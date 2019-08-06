The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Cyberpunk 2077 will get a New Game Plus mode

Emily Gera

Contributor

6th August 2019 / 10:14AM

Yes, it is Keanu Reeves, and he's looking pretty good for a 113 year old man.

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red have confirmed they are working on a New Game Plus mode, which I can only hope somehow incorporates a Keanu Reeves-starring storyline which is just the plot of My Own Private Idaho except it takes place in the year 2077.

Alas, we’ll have to wait to find out if I’m right because there are no actual details available.

Eagle-eyed Reddit user “Arise92” spotted the mode’s confirmation in a preview within gnarly-sounding Polish magazine PSX Extreme, along with a few other details. (Of course, it’s worth checking out our own hands-on previews which I shall link with subtlety here and here.)

According to the write-up, players shouldn’t expect a GTA-style upgradeable apartment as it’s sort of at odds with the idea of a gritty post-capitalist, neon society of the cybernetic future. There will be a deep relationship system, however, and it will be possible to have multiple relationships at once; essentially allowing you to fully simulate a successful version of my late 20s. The New Game Plus mode is being made to allow for some more interesting playthroughs, presumably carrying over items and abilities from a completed save, but there is no word beyond that.

One detail of particular interest: Did you know Keanu Reeves remembered the names of all the developers at CD Projekt Red? Apparently that is true, what a gent! I wonder if he remembers my name from the copies of My Own Private Idaho 2: A Galactic Adventure I keep sending to his home address.

Anyway, Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release 16th April 2020.

