranked mode and the introduction of Twisted Fate.
TFT 19/07/2019 Mid-Patch update – Locket
- Shield Amount: 300 ⇒ 200
TFT 17/07/2019 Imperial update & Health Bugfix
- Items no longer benefit from the Imperial trait bonus
- Fixed a bug that was causing health items to give too much health to all 2 star units
- Fixed a bug that caused 2 and 3 star shapeshifters to receive too much health on transformation from all sources
TFT Patch 9.14 system changes
- Added Ranked mode.
- Changed the attack speed ratios so that attack speed bonuses are now based on a percentage of the champion’s base attack speed, rather than a fixed number.
- Altered attack speed items and champions to reflect the above change.
- In the event that you do not get an item during a PvE round, one of the minions, monsters, or epic monsters will now drop gold instead.
- Dragon and Elder Dragon no longer benefit from the Dragon Trait bonuses. All sorcery comps rejoice.
- The ranked premade party size is now limited to three players at all ranks. Down from five below plat.
- XP needed to get from level 8 to level 9: 70 ⇒ 64
- Abilities that target low health champions now determine “lowest health” by HP percentage instead of total HP
- When you reroll your shop after levelling up from round XP, the shop is rolled at your new level instead of your old level
- Added “Streak” indicator next to gold total. It displays your current streak (win or loss) and the rewards for maintaining streaks of different lengths
- Added a combat recap so you can see how much damage each champion deals each round.
- Added champion stats (attack damage, armor, magic resist etc) on their pop up inspect panel when you right click
TFT Patch 9.14 trait changes
- Demon
- Mana burn chance: 40/60/80% ⇒ 25/50/85%
- Elementalist
- Golem health: 3000 ⇒ 2500
- Golem Attack damage: 200 ⇒ 100
- Guardian
- Armor buff: Stacks up to 2 times ⇒ Stacks any number of times
- Gunslinger
- Improved visualization of Gunslinger AoE attacks
- Fixed some bugs where Gunslinger extra attacks could fail to fire at high attack speeds
- Extra Units Hit: 1/all ⇒ 1/2
- Pirate
- Average gold per chest: 2 ⇒ 1.6
- Shapeshifter
- Bugfix: Shapeshifters will now gain the correct amount of health when they transform, previously they would fail to take into account the health they gained from their star level.
- Transform health gain: 100% ⇒ 60%
- Wild
- Attack speed per stack: 7% ⇒ 8%
TFT Patch 9.14 champion changes
Tier 1 champions
- Darius
- No longer casts his ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Elise
- Cost: 2 ⇒ 1
- Spiderlings now benefit from the Demon Origin effect
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Number of spiderlings: 2/3/4 ⇒ 1/2/4
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Armor: 25 ⇒ 20
- Fiora
- Attack speed 0.7 ⇒ 1.0
- Damage: 100-250 ⇒ 100-400
- Graves
- Health: 500 ⇒ 450
- Vayne
- Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Warwick
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
Tier 2 champions
- Ahri
- Fixed a bug where Ahri’s ability wouldn’t deal damage while she was dead
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the cast time
- Ability targeting: Random enemy ⇒ Current attack target
- Blitzcrank
- Fixed a bug where Blitz could hook a unit off the board if he died while casting
- Nearby allies are now more likely to target the unit Blitzcrank pulls
- Braum
- Fixed Braum’s tooltip to properly reflect that his shield reduces a percentage of all incoming damage
- Damage reduction: 60-90% ⇒ 70-90%
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 50
- Ability targeting: nearest enemy ⇒ furthest enemy
- Lucian
- Relentless Pursuit second shot damage: 65/150/235 ⇒ 150/250/350
- Pyke
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 75
- Rek’Sai
- Burrow duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.75
- Damage: 150-250 ⇒ 150-350
- Shen
- Starting mana: 50 ⇒ 100
Tier 3 champions
- Aatrox
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Damage: 350-850 ⇒ 400-1000
- Evelynn
- Health: 550 ⇒ 600
- Execute threshold: 50% HP ⇒ 65% HP
- Execute damage multiplier: 300/400/500% ⇒ 300/500/700%
- Eve’s ability now roots targets during the cast time (0.35s) to prevent them from moving out of the area of effect.
- Gangplank
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Fixed a number of bugs with animations and barrel chains
- Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Katarina
- Fixed a bug where her ability wasn’t properly preventing enemy healing
- Kennen
- Damage: 300-660 ⇒ 400-900
- Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 70
- Morgana
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Damage: 250-450 ⇒ 300-450
- Poppy
- Armor: 30 ⇒ 40
- Stun duration: 1.5/2.5/3.5 ⇒ 2/3/4
- Number of targets hit: 1 ⇒ 1/2/3
- Rengar
- Savagery’s attack speed buff is now multiplicative (it increases Rengar’s attack speed ratio)
- Shyvana
- Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
- Health: 550 ⇒ 650
- Bonus attack damage while dragon: 60-160 ⇒ 100-200
- Veigar
- Damage to lower star champions: 9999 ⇒ 19999
- Mana cost: 85 ⇒ 75
- Volibear
- Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Attack speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 75
- Lightning attack damage ratio: 60-100% ⇒ 80-100%
Tier 4 champions
- Akali
- Fixed a number of bugs that would sometimes cause her ability to not deal damage
- No longer casts her ability at times when no enemies would be in range at start of cast
- Brand
- Mana cost: 100 ⇒ 125
- Cho’Gath
- Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000
- Knockup duration: 2/2.25/2.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5
- Draven
- Attack speed: 0.85 ⇒ 0.75
- Gnar
- Health: 850 ⇒ 750
- Armor: 35 ⇒ 30
- Leona
- Mana cost: 150 ⇒ 100
- Sejuani
- Stun duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2/3.5/5
Tier 5 champions
- Anivia
- Ability no longer cancels when Anivia dies
- Miss Fortune
- Ability targeting: random enemy ⇒ current attack target
- Now retargets her ability if the target dies during the windup
- Fixed a bug where Miss Fortune would sometimes move and change her ult’s trajectory while channeling
- Mana cost: 75 ⇒ 100
- Yasuo
- Ability now applies on-hit effects
- Knockup duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5
- Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/350/550
TFT Patch 9.14 item changes
Items have seen a big change when it comes to attack speed and how the Spatula works when combined with other items. For the full list and a cheat sheet of how to make all the items, head on over to our TFT items 9.15 guide.
- Items no longer benefit from Ability Power
- Spatula now doubles the stat power of its sister component. For example: Youmuu’s Ghostblade grants 40 Attack Damage
- Cursed Blade
- Can now reduce targets to 0 stars.
- Fixed a bug where Cursed Blade would reset an enemy champion’s level if it triggered a second time.
- Frozen Heart – Effect now applies more consistently to any unit near the wearer
- Guardian Angel
- Revive delay: 4 sec ⇒ 2 sec
- Health restored: 500 ⇒ 1000
- Bugfix: Guardian Angel now properly clears Grievous Wounds
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade – Attack Speed per stack: 3% ⇒ 4%
- Hextech Gunblade
- Fixed a bug where spell vamp was sometimes not properly granted
- No longer benefits from item effects (looking at you Shyvana with Thornmail)
- Ionic Spark
- Now deals true damage instead of magic damage
- Fixed a bug where Ionic Spark was applying 75 damage instead of 200
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Now shields the wearer and the champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer at the start of the round
- Shield value: 200 ⇒ 300
- Luden’s Echo
- Fixed a bug where targets weren’t taking the correct amount of damage
- Fixed a bug where Luden’s would proc on basic attack hits but not on ability hits
- Primary target damage: 100 ⇒ 200
- AoE Damage: 0 + 1.0 AP ⇒ 200
- Morellonomicon – Max HP damage per second: 2.5% ⇒ 3%
- Rapidfire Cannon – Now updates in response to range changes (RIP RFC Nidalee)
- Recurve Bow – Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Redemption
- Now triggers at 25% health
- No longer damages enemies
- Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bolts: 2 ⇒ 1
- Bolt Damage: 50% ⇒ 25%
- Now applies on-hit effects
- Seraph’s Embrace – Fixed a bug where Seraph’s effect wouldn’t stack
- Statikk Shiv
- Now always hits 3 additional targets, rather than all champions in a frontal cone
- Now only activates a maximum of one time per launch attack
- Thornmail
- Reflect damage: 35% of physical damage taken ⇒ 100% of physical damage mitigated
- Damage type: Magic damage ⇒ True damage
- Warmog’s – Regen: 3% max HP ⇒ 6% missing HP
- Zeke’s Herald
- Now only grants attack speed to champions two spaces to the left and right of the wearer
- Attack Speed Aura: 10% ⇒ 15%
TFT Patch 9.14 bugfixes
- Updated missile VFX on Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Enchanted Crystal Arrow now plays sounds
- Fixed a bug where champions levelling upon combining from a shared draft selection sometimes duplicated the champion
- Reconnecting to a TFT game will no longer prevent end of game stats from being displayed
- Fixed a number of bugs that would cause melee champions to AFK and stop moving
- A billion other bugfixes listed in the sections above
Twisted Fate
On 1st July, a teaser from Twitter user “Wittrock” showed part of an image that was quickly deciphered and confirmed by Richard Henkel – the product lead for Teamfight Tactics. In it, he calls the character by his initials, “Tf”, referring to Twisted Fate. As of patch 9.14, Twisted Fate is now in the game.
Those familiar with him in League of Legends know he’s a ranged fighter that uses dice to randomly gain gold for every enemy he kills, while at the same time using cards to perform skills. True to form, his cards are a massive part of his skill in TFT and below is exactly what his skill does:
- Pick a Card – Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.
- Damage – 100/150/200
- Stun duration – 2/3/4 seconds
- Mana restore – 20/35/50
Twisted Fate is a Pirate Sorcerer, so will blend in nicely with any Pirates and Sorcerers, and his ability to occasionally restore mana to other champions on your team makes him an invaluable if a somewhat random option. You’ll want to get him using his ability often, so any items that affect mana generation are decent for this task.
