Ark: Genesis lets you build houses on giant sea turtles

Multiplayer dinosaur-riding island-surviv-a-thon series Ark: Survival Evolved has taken inspiration from my fever dreams and will be introducing giant sea turtles who double as islands which then double as an open construction site for your future home.

The next chapter in the ongoing Ark saga, known as Ark: Genesis, will be made up of two hefty expansion packs. These will introduce tameable albeit shapeshifting animals – new biomes, and something that’s being referred to as “mission-based game mechanics” which I can only assume is a genetically mutated version of story-based missions. But frankly, it’s all about my future tortoise island paradise.

Looming in the depths, his three good eyes squinting under the saltwater, Ark’s giant sea tortoise island is both practical – self-cleaning – and cute. But this isn’t the first time the series has gone the route of Giant Beasts-As-Architecture. The aptly named Titanosaur introduced in Ark: Survival Evolved in 2016 was so big that players were able to build enormous mobile bases on its back.

Part one of Ark: Genesis is scheduled to hit this December, developer Studio Wildcard announced. But you’ll have to wait a little longer for part two which coming Winter 2020. In the meantime, a Season Pass is available, which gets you a download for an in-game cosmetic pet in Ark: Survival Evolved.

The Ark: Genesis Season Pass can be found on Steam for £27.79/$34.99/€29.99.