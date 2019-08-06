The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Have You Played… Enter The Matrix?

Crack the code

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

6th August 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

If you played Max Payne, you basically played Enter The Matrix. It was like that pastiche slo-mo shooter, except you had the music from The Matrix trilogy following you as you bullet-timed across rooftops and sprinted through the streets. To be fair, there was wall-running and kung fu, something Max never learned, the layabout.

That’s all besides the point. Because Enter The Matrix had something much better than that hidden in its extras. Don your mirrorshades, my phreaking phriends, and let’s remember the cool hacking minigame.

All right, it was more or less a “guess the password” game. But it used a green-and-black command line interface, like that dead Compaq haunting your auntie’s loft. And it doubled up as the method for activating the cheats in the game. That is c00l and if you say otherwise, you’re a cop.

I think I enjoyed this hacky extra more than the run-gunning of the game itself, which was overfond of tedious “escape the agent” levels that lost their adrenal appeal after the fifth death. There was no such pressure and confusing level design from the hacking minigame. Just obscure commands and the time to hack it all out. Radical.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Quitting Qatab: Turn 11

1

E3 organisers previously leaked over 6000 more names

2

Trump blames mass shootings on video game guns, not real guns

42

This Stardew Valley mod is all about cross-species friendship

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Quitting Qatab: Turn 11

1

E3 organisers previously leaked over 6000 more names

2

Trump blames mass shootings on video game guns, not real guns

42

This Stardew Valley mod is all about cross-species friendship

3