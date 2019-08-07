The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Duck Tales: Remastered fleeing digital distribution this week

Craig Pearson

Contributor

7th August 2019 / 1:14PM

In deference to cartoon physics, there’s going to be a Scrooge McDuck-shaped hole in Steam as Capcom has announced that they’re removing Duck Tales: Remastered from sale. But before that, they are putting it on sale, in case you want to grab it like a certain thrifty duck snatching for a golden coin.

Why is this happening? I don’t know, it’s a mystery Scrooge has yet to solve. Capcom’s blog about it all is a bit chipper, but you can’t very well retain a cheery aspect while talking about licensing issues and corporate strategies, so they’re forgiven. No, instead you get in and out, saying: “Pogo jump your way into Scrooge’s Money Bin while you can! DuckTales: Remastered is getting a farewell price drop for 75% off on most platforms before it gets removed for purchase.”

The last chance to buy it on Steam will be at Thursday 4:59 PM PDT, which translates to 00.59 AM Friday the 9th BST.

If you’re reading this in the future and cursing your bad duck, there’s always The Disney Afternoon Collection, which has the original game with a few modern tweaks, but it isn’t the remastered version, and it costs way more because it has five other 90s platformers alongside it. But if you’re that keen on DuckTales, then you’d probably like Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers.

If you already own it, you’ll remain unaffected by this, and if you have it on disc then you’re free to smugly comment on the dangers of digital storefronts and the potential for this sort of thing to happen to just about any game. Even Bad Rats 2.

