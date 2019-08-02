Dota Underlords items list [August Update] - best items for early-game and late-game

The Dota Underlords items roster was completely and fundamentally altered by the recent August update, removing a grand total of 23 items and adding just 4 new ones to replace them. And seeing as items, just like alliances, are a crucial facet of your ever-expanding army, we’re gonna need to bring you up to speed on exactly what the new items meta looks like. Our Dota Underlords items guide will walk you through every single item in the game, from newcomers such as Helm of the Undying and Poaching Knife to old favourites such as Pipe of Insight and Mekansm.

Dota Underlords items [August Update]

Often in Dota Underlords, newer players underestimate the influence of certain items on the outcome of a match. Victory might require something as simple as a well-placed Mask of Madness, or a late-game Refresher Orb.

This Dota Underlords items guide looks to furnish you with a working knowledge of all the items currently in Dota Underlords as of the August Update, followed by a few points on what we consider to be some of the best items in the game at this time.

Dota Underlords item list – Equippable Items

Equippable items in Dota Underlords are divided into three types: Offensive, Defensive, and Support. But all of them work in the same way: once you’ve gained an equippable item, you must drag it from the items tab onto a viable hero on your board.

Each hero can only carry one Equippable item (and by the way, you can swap out items during combat, but it won’t actually take effect until the next round). Let’s take a look at every single equippable item currently in Dota Underlords. I’ve marked entirely new items in bold.

Note: both the below tables are split into different “pages” for each item tier. To navigate from tier to tier, click the Previous/Next buttons at the bottom of each table.

Icon Item Effect Tier Type Blight Stone Target gets -3 Armor. Tier 1 Offensive Brooch of the Martyr +50% Mana gained from receiving damage. +50% debuff resistance. Tier 1 Support Chainmail +10 Armor. Tier 1 Defensive Claymore +30 Attack Damage. Tier 1 Offensive Gloves of Haste +25 Attack Speed Tier 1 Offensive Tranquil Boots +100% Move Speed.

+25 Health Regen. Tier 1 Support Vitality Booster +250 Health. Tier 1 Defensive Hood of Defiance +50% Magic Resistance. +10 Health Regen. Tier 1 Defensive Big-Time Contract +250 Health. Eqiupped unit is Bloodbound in addition to its other types. Tier 2 Support Arcane Boots When equipped hero has greater than 50% mana, restore 25 mana to all allies 2 cells away. (Once per battle). Tier 2 Support Blade Mail Reflects 30% of damage taken back to the attacker. Tier 2 Defensive Blink Dagger At the start of battle, teleport behind enemy lines to the enemy farthest away from equipped hero. Tier 2 Support Brooch of the Aggressor +100% Mana gained from attacks. Tier 2 Support Force Staff When the equipped hero takes damage from a melee attack, push the attacker up to 6 cells away. (10s cooldown) Tier 2 Support Helm of the Undying +5 Armor. Equipped hero survives for an extra 4 seconds after receiving a killing blow. Tier 2 Defensive Bracers of Desperation Equipped hero resets their cooldown and gets full mana when below 30% health. Attack target's magic resistance is reduced by 30%. Tier 3 Support Poaching Knife Equipped hero has a 30% chance of producing 1 gold when they kill an enemy. Attacks against units with less than 20% health crit for 200%. Tier 3 Offensive Octarine Essence Reduces ability cooldown by 50%. Tier 3 Support Mask of Madness Hero is silenced. +20% Lifesteal, +60 Attack Speed. Tier 3 Offensive Mekansm When equipped hero has less than 50% health, heal allies up to 3 cells away for 250 Health. (Once per battle) Tier 3 Support Sacred Relic +60 Attack Damage. Tier 3 Offensive Skull Basher +25 Attack Damage. 25% chance to stun targets for 1.5 seconds. Tier 3 Offensive Vanguard +250 Health. 50% chance to block 70 damage when attacked. Tier 3 Defensive Maelstrom 25% chance on attack to cast chain lightning for 100 damage to 4 targets. Tier 3 Offensive Eye of Skadi +400 Health. Slows enemies' move speed by -35 and attack speed by -45 on attack. Tier 4 Offensive Battle Fury MELEE ONLY.

+70 Damage. Melee attacks cleave 35% damage to nearby units. Tier 4 Offensive Black King Bar Equipped hero becomes Magic Immune for 7 seconds once the first enemy has 100% mana. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Defensive Daedalus +70 Attack Damage. 30% chance to Critical Hit for 200% damage. Tier 4 Offensive Dagon Deal 800 damage to a random enemy unit that has 50% or less Health. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Offensive Moon Shard +80 Attack Speed. Tier 4 Offensive Pipe of Insight +50% Magic Resistance. Once the first enemy has 100% mana, apply a shield that blocks 400 magic damage to allies up to 1 cell away. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Defensive Refresher Orb Refresh all cooldowns and restore 50 mana after casting an ability. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Support Radiance Burns enemies up to 2 cells away for 60 damage per second. Tier 5 Offensive Assault Cuirass Equipped hero and adjacent allies have +15 Attack Speed and +10 Armor. Adjacent enemies have -15% Attack Speed and -10 Armor. Tier 5 Defensive Bloodthorn +70 Attack Damage. When an enemy hero has more than 75% mana, silence them for 5 seconds. Attacks against the silenced hero can't miss and crit for 140%. (10 second cooldown) Tier 5 Offensive Divine Rapier +330 Attack Damage. If Divine Rapier is in combat and you lose a round to another player, they get the Divine Rapier. Tier 5 Offensive Heart of Tarrasque +1000 Health. Regenerate 2% of Max Health every 1 second. Tier 5 Defensive Shiva's Guard +10 Armor. Emits a freezing wave that deals 250 damage to enemies within 3 cells and slows their movement and attack speed for 4 seconds. (Once per battle) Tier 5 Defensive

Dota Underlords item list – Global Items

Global items in Dota Underlords are differentiated from Equippable items by their square (instead of circular) icon. Rather than equipping them onto a specific hero, they stay in your items tab and constantly bestow a passive buff onto certain (or all) members of your army.

As of the August Update, the number of Global items in Dota Underlords was substantially reduced as Valve removed all alliance items from the game and combined many of their effects in with the alliances themselves (for full details be sure to check out our Dota Underlords patch notes analysis guide). Of the remaining 10 Global items, only Fall From Grace is alliance-specific.

Below you’ll find detailed information on every single Global item in Dota Underlords.

Icon Item Effect Tier Embarrassment of Riches Neutral rounds offer one additional item choice. Tier 1 Aegis of the Immortal Prevent your next loss of life and destroy Aegis. Win streaks are preserved. Tier 2 Fall from Grace Human units count as Heartless instead when counting alliances. Tier 2 Smuggler Quality of items from neutral rounds are offered from 1 wave higher. Tier 2 Summoning Stone Allied summoned units have +150 Health and +45 Attack Speed. Tier 2 Dawning of Ristul Healing for both crews is reduced by 50%. Tier 3 Friends and Family Discount All units are 1 gold cheaper. Tier 4 A Higher Class of Criminal Units in shop offered as if you were 1 level higher. Tier 5 Desperate Measures Your units gain +0.2% Attack Damage and +0.2% Mana gain on damage taken/received for each point of damage your Underlord has taken. Tier 5 Expanded Roster +1 Unit cap. Tier 5

Dota Underlords best items

When talking about the best anything in something as complex as Dota Underlords, you’re going to run into problems because of how contextual and layered the game is at every turn. An amazing item can become relatively useless if used at the wrong time, on the wrong player, or in the wrong build. Likewise, there are certain fringe scenarios where items that don’t often see the light of day can become incredibly influential. But despite this granularity, there are a few items that have emerged at the very top of the list.

The Tier 1 items came off very well in this latest Dota Underlords update. Armor is hugely important, particularly in the early game, so Chainmail will always be my first choice. Tranquil Boots and Vitality Booster are also both very welcome items for tanking out your initial units.

will always be my first choice. and are also both very welcome items for tanking out your initial units. Mask of Madness is a great mid-game choice for boosting DPS, and the silence doesn’t apply to passives which makes it great for heroes such as Anti-Mage, Drow Ranger, or Luna.

is a great mid-game choice for boosting DPS, and the silence doesn’t apply to passives which makes it great for heroes such as Anti-Mage, Drow Ranger, or Luna. Skull Basher may lack the raw power of something like a Sacred Relic , but if you equip it onto your fastest-attacking hero (Bloodseeker, Slark, Juggernaut, Alchemist, Troll Warlord) then suddenly you can start stun-locking key enemies like nobody’s business.

may lack the raw power of something like a , but if you equip it onto your fastest-attacking hero (Bloodseeker, Slark, Juggernaut, Alchemist, Troll Warlord) then suddenly you can start stun-locking key enemies like nobody’s business. Vanguard is like a much-upgraded Vitality Booster that gives your hero an extra 70 armor for 50% of the times it’s attacked. For a Tier 3 item, it’s pretty amazing.

is like a much-upgraded Vitality Booster that gives your hero an extra 70 armor for 50% of the times it’s attacked. For a Tier 3 item, it’s pretty amazing. I’m of the strong opinion that Pipe of Insight is the best, clutchiest of clutch items in Dota Underlords. That magic damage shield is an absolute game-changer in the late-game if you’re being burst down too quickly by Mage builds and damaging abilities. Just make sure you hit as many units as possible with the shield.

is the best, clutchiest of clutch items in Dota Underlords. That magic damage shield is an absolute game-changer in the late-game if you’re being burst down too quickly by Mage builds and damaging abilities. Just make sure you hit as many units as possible with the shield. The new Dawning of Ristul item is extremely powerful on the right builds. If you’re going for a Warrior/Hunter build or a Demon/Demon Hunter build or something similar, then you’re unlikely to have much healing of your own, which makes this a perfect build to throw in a Dawning of Ristul to possibly severely hamper your enemy.

item is extremely powerful on the right builds. If you’re going for a Warrior/Hunter build or a Demon/Demon Hunter build or something similar, then you’re unlikely to have much healing of your own, which makes this a perfect build to throw in a Dawning of Ristul to possibly severely hamper your enemy. Refresher Orb is huge, but only if it’s placed on the right hero. This is for the really game-changing abilities – so you’re looking at Tidehunter, Techies, Lich, Kunkka, and so on. It’s basically Final Flash-lite.

is huge, but only if it’s placed on the right hero. This is for the really game-changing abilities – so you’re looking at Tidehunter, Techies, Lich, Kunkka, and so on. It’s basically Final Flash-lite. Radiance and Assault Cuirass are the best Tier 5 items in my opinion. Radiance delivers godlike damage to almost the entire enemy team (don’t believe me? Check the DPS tab after a fight), and Assault Cuirass is better than most Alliance perks at keeping your team alive and turning the tide of a fight. Equip either item onto a particularly tanky frontline hero, and make sure they’re surrounded by both friendly and enemy units.

As for the remaining Global items in Dota Underlords:

Fall from Grace can be enormously strong depending on your build. If you’re going full Mage, for example, this item is often enough to give all enemies a full Tier 3 Heartless armor debuff, making them squishy both from a physical and a magical damage standpoint.

can be enormously strong depending on your build. If you’re going full Mage, for example, this item is often enough to give all enemies a full Tier 3 Heartless armor debuff, making them squishy both from a physical and a magical damage standpoint. Recruiter and Friends and Family Discount are both fantastic money-saving items for the late-game when you’ve more or less finished your build and it’s time to start rolling down for upgrades or for that final hero to complete your board. Don’t underestimate these items, they’re often the best choice heading into the late-game.

and are both fantastic money-saving items for the late-game when you’ve more or less finished your build and it’s time to start rolling down for upgrades or for that final hero to complete your board. Don’t underestimate these items, they’re often the best choice heading into the late-game. Summoning Stone is all but essential for summons-heavy Savage/Druid builds. With heroes such as Venomancer, Lycan, Nature’s Prophet, and Lone Druid all pumping out extra units, having a Summoning Stone to buff them all in one fell swoop can be the difference between defeat and victory.

But as I say, it’s all contextual. Procure the best items for your current build, and consider how possible it might be to transition your build if you come across a particularly decent Global item. The best Dota Underlords players are those who use everything at their disposal to be as flexible as possible.

And that’s pretty much all we have to offer on Dota Underlords items – at least for this guide. Check out all our other Dota Underlords guide pages just below for more focused and in-depth overviews on various different aspects of this addictive autobattler.