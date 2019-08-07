Halo: The Master Chief Collection is going to be a very PC game

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate how good Halo looks on a PC gaming website. Look at all those guys, freed from the box of standardised entertainment units and into the uncapped land of KB+M. You can’t tell because they’re not moving, but they’ve all been rendered mid-tippy-tap.

And with that little love fest out of the way, let’s take a look at how Microsoft is getting on at inviting Halo: The Master Chief Collection to the PC party, with details of the PC port’s features from a recent devblog.

These two photos from that recent devblog say it all.

That is Halo running on an ultra-wide monitor. It doesn’t get more PC than a monitor you could surf on, and in each image there’s a different UI configuration. The peeps at PCGamingWiki need to get that on their MCC page, stat!

There’s good news on the modding front. After compiling a list of issues that the community felt needed to be addressed, the developers are keen to fix as many as they can. This includes writing the wrongs of some previous ports, but if they can’t (for whatever reason), they imagine the community will, referencing upcoming modding tools. They also point out dedicated servers will be available. We are once again in PC territory, and the only reason you can’t see me weeping is that I’m wearing my replica helmet.

They also showed off some bloopers. They’re not all that funny, really, but this one, where a surprisingly friendly alien didn’t get to make any more friends, made me laugh.

For those of you not in on the various test flights that are being run with the game, you’ll be able to play the first part, Halo: Reach, before the year’s out.