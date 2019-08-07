Minecraft servers [1.14] - best Minecraft servers for Survival, Hunger Games, and more

Back in my day, Minecraft servers were a thing of beautiful simplicity. The vast majority were just survival servers, perhaps with one or two anti-griefing mods installed, but no more than that. And one or two big names were just starting down the minigames road that now dominates the Minecraft servers landscape.

Minecraft servers [1.14] – best Minecraft servers list

Feast your eyes on the below list of Minecraft servers, each of which offers a quality take on either minigames servers or survival servers. No matter your preference, we’ve got something for you: use the links below to skip to a particular server.

Minecraft servers – Vanilla & Survival servers

So, what sorts of Minecraft servers are you looking for? If you’re after the more traditional survival experience that has always been the beating heart of Minecraft itself, then this section of our list is for you. Not all of the below servers are truly vanilla (though some certainly are), but all of them will allow you to stretch your Minecraft survival muscles once again, and carve your own path through their worlds.

Best Minecraft servers – Minewind (1.14)

Server IP Address: gg.minewind.com

gg.minewind.com Compatible Versions: 1.14+

1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Hundreds

Minewind has quite the reputation as an “anarchy” Minecraft server. That is, there are no anti-griefing or anti-being-a-dick rules of any kind. The only hard rule is: no cheating. Of course, this opens up the possibility of some real douchebaggery, because if a player on this server comes across another player’s creation than it’s almost guaranteed that they’ll tear it down.

That’s the lure of Minewind and similar servers. It’s a place of true survival freedom. No factions, no zoning, no safety nets. And there certainly is something appealing there if that’s what you’re after. It’s an unforgiveable and challenging place, with no trees in sight unless you venture far from spawn; but if you actually manage to survival and make something for yourself on this server, then that’s definitely something to be proud of. Just don’t expect it to last long.

Best Minecraft servers – MineSuperior (1.14)

Server IP Address: hub.mcs.gg

hub.mcs.gg Compatible Versions: 1.7 to 1.14+

1.7 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Thousands

Now it’s a bit odd of me to put MineSuperior in the Minecraft Survival servers section rather than the Minigames section, but as you’ve no doubt soon see, there’s quite a lot of overlap as many minigames servers also cater to survival-focused players. What made me place MineSuperior in this category is that the focus is much more on its array of Skyblock servers than on anything else.

MineSuperior is a great place to try out Skyblock if you haven’t already. It’s far from a vanilla experience, but Skyblock offers an exciting and compelling new survival challenge that’s simultaneously very easy to get stuck into.

Best Minecraft servers – WilderCraft (1.14)

Server IP Address: play.wildercraft.net

play.wildercraft.net Compatible Versions: 1.8 to 1.14+

1.8 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Dozens

If the phrases “semi-vanilla”, “nature-themed”, and “help each other” appeal to you, then WilderCraft might be your best choice in this entire list of Minecraft servers. Within the spectrum of public Minecraft survival servers, it’s pretty much the opposite of anarchy servers like Minewind: the emphasis here is on collaboration and community, and working together to build and achieve lots of cool stuff.

The modding is minimal: there’s a claims mod to prevent griefing; a mod that allows you to teleport to a random patch of wilderness when you’re just starting out; and finally a shops mod that allows you to set up your own shops and contribute to the trade industry of the server. For those looking to meet new players and have a more down-to-earth, relaxed survival experience, WilderCraft is ready and waiting.

Best Minecraft servers – Datblock (1.14)

Server IP Address: play.datblock.com

play.datblock.com Compatible Versions: 1.14+

1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Hundreds

Another Minecraft server which offers a variety of survival experiences from vanilla to Skyblock, Datblock has the extra attraction of a series of unique concepts for survival experiences that we haven’t seen the likes of anywhere else.

The ambitious Datearth mode is played out on a map of the Earth, and offers “a geopolitical game with towns, nations and war”, while the equally novel Datmars throws you onto a near-inhospitable rock reminiscent of the Martian surface, where you are tasked with surviving – if at all possible. Both modes come in addition to the regular survival, creative, and Skyblock modes, making Datblock one of the leading Minecraft survival servers out there for 1.14.

Best Minecraft servers – Purity Vanilla (1.14)

Server IP Address: purity-vanilla.xyz

purity-vanilla.xyz Compatible Versions: 1.8 to 1.14+

1.8 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Dozens

Purity Vanilla is another anarchy-focused Minecraft survival server – a very new one, too. It was first brought online in March 2019, in order to provide players with an area where they can play Minecraft “just as the developers intended”. That is, free from mods, friendly obligations, or rules of any kind really. Except for the standard “no cheating, no x-rays, no lag machines” sorts of rules.

The fact that Purity Vanilla has been running for less time than the very similar Minewind means you’ll have a much easier time in Purity Vanilla if you hop in now, because players have had less time to make the area surrounding spawn so inhospitable. But it’s certainly still a challenge, and if you run into another player, odds are they’re not gonna be too friendly. It is an anarchy server, after all!

Best Minecraft servers – Lord of the Craft (1.13.2)

Server IP Address: mc.lotc.co

mc.lotc.co Compatible Versions: 1.13.2

1.13.2 Daily Concurrent Players: Dozens

The final Minecraft server I’m including in this list does require you to switch your Minecraft version to 1.13.2, as 1.14 is not supported. However, Lord of the Craft offers something than none of the other Minecraft servers on this list offer: a certain element of role-play.

They’re pretty strict over there about having to remain in character while you play, and you have to be whitelisted to get in. But once you’re in, if you’re the type that loves creating and interacting with intricate lore and backstories, you might have found your new favourite Minecraft server.

Minecraft servers – Minigames & Hunger Games servers

But what if you’re after something a bit different to the usual vanilla Minecraft servers? Well, we’ve got that covered too! Below are our six picks for the best Minecraft minigames servers. Within these carefully crafted servers you’ll gain access to tonnes of community favourite games and modes, from Hunger Games and Ultra Hardcore (UHC) to build battles, parkour maps, and much more. The server addresses are all included below, so take a look!

Best Minecraft servers – Hypixel (1.14)

Server IP Address: mc.hypixel.net

mc.hypixel.net Compatible Versions: 1.8 to 1.14+

1.8 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Thousands

Okay, let’s get the obvious out of the way; after all, how could we have a Minecraft servers list without talking about Hypixel, the unchallenged titan of Minecraft servers? First established in 2013, the Hypixel network of servers has gone from strength to strength, staying ahead of the curve with an extensive selection containing all the most popular Minecraft minigames.

Whether you’re interested in PvP and competitive Minecraft or a more relaxed and independent survival experience, Hypixel has about a dozen different modes for you to choose from, all presented through an easy-to-use inventory interface. Seriously, whatever kind of Minecraft player you are, you’ll find something to love at Hypixel. That’s what brings in tens of thousands of players day after day – and what’s given them the success and platform to start developing their own Minecraft-inspired standalone game, Hytale.

Best Minecraft servers – Mineplex (1.14)

Server IP Address: us.mineplex.com / eu.mineplex.com

us.mineplex.com / eu.mineplex.com Compatible Versions: 1.8 to 1.14+

1.8 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Thousands

Mineplex is another enormous Minecraft minigames server that was first released around the same time as Hypixel. Raking in thousands of players every day with its unique selection of minigames ranging from faction warfare to build-battles to Block Hunt (Minecraft’s version of the GMod classic Prop Hunt), Mineplex has done a fantastic job catering to everyone across its EU and US servers.

Everything about Mineplex seems polished to perfection: the lobby, the interface, the options, the games themselves… In terms of how easy it is to just get stuck in, this is a Minecraft minigames server that takes some beating.

Best Minecraft servers – MCCentral (1.14)

Server IP Address: mccentral.org

mccentral.org Compatible Versions: 1.7 to 1.14+



1.7 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Thousands

One of the only Minecraft servers on this list that can be joined on any Minecraft version all the way back to 1.7, MCCentral is another Minigames and multimodal server that has a condensed but still very comprehensive selection of different modes, each usually with multiple servers available.

There’s a fully functional shared Creative Mode server which resets every day, where you can go to test out your Creative (and WorldEdit) skills. There’s a multitude of servers for Skyblock, UHC, Prison, Factions, Hunger Games, Capture The Flag, and much more. Plus, their lobby is fantastic, so there’s that too.

Best Minecraft servers – CubeCraft (1.14)

Server IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

play.cubecraft.net Compatible Versions: 1.8 to 1.14+

1.8 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Thousands

CubeCraft features a smaller but arguably more intricately crafted selection of minigames and modes than most Minecraft servers can offer. I’ve been having a tonne of fun with their absolutely massive selection of parkour maps, with multiple themes each containing various levels across three different modes of difficulty.

And that’s just parkour. The other modes CubeCraft offers are similarly elaborate and well-designed, with hundreds of players at any given time logging into SkyWars, Tower Defence, Archer Assault, or any of the other modes in their rotating selection of popular games.

Best Minecraft servers – HiveMC (1.14)

Server IP Address: play.hivemc.com

play.hivemc.com Compatible Versions: 1.7 to 1.14+

1.7 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Thousands

HiveMC is another contender for the best selection of minigames on a Minecraft server. You’ve got all the familiar faces there, of course: BedWars, Hunger Games/Survival Games, Parkour, Death Run, and so on. But you’ve also got Cowboys & Indians, SkyGiants, Splegg, The Herobrine, and many more less common but equally well-crafted modes to dip into whenever you feel the need for something new.

In terms of user experience, too, HiveMC doesn’t disappoint even compared to the very best and most popular Minecraft servers. Everything is straightforward and easily accessible, instructions are clear, and thought has been put into eliminating the downtime between fun as much as possible on these servers.

Best Minecraft servers – ExtremeCraft (1.14)

Server IP Address: play.extremecraft.net

play.extremecraft.net Compatible Versions: 1.8 to 1.14+

1.8 to 1.14+ Daily Concurrent Players: Thousands

ExtremeCraft is another Minecraft server that does a great job mixing the old, tried-and-tested modes with all new ones. Catering to all types of Minecrafters, from builders to fighters, all of the minigames and modes featured in ExtremeCraft are played by hundreds every day, and are supported by constantly updating leaderboards and stats viewable on the ExtremeCraft website.

There’s a very thoughtful selection of different modes and servers here, from Cannoning, where you can go to test and perfect redstone contraptions before using them in the Factions server, to “OP” versions of regular modes like Survival and Skyblock, which add various features such as quests and custom enchants to keep things feeling fresh and new for players.

And with that, regrettably, we conclude our Minecraft servers guide. Hopefully you found a server or two that you like the sounds of, and are now joyously off building sky-fortresses or drowning your enemies in lava.