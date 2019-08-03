The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Valve apologise for leaking Street Fighter V DLC characters

Jay Castello

Contributor

3rd August 2019 / 6:00PM

Whoops, say Valve. Yes, we did accidentally put a Street Fighter V trailer up early on Steam this week. Yes, it did leak three new characters who’ll be joining the roster. Sorry. We’ll try not to let it happen again.

The post on the Street Fighter V Steam forums admits the “regrettable and unintentional situation,” and promises that “we have already implemented measures to prevent this error from happening again.”

“We are fans of Street Fighter ourselves and we’re sorry for the error,” concludes the post, signed by “The Steam Team,” which is all a bit too brands-pretending-to-be-people if you ask me. Still, the point stands. Valve made a mistake, and they’re owning up to it.

The trailer they accidentally published early revealed three new characters: the sumo wrestler E. Honda, and Final Fight’s Lucia and Poison. Capcom, who were presumably planning to unveil this at the fighting game event EVO this weekend, put up the trailer on their own YouTube after it leaked, so you can see them in action.

According to the video description, the new characters will be available individually on Sunday, August 4th, and bundled together the day after. The bundle will also include several recoloured skins for each.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Street Fighter V

Here comes a new challenger

52

Street Fighter V's fourth season debuts with Kage's surprise launch

2

Street Fighter V adds adverts

32

Street Fighter 5's final two characters of the season are out today

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Riot Games confirm they're making a fighting game

E3's organisers have leaked personal details of over 2000 media members

14

Valve address market-crashing Team Fortress 2 hat glitch

5

Priceless Play - 3 August 2019

Like birds of a feather, we game together

1