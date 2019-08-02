Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in India’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and any inter-word spaces have been repositioned. For example, if ‘Virat Kohli’ was present he might appear as VRTK HL. Mumbai would be MMB.

1. LKSHM

2. HLLST TN

3. SB HSCHN DRBS

4. CHTL

5. BLC KHLFC LCTT

6. PT NPRTS

7. TPLC KR

8. RJN

9. TPS LTN

10. STYRTR GPN

11. PRM RPDMN

12. SLTMR CH

13. DL

14. SCHNTND LKR

15. GLD NHWDH

16. SCHD LDCSTS

17. KM BHML

18. RBR TCLV

19. RG

20. MRTSRMS SCR

21. RNGL

22. CM MNKRT

23. BT TLFT HTNN SCRT

24. MMT ZMHL

25. SHRM

26. SHRK HN

27. SHKCH KR

28. PLRST LLTLN CHVH CL

29. M

30. G

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: weather (defoxed by phlebas)

A) Storm memorial, Galveston (Gusdownnup)

B) Dassault Ouragan, Hatzerim, Israel (AFKAMC, flimsyexcuse)

C) France I (a weathership), La Rochelle (Gusdownnup, Dr. Breen)

D) Umbrella museum, Gignese, Italy (ylla)

E) Tornado rollercoaster, Altoona, IA (Gusdownnup, phlebas)

F) Westland Whirlwind, Baarlo, the Netherlands (Stugle, phlebas)

G) Weather Girl thermometer, Copenhagen (Lazzars, eeldvark)

H) Weather station, Mont Aigoual, France (Gusdownnup, phlebas)

I) DC-3 weathervane, Yukon Transportation Museum, Whitehorse (Stugle, flimsyexcuse)

J) John Frost Bridge, Arnhem (Stugle)

K) Storm Class patrol boat, Tallinn (Stugle, Dr. Breen)

L) Blizzcon, Anaheim Convention Center (Lazzars, phlebas)

M) Barometer tower, Deutsches Museum, Munich (Syt)