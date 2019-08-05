This Stardew Valley mod is all about cross-species friendship

In the depths of my heart can be found a place barely accessible to anything, cold and barren. But like a Russian Sleeper agent or Denzel Washington in The Manchurian Candidate, this heart can become triggered into action instantly by the incantation of a single phrase. My heart, a wasteland of memories about dogs and good sandwiches once had, will thump with the euphoric power of a house beat with just one sentence:

There exists a Stardew Valley mod that lets you play fetch with your pet, and your pet will follow you around everywhere.

Stardew Valley, the farming and quaintness simulator from ConcernedApe, already lets players care for a pet. At the start of the game, the player is asked to choose between cat or dog, willing their favoured species into existence as the stray pops into their farm enclosure. But interactions are limited to head-patting and the filling of water dishes in the vanilla game. And while this is a great band name, it makes for a restrictive pet relationship.

In the new Pet Interaction mod by user “jahangmar”, available from Nexus, pets now follow you around and will chase after birds while you run errands, or wait patiently outside of buildings that you’ve entered.

The add-on, which re-implements a previously abandoned mod, also introduces fetch which can be used to gain friendship points. Friendship points can be drained by splashing your pet with your watering can or hitting it with a tool, which incidentally is also how to drain friendship points with me.