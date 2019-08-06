Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic sends in the cow men on August 13

The first expansion for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic – is launching on August 13th, indie dev Fatshark revealed today.

Winds of Magic introduces a new enemy type known as the Beastmen, a faction of cloven-hooved bipedal jerks who, according to Warhammer lore, are intent on destroying civilization and being all around bovine-faced hooligans. After a meteor crashes in the Reikland, the Beastmen rush to its epicenter to claim their sacred Herdstone shrine. The result is a bloody mess of dark cow action, a first-person slash-and-prod in a deep fantasy woodland that is explorable by your collective of heroes. Watch the gameplay trailer after the jump.

Fatshart’s Vermintide world takes place during the early days of the End Times, that apocalyptic event that eventually leads to the destruction of (spoilers) everything. While drawing on the old school Warhammer Fantasy universe, the Winds of Magic DLC adds a few new features to the game, including a fresh haul of weapons and talents for your group of five heroic dudes and dudettes, a raised level cap from 30 to 35, and an increased Cataclysm difficulty level. An additional game mode and an adventure level called Dark Omens which puts you and your group head-to-head against Beastmen foe. Lastly, long-awaited leaderboards have been added in.

The Winds of Magic DLC comes less than a year after the release of Back to Uberskreik, the second downloadable add-on for the Vermintide sequel which saw the sprucing up of three old levels. Vermintide 2’s first DLC, Shadows Over Bogenhafen, introduced two new levels last November.

So, a week to go. In the meantime, you can sign up for the Vermintide 2 Versus beta here which is to test out the game’s upcoming PvP mode.