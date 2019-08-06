The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Hearthstone: Saviors Of Uldum goes full Indiana Jones

Emily Gera

Contributor

6th August 2019 / 7:05PM

Hearthstone‘s Saviors Of Uldum expansion is now live, as Blizzard promised last month by way of a full minute-long rendition of I Need A Hero. The update is bringing back the League of Explorers for a second time, with the adventure crew heading to Egypt to fight villainy as part of year-long story arc that Blizzard are planning.

Saviors of Uldum has that Ancient Egypt-meets-1950s-hammer-horror aesthetic of silliness, what Dominic has likened to a Saturday morning cartoon. Think Indiana Jones as starred in by a murloc. New cards include deathless mummies and plagues of death that silence and destroy all minions. Supreme Archaeology, a legendary warlock spell, is best used early on in the game and sends you on a quest to draw 20 cards. Or there’s the Tome Of Origination, which is a new Hero Power that lets you draw a card and drop its mana cost right down to zero.

You can check out the full list of new cards here in this handily-placed link.

Saviors Of Uldum cards can be earned and crafted by playing, or Blizzard will sell you packs and bundles of packs for real human money.

The update also brings with it a few other changes to Hearthstone. Rogue ability Vanish and Priest card Mind Blast have been moved to the Hall of Fame – Blizzard’s mausoleum for old Hearthstone cards. In turn, new cards have been added to the Basic and Classic sets. Plaguebringer is a battlecry that gives a friendly minion a poisonous attribute, while Radiance restores health to your hero. Likewise, downtime for Tavern Brawls has been reduced to just an hour per week. Tavern Brawls in Hearthstone will now begin every week on Wednesday at 9:00 AM PDT and then end the following Wednesday at 8:00 AM PDT.

Who am I?

Emily Gera

