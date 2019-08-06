Check you've got the latest GeForce drivers plugging nasty security holes

Hey, you, the one who puts off installing driver updates because who really cares that much? Yes, you. If you’ve got an Nvidia graphics card, now would be a good time to suck it up and wait those three minutes. Nvidia have warned that their older drivers contain several security flaws which could add up to a real bad time for you. If you have the latest drivers for your GeForce, you’re good. If not… I know, I know, you’re sick of Ian Vidia nagging you but he really does want you to take care of yourself.

While the holes were plugged by new drivers in July, Nvidia only posted a security bulletin about them a few days ago. This explains that older drivers suffer several “issues that may lead to local code execution, denial of service, or escalation of privileges.” So rotters might be able to run commands and programs on your PC, screw with it, get admin access, and so on. Bad things. Some of them can be exploited just through a carefully-crafted shader.

If you’re running a GeForce card on drivers older than version 431.60, the set Nvidia released on July 23rd, you should update. You can download new drivers from Nvidia’s site or through the GeForce Experience updater thing.

If you’re a serious industry sort with certain Quadro cards or any Tesla card, you’ll need to wait a bit for new drivers. Oof.

Nvidia’s bulletin also lists severity scores for the flaws, topped with an impressive 8.8 out of 10 for the “vulnerability in the user mode video driver trace logger component.” I am now imagining a Top Trumps deck with software vulnerabilities. Battle your mates with traits including Common Vulnerability Scoring System points, systems affected, cost of damage, and such. A must-have stocking stuffer for any l33t hacker.

This is why Katharine is our hardware writer. Alas, she’s on holiday. That means you get me right now and, come Christmastime, a deck of R00ted B0x0r Top Trumps in your stocking.