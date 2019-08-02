Teamfight Tactics - best comps TFT 9.15

With the latest patch now taking hold of Teamfight Tactics, the entire meta has completely changed. Previously dominated by Demons, we’re now seeing a surge of Guardians and Rangers, as well as dedicated comps that include Yordles and Dragons. These are the best comps currently in TFT that you can use to win games.

This guide will go over all of the best team compositions in TFT, complete with team makeup, tactics, and recommended items to equip onto certain champions of each team.

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together. As of patch 9.15, there’s been a dramatic shift in favour of Guardians and Rangers, with other standouts including Yordles and a Dragon/Shapeshifter combination.

In the latest patch for TFT, details of which are found in our TFT patch 9.15 - 9.16 Hextech guide, there are some significant updates to how certain traits and champions work. Some items have also seen improvements. However it has also meant that Yordles are a force to be reckoned with once more.

Since the crafting of Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon are essential to the construction of this comp, you’ll probably want the recipes on hand. You can find our TFT item cheat sheets in our TFT item cheat sheet 9.15 guide.

Champions: Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu

Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu Items for carries: Gnar – Stattik Shiv x2 Kennen – Guardian Angel, Morellononicon

Yordles gameplan When to create – If you have made a Stattik Shiv early and Yordles keep appearing in the shop. Early game – Your focus is to make Stattik Shivs , so craft them and look for highly defensive champions in either Knights or Noble traits. Mid game – At player level 6, you should be shifting towards getting to a position where you have four Knights and three Yordles , before proceeding to find all six Yordles .

Top Tip – Lucian is a good champion to put your items on early on, but once he’s sold, prioritise buffing your Yordles.

While the Dragon/Shapeshifter comp does rely on specific items to be created, they’re mostly going onto one champion – Shyvana. She is the main carry for this build, though Gnar will play the role of the tank in the late-game. Protect Shyvana and ensure that Aurelion Sol is present so that she can become a dragon that melts enemies.

Champions: Braum, Shyvana, Leona, Karthus, Lulu, Nidalee, Gnar, Aurelion Sol

Braum, Shyvana, Leona, Karthus, Lulu, Nidalee, Gnar, Aurelion Sol Items for carries: Shyvana – Hextech Gunblade, Thornmail, Warmog’s Armor Gnar – Stattik Shiv x2 Braum – Thornmail

Dragon/Shapeshifter gameplan When to create – You have built one of the three items to put on Shyvana and have a single basic item required for a second one. Early game – Finding the items is your first goal, so put bulky champions out to defend until then. Focus on Shapeshifters for shopping. Mid game – At player level 6, you can have Aatrox , Darius , Garen , and Kennen holding the front line while you find the rest of the comp. Try to get to player level 7 as soon as possible to find Tier 4 champions like Gnar .

Top Tip – Shyvana should be upgraded first with the Warmog’s Armor being your top priority, while Gnar absolutely needs the two Statikk Shivs as soon as possible.

Draven is your main champion in this comp as he will be throwing knives at enemies at an alarming rate if you put on the items. This one begins slowly but ramps up dramatically once all the pieces fall into place.

Champions: Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius

Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius Items for carries: Draven – Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Rapid Firecannon, Bloodthirster Swain – Dragon’s Claw

Imperial/Guardian gameplan When to create – Should you make an early Darius star rank 2 and get really lucky in finding Recurve Bows . Early game – Darius will be doing a lot of the work in the early game, so just choose your third and fourth champions to get you to mid-game. Vayne and Tristana can carry Draven’s items prior to switching. Mid game – The idea here is to have Draven all buffed up and ready to rock for the late game. Brawlers can help until you get your Guardians and Imperials to a good spot.

Top Tip – This comp relies a lot on Tier 4 and Tier 5 champions, so level up early. Once you have Swain, that’s when you should shift from using either Brawlers or Blademasters and create the full comp.

The idea behind this comp is to load Varus and Ashe with some very specific items as they will be the main carries. There’s also some very specific positioning, so ensure your Guardians are buffing each other in your formations. There is a sub-goal after achieving everything that’ll tip you over the edge too.

Champions: Mordekaiser, Braum, Varus, Kindred, Leona, Ashe, and Vayne. Sejuani is an optional eighth champion.

Mordekaiser, Braum, Varus, Kindred, Leona, Ashe, and Vayne. Sejuani is an optional eighth champion. Items for carries: Ashe – Spear of Shojin x2, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Varus – Stattik Shiv x2, Cursed Blade Braum – Thornmail Frozen Mallet – (Any non-glacial champion – make this after everything else and ensure Sejuani is on the board after the other seven).

Ranger/Guardian gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Vayne up to a decent level. Enemies are also running Elementalists . Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and focus on drafting Nobles from the shop. Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find either a Kindred or Leona . Build the team around them.

Top Tip – Make sure that the Guardians are buffing each other up, that the items you’re creating are up to spec, and if Vayne can’t be star rank 3, to shift to upgrading Varus instead.

This is another comp where Ashe and Kennen are your main carries, though the three traits that make up this team comp are perhaps more vital to get together. Elementalists give you an extra tanky Elemental to soak up damage while your Glacials freeze your foes to the spot.

Champions: Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion.

Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion. Items for carries: Ashe – Stattik Shiv x2, Spear of Shojin Kennen – Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel

Glacial/Ranger/Elementalist gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Brand before Kindred . Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and pop it onto Vayne . You can sell her later to replace her with Ashe . Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find the other champions needed for this team.

Top Tip – If you should see an Anivia early on, you can substitute Leona for Sejuani as she’ll be a better fit at that point. Otherwise, focus on getting Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon online early on.

