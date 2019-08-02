Teamfight Tactics champions - Hextech, new TFT champions

A forthcoming patch for Teamfight Tactics will introduce four new champions, all of which belong to the new Hextech origin. But that’s not the only thing, as recent patches have also changed how a few TFT champion traits work since the game first arrived in beta – including a full rework of Void and big tweaks to Guardians, Knights, and Nobles.

Our TFT champions guide will go over all of the Origins and Classes for every champion, as well as a small explanation about drop rates and why they’re vital to understanding how TFT works.

TFT Hextech – new champions

With the introduction of patch 9.16 comes the Hextech origin. This new origin comes with a brand new trait ability, along with four new champions. Given that their ability has to do with disabling items from the opponent’s team, they’re sure to be a massive shakeup that will change the landscape of the TFT meta for the foreseeable future.

Hextech Origin (2) Disable 2 random items on the enemy’s board at the start of combat. (4) Disable 4 random items on the enemy’s board at the start of combat.



Here are today’s (7/1) #TeamfightTactics adjustments. Big highlight is the increase to Tier 2 and Tier 3 droprates. They’re live right now! As always, feedback is greatly appreciated. Thanks so much to everyone who’s been trying out the beta! pic.twitter.com/3ZBmL27hjZ — August Browning (@RiotAugust) 1 July 2019

TFT drop rates

Player levels affect what tier champions you’ll be seeing in the shop during each turn – referred widely as the “drop rate”. It’s something that’s been altered a fair bit in the past with the current drop rates were shared by Riot Games’s August Browning via Twitter.

Much like other auto-battlers, the champions that are revealed in each refresh of the shop are out of a pool of champions that have been distributed among all the players. So if you have been building up Vayne and notice that the supply of Vayne copies is drying up, the culprit behind the drought might be one of the opponents. If this is the case, you can sell off Vayne to get some much-needed cash.

The table below contains the current drop rates for each tier of champions. If you’d like to know more about the individual champions, check out our TFT tier list 9.15 guide.

Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Lv2 - 100% L2 - N/A L2 - N/A L2 - N/A L2 - N/A Lv3 - 65% L3 - 30% L3 - 5% L3 - N/A L3 - N/A L4 - 50% L4 - 35% L4 - 15% L4 - N/A L4 - N/A L5 - 37% L5 - 35% L5 - 25% L5 - 3% L5 - N/A L6 - 24.5% L6 - 35% L6 - 30% L6 - 10% L6 - 0.5% L7 - 20% L7 - 30% L7 - 33% L7 - 15% L7 - 2% L8 - 15% L8 - 20% L8 - 35% L8 - 20% L8 - 5% L9 - 10% L9 - 15% L9 - 35% L9 - 30% L9 - 10%

TFT player damage

As of the patch 9.15 (you can find the patch notes in our TFT patch 9.15 - 9.16 Hextech guide), player damage has been reduced from certain champion tiers and star rankings. This damage is taken if you lose or draw a round, and is dependent on what is left on the battlefield. You’ll be taking 2 damage, plus the following extra damage depending on the champions on the battlefield:

Tier 1 1 Star – 1 2 Star – 2 3 star – 4

Tier 2 1 Star – 2 2 Star – 3 3 star – 5

Tier 3 1 Star – 2 2 Star – 3 3 star – 6

Tier 4 1 Star – 2 2 Star – 4 3 star – 6

Tier 5 1 Star – 3 2 Star – 5 3 star – 8

Spiderlings/Elemental Golem – 1

I’ve seen a lot of confusion around how the gold drops work. Here’s a diagram for the first 3 PVE rounds and what can drop. (Ignore my MSpaint skills) PVE rounds after (Krugs/Raptors/Wolves) are supposed to always either 1 or more items or 5 gold. We have a hotfix for this soon. pic.twitter.com/4CY1UDaCmg — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) 18 July 2019

TFT Minion item spawns

As for items and when they drop during Minion phases of the turn, “Riot Mort” – a principal game designer at Riot Games, took to Twitter to show how items drop during the first three turns of the game.

Ideally, you’ll be hoping for item drops over extra gold per turn, but if you’re unlucky to not get a single item, you’ll at least have nine gold to spend on whatever you want.

After the first few turns, the next Minion rounds (Krugs, Wolves, and Raptors) will give you either five gold or item(s).

Once you’ve gone to the Minion stages that have the Dragon Rift Herald or the Elder Dragon, you’ll always get items, though these can be pre-combined items.

TFT traits

Traits are how each champion is linked to other champions across your roster. The more champions you have of a specific Origin or Class, the better the bonuses that are applied to each applicable champion.

Some provide buffs to certain stats, while others fundamentally change the way a champion works. TFT has two different traits that it uses for categorising individual champions.

While Origins and Classes are thematically different, they’re functionally similar to each other in how they work. Origins point to the species of your chosen hero, while their Class is linked to the roles they perform.

You’ll need to build a team with the same Origins and Classes shared across your active roster. All Origin and Classes have different unlock criteria for their bonuses.

Some require just a few for all of their skills to unlock, but others require a full set of six. For example, if you want your team to comprise of Sorcerers, you’ll need to have at least three of them on the battlefield to get the first stage of the trait bonus.

These have to be different champions, meaning you can’t have three Ahri’s on the battlefield and expect them to synergise their traits.

Instead, you’ll need three different Sorcerers to unlock that bonus, then a further three to unlock the second rank.

Below are two tables that list each of the Origins and Classes that are available, as well as the bonuses for having multiple champions on the battlefield of that Origin/Class.

TFT origins

Origin Champions with Origin Origin ability Origin Synergies Demon Aatrox

Brand

Elise

Evelynn

Morgana

Varus Attacks from Demons have a chance to burn all of an enemy's mana and deal that much true damage. Two: 20% Chance to Mana Burn

Four: 35% Chance to Mana Burn

Six: 60% Chance to Mana Burn Dragon Aurelion Sol

Shyvana Dragons are immune to Magic damage Two: Gain 83% immunity of magic damage Exile Yasuo If an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain a shield equal to 100% of their maximum health. One: Gain a shield equal to 100% of max health Glacial Anivia

Ashe

Braum

Lissandra

Sejuani

Volibear

Attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun for 2 seconds. Two: 25% Chance to Stun

Three: 35% Chance to Stun

Four: 45% Chance to Stun Imperial Darius

Draven

Katarina

Swain Imperials deal double damage. Two: 1 Random Imperial

Four: All Imperials Ninja Akali

Kennen

Shen

Zed Ninjas gains X attack damage and X spell power. One: 1 ninja gains +40 Attack Damage and +40 Spell Power

Four: All ninjas gain +60 Attack Damage and +60 Spell Power Noble Fiora

Garen

Kayle

Leona

Lucian

Vayne Nobles have +60 armor, +60 Magic Resistance, and heal 35 health per attack. Three: 1 random ally

Six: All allies Phantom Karthus

Kindred

Mordekaiser Phantoms curse a random enemy at the start of combat, setting their HP to 100. Two: Curse a random enemy, set their HP to 100. Pirate Gangplank

Graves

Miss Fortune

Pyke

Twisted Fate PIrates earn up to 4 additional gold after combat against another player. Three: Earn up to 4 additional gold Robot Blitzcrank Robots start combat at full mana. One: Robots start combat at full mana Void Cho'Gath

Kassadin

Kha'Zix

Rek'Sai Void units now deal true damage. Three: Void units now deal true damage. Wild Ahri

Gnar

Nidalee

Rengar

Warwick Wild attacks generate stacks of Fury (up to 5). Each stack gives 10% attack speed. Two: Wild Allies Only

Four: All Allies

Yordle Lulu

Poppy

Tristana

Veigar

Gnar

Kennen Attacks against ally Yordles have a chance to miss. Also dodges on-hit effects. Three: 30% Chance to Miss

Six: 55% Chance to Miss

TFT classes

Class Champions with Class Class ability Class Synergies Assassin Akali

Evelynn

Katarina

Kha'Zix

Pyke

Rengar

Zed Assassins leap to the farthest enemy at the start of combat and deal additional Critical Strike Damage Three: +125% Critical Strike damage

Six: +350% Critical Strike damage Blademaster Aatrox

Draven

Fiora

Gangplank

Shen

Yasuo Blademasters have a 35% chance to strike additional times each attack. Two: One additional strike

Four: Two additional strikes Brawler Blitzcrank

Rek'Sai

Volibear

Warwick Brawlers receive bonus maximum health. Two: 300 Bonus Health

Four: 700 Bonus Health Elementalist Anivia

Brand

Kennen

Lissandra Elementalists gain double mana from attacks. Three: At the start of combat, summon a Golem with 2000HP Guardian Braum

Leona At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +50 armor per stack. Guardians don't buff themselves. Two: At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +50 armor per stack. Guardians don't buff themselves. Gunslinger Graves

Lucian

Miss Fortune

Tristana

Gangplank After attacking, Gunslingers have a 50% chance to fire additional attacks. Two: Attack another random enemy

Four: Attack two enemies in range Knight Darius

Garen

Kayle

Mordekaiser

Poppy

Sejuani Your team ignores damage from all sources. Two: 15 Damage Blocked

Four: 30 Damage Blocked

Six: 55 Damage Blocked Ranger Ashe

Kindred

Varus

Vayne Rangers have a chance to double their attack speed for the next 3 seconds. Two: 25% Chance to Double Attack Speed

Four: 65% Chance to Double Attack Speed Shapeshifter Elise

Gnar

Nidalee

Shyvana

Swain Shapeshifters gain bonus maximum health when they transform. Three: Bonus Maximum Health Sorcerer Ahri

Aurelion Sol

Karthus

Kassadin

Lulu

Morgana

Veigar

Twisted Fate Sorcerers gain double mana from attacking and allies have increased spell damage. Three: +45% spell damage

Six: +100% spell damage

