The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in India’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and any inter-word spaces have been repositioned. For example, if ‘Virat Kohli’ was present he might appear as VRTK HL. Mumbai would be MMB.
1. LKSHM
2. HLLST TN
3. SB HSCHN DRBS
4. CHTL
5. BLC KHLFC LCTT
6. PT NPRTS
7. TPLC KR
8. RJN
9. TPS LTN
10. STYRTR GPN
11. PRM RPDMN
12. SLTMR CH
13. DL
14. SCHNTND LKR
15. GLD NHWDH
16. SCHD LDCSTS
17. KM BHML
18. RBR TCLV
19. RG
20. MRTSRMS SCR
21. RNGL
22. CM MNKRT
23. BT TLFT HTNN SCRT
24. MMT ZMHL
25. SHRM
26. SHRK HN
27. SHKCH KR
28. PLRST LLTLN CHVH CL
29. M
30. G
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: weather (defoxed by phlebas)
A) Storm memorial, Galveston (Gusdownnup)
B) Dassault Ouragan, Hatzerim, Israel (AFKAMC, flimsyexcuse)
C) France I (a weathership), La Rochelle (Gusdownnup, Dr. Breen)
D) Umbrella museum, Gignese, Italy (ylla)
E) Tornado rollercoaster, Altoona, IA (Gusdownnup, phlebas)
F) Westland Whirlwind, Baarlo, the Netherlands (Stugle, phlebas)
G) Weather Girl thermometer, Copenhagen (Lazzars, eeldvark)
H) Weather station, Mont Aigoual, France (Gusdownnup, phlebas)
I) DC-3 weathervane, Yukon Transportation Museum, Whitehorse (Stugle, flimsyexcuse)
J) John Frost Bridge, Arnhem (Stugle)
K) Storm Class patrol boat, Tallinn (Stugle, Dr. Breen)
L) Blizzcon, Anaheim Convention Center (Lazzars, phlebas)
M) Barometer tower, Deutsches Museum, Munich (Syt)