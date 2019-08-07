Dota Underlords patch notes analysis [August Update] - #213 patch notes explained

Every time Valve releases new Dota Underlords patch notes, they really don’t hold back with the major changes. It’s almost a disservice to call them “adjustments”; often they’re entire reworkings of heroes, alliances, items, and various other fundaments of this well-oiled autobattler. The August Update is certainly no exception, but we’ll break down everything that’s changed in this here Dota Underlords patch notes analysis, where we’ll cherry-pick the biggest and tumultuous-est changes that have arrived to Dota Underlords with this update.

Dota Underlords patch notes analysis [August Update]

The latest Dota Underlords patch notes have arrived hot on the heels of the similarly enormous Mid-Season Update of July (more on this below), and completely change things around once again – perhaps more so than ever before. We’ll give you the chance to read the patch notes in full just below, followed by a rundown of all the major changes to the game.

Full Dota Underlords patch notes (August Update #213)

Before we get started talking about how the latest Dota Underlords patch notes change the game and how we’re all going to play it, you should take a look at the full patch notes below if you haven’t already. Just follow this link to view the latest Dota Underlords patch notes.

Dota Underlords patch notes analysis (August Update #213) – buffs, nerfs, changes

This is probably the patch with the most groundbreaking and meta-shifting changes we’ve seen so far in Dota Underlords. There’s a lot to cover here, but we’ve done our best to cherry-pick the most important sections for you. Read on!

Players now fight in pairs – mostly

It was an oft-requested feature, and now it’s been implemented: from now on in Dota Underlords, each round you’ll pair off with another player and fight each other. No more attacking team and defending team nonsense. Hooray!

Except if there’s an odd number of players, then that still happens. But only to one player, instead of everyone. Now, with an odd number of players, one player will be randomly chosen to fight a clone of a random other player’s army. It makes sense, and it’s a much neater and beginner-friendly way of doing things, so I approve.

There’s now Casual Multiplayer and Ranked Multiplayer

Another thing I approve of is that they’ve decided to rework the whole ranked system a bit, and aside from everything else (again, read the patch notes above for full details) it means there’s now a choice to head into Casual or Ranked multiplayer from the main menu. Both modes will match you up with players of a similar skill level, but only the Ranked mode will actually affect your rank. So if you’re looking to test out a new build or just have a bit of fun, then Casual will probably be your option of choice.

If you lose a fight your first reroll next round is free!

Big change right here! Whenever you lose a fight against another player, your first reroll next round will be completely free. An excellent comeback mechanic if I ever saw one! But be warned: if you don’t spend the reroll, it disappears at the end of that round; so don’t go thinking you can keep losing and rack up tonnes and tonnes of free rerolls to spend at once.

No more alliance items!

Holy flurking schnit.

Okay, so Valve have really switched things up with this update, by removing every single Global alliance item from the game. That’s right: no more Coordinate Assault, no more Age of Chivalry, no more Final Flash or Retaliate or Strange Bedfellows. At least, not in the manner you’re used to.

Instead, many of the alliances have been reworked to include these benefits as well as (or instead of) their standard effects. So now, for instance, the Tier 2 Demon Hunter rank also has the following effect: “All Demon Hunters gain +50% Pure Damage”.

It’s an absolutely gob-smackingly huge change, and it’s really shaken up the meta regarding alliances. Thankfully, I’ve spent my time since the update was released doing precisely nothing except playing, experimenting, and updating our Dota Underlords alliances guide with all the latest information, so be sure to take a look!

4 new Dota Underlords items!

That’s right, 4 new items have been unleashed to replace 4 items that were deemed unworthy to be in Dota Underlords any longer. The four items removed are Cloak, Recruiter, Vicious Intent, and Wicked Intent.

And they’ve been replaced by the following items:

Helm of the Undying (Tier 2 Defensive): +5 Armor. Equipped hero survives for an extra 4 seconds after receiving a killing blow.

(Tier 2 Defensive): +5 Armor. Equipped hero survives for an extra 4 seconds after receiving a killing blow. Bracers of Desperation (Tier 3 Support): Equipped hero resets their cooldown and gets full mana when below 30% Health. Attack target’s magic resistance is reduced by 30%.

(Tier 3 Support): Equipped hero resets their cooldown and gets full mana when below 30% Health. Attack target’s magic resistance is reduced by 30%. Poaching Knife (Tier 3 Offensive): Equipped hero has a 30% chance of producing 1 gold when they kill an enemy. Attacks against units with less than 20% health crit for 200%.

(Tier 3 Offensive): Equipped hero has a 30% chance of producing 1 gold when they kill an enemy. Attacks against units with less than 20% health crit for 200%. Dawning of Ristul (Tier 3 Global): Healing for both crews is reduced by 50%.

Sounds quite familiar for the most part, though I’m quite excited at the possibilities for Dawning of Ristul as a counter for, say, Druids or Warlocks. In any case, be sure to check out our Dota Underlords items guide for all the latest tips and details.

Demon Hunters are great, Brawny is different, and Savage is rubbish

I was always a fan of the Strange Bedfellows build, but it was (obviously) very item-dependent. But now that the Strange Bedfellows effect has been worked into the Demon Hunter alliance by default – albeit in a lesser manner. Now, the damage bonus doesn’t increase based on your number of Demons, which puts paid a little to the viability of a full Demons and Demon Hunters build; however, it also means you can get a pretty decent offensive supplementary alliance with just 3 heroes (Anti-Mage, Terrorblade, and a single Demon). And that’s pretty awesome.

Brawny has done a complete 180 on us with the August Update. Instead of giving us a good early-game and then quickly falling off, it now does nothing for you unless you stick with it and kill plenty of units with your Brawny heroes. I’m not a fan, but there’s no denying it could be used to create some frightful builds based around interesting heroes like Juggernaut or Beastmaster.

And then there are certain alliances that have really fallen off with the August Update. No longer does Savage bestow heightened damage upon your entire army, instead simply applying a bleed effect – and only on Savage unit attacks. And Primordial? All it does now is spawn an Eidolon whenever a Primordial unit dies. So these 2 alliances are all in the bottom tiers now as far as I’m concerned, while – quite surprisingly – the top tiers remain largely unchanged. Check out our new Dota Underlords alliances guide for full details on the current state of every single alliance.

And a smattering of item changes and hero changes

Finally, we’ve also seen a few minor hero and item tweaks with this patch. They’re nowhere near as important as what I’ve already covered above (nor are they as significant or comprehensive as the hero changes of the Mid-Season Update), but some things in particular are worth highlighting:

Tier 1 items are quite strong now, actually. Chainmail provides +10 Armor; Tranquil Boots provide +25 HP regen, Hood of Defiance is now available from the opening rounds, and Gloves of Haste and Claymore have received minor buffs too.

Force Staff is a little more useful now, as it exclusively targets melee heroes that wail on the equipped hero, pushing them away several cells.

Venomancer’s Plague Wards no longer have that insane power spike at Tier 3; but he’s received an attack range and attack damage buff to make up for it.

Lina’s now Tier 2, not Tier 3; and Crystal Maiden’s now Tier 3, not Tier 2. Swapsies!

Juggernaut’s received another slight buff by forcing him to only use his Blade Fury when it’ll hit more than one hero. Otherwise, basic attacks are better for him.

Like I said, minor changes for the most part. The biggest alteration is certainly to Venomancer, who really isn’t coming off well in this patch seeing as Savage and Warlock have both been nerfed as well. But on the plus side, Tier 1 items now no longer feel quite as “meh, whatever” as they used to!

That’s just about everything we have to offer for now on the latest Dota Underlords patch notes – but do check out our other guides if you’re after more focused tips and strategies on other aspects of this addictive autobattler.